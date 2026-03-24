NJ Gov. Mikie Sherrill Visits Mosque Run by a Radical Imam With Troubling Ties to Hamas

New Jersey's Democratic Governor Mikie Sherrill is following in the footsteps of NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Both are catering to radical Islamists with troubling terrorist ties. Sherrill visited a local mosque on Friday, complete with a headscarf.

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New Jersey’s Democratic governor, Mikie Sherrill, who ran as a “moderate,” visited a local mosque on Friday whose cofounder was convicted of funneling money to Hamas.



She met with a cleric who has called for a “new intifada” and faced deportation proceedings over his own… pic.twitter.com/QxLl4Pd7cC — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) March 24, 2026

There, Sherrill met with Imam Mohammad Qatanani, calling the mosque a "community with the five pillars of Islam that is constantly looking to do good works."

Sherrill, sporting a head covering, visited the Islamic Center of Passaic County for Ramadan services, photos posted to social media show.



She met with Imam Mohammad Qatanani and described the mosque as a “community with the five pillars of Islam that is constantly looking to… pic.twitter.com/6sHrgr984y — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) March 24, 2026

But it turns out Qatanani has violent anti-Israel views. "Palestine is the heart of all Muslims. THe heart of all Arabs. The heart of all the people in the world," Qatanani said in that speech. "It is for every good man and woman in the world who loves justice, who loves peace." He also said, "This is the answer to Mr. Trump. We will continue, we will continue coming to Times Square until Jerusalem will be free. Until every place in the world to be free."

But Qatanani has espoused violent anti-Israel views:



He said at a Times Square rally in 2017, “No peace process and negotiation without liberation in Palestine. We have to start a new intifada. Intifada, intifada!” pic.twitter.com/YquHHIH21E — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) March 24, 2026

In 1993, Qatanani was convicted of being a member of Hamas and the co-founder of Qatanani's mosque, Mohammed El-Mezain, was convicted of sending money to Hamas through the Holy Land Foundation in 2009.

An Israeli jury convicted him in 1993 of being a member of Hamas, according to court filings from the Department of Homeland Security, prompting federal officials to file several deportation cases against him.



The mosque’s cofounder, Mohammad El-Mezain, was convicted in 2009 of… pic.twitter.com/qoTKWmqqmi — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) March 24, 2026

Sherrill has repeatedly portrayed herself as a moderate.

Like her friend Abigail Spanberger in Virginia, Sherrill is raising serious questions about whether there is any such thing in the Democratic Party. — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) March 24, 2026

Here's more:

New Jersey governor Mikie Sherrill, who ran for election in November as a "moderate" Democrat, visited a New Jersey mosque on Friday that has been linked to terrorist activity since its founding in 1989 and whose cofounder was convicted of funneling money to Hamas. During that visit, Sherrill met with a cleric who has faced deportation proceedings over his own alleged ties to the terror group and for calling for a "new intifada." At the Islamic Center of Passaic County, which Sherrill visited for Ramadan services, according to photos posted on social media, she met with Imam Mohammad Qatanani. "This is a community with the five pillars of Islam that is constantly looking to do good works," Sherrill, sporting a head covering, said in remarks in the mosque after meeting with Qatanani. "And that is something I think is lacking now in this country." ... Qatanani has also praised prominent terrorists. He posted a tribute to Yusuf al-Qaradawi, an influential Muslim Brotherhood leader who died in 2022. In 2013, al-Qaradawi met with Hamas leaders in Gaza and asserted that "our wish should be that we carry out Jihad to death," according to Reuters. "May God have mercy on you, our sheikh and teacher," Qatanani wrote of al-Qaradawi in a 2022 obituary. "Someone who combined heritage and contemporary, stability, flexibility, discipline in fatwa and daring died." Sherrill's office and the Islamic Center of Passaic County did not respond to requests for comment.

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It's clear there are no moderate Democrats left. Yes, they may run as moderates, but — once elected — they use their office to push radical agendas, including the ongoing Islamization of America.

Anyone who believed Sherrill would be any different from her VA governor buddy, Spanberger, is self-deluded. Both of the women are poison and their states will regret electing them. We tried to tell you. — Laura Lee Lindsey (@Mayhawwoman) March 24, 2026

They were warned.

"Moderate" Democrats are now okay with Hamas and terrorism? How did the party that claims to care about women and human rights become so aligned with those that kill, rape, and have no tolerance for anyone else? https://t.co/4PiRMaORv6 — AwesomeAnnie (@AwesomeAnnie18) March 24, 2026

They're okay with anyone or anything that will undermine America and destroy Western civilization.

Are democrats unable to distinguish between radical Islamists and non-extreme Muslims? A governor associating herself with a mosque and cleric with proven associations and convictions associated with Hamas legitimates Hamas. Hamas is not only an enemy of Israel but of the entire… https://t.co/ej4tcTg9Hx — Lisa Keshet ליסה קשת (@LisaKeshet) March 24, 2026

Perhaps the issue here is that there are no non-extreme Muslims.

She's operating under the concept that if she's nice to the alligator it won't eat her...



1400 yrs of Muslim history shows that's never happened-no matter how much you bend the knee, unless you convert sooner or later you're a target.. https://t.co/uYYtlmhAke — Robert Myers 🇺🇸🇮🇱 🏴‍☠️🟦 (@Rondo2) March 24, 2026

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She should ask Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese how appeasement worked out for him. He bent over backwards, after ISIS-inspired Islamic terrorists killed Jews at Bondi Beach, to criminalize "Islamophobia." They still threatened and harassed him.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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