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Tipsheet

NJ Gov. Mikie Sherrill Visits Mosque Run by a Radical Imam With Troubling Ties to Hamas

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 24, 2026 12:15 PM
NJ Gov. Mikie Sherrill Visits Mosque Run by a Radical Imam With Troubling Ties to Hamas
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

New Jersey's Democratic Governor Mikie Sherrill is following in the footsteps of NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Both are catering to radical Islamists with troubling terrorist ties. Sherrill visited a local mosque on Friday, complete with a headscarf. 

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There, Sherrill met with Imam Mohammad Qatanani, calling the mosque a "community with the five pillars of Islam that is constantly looking to do good works."

But it turns out Qatanani has violent anti-Israel views. "Palestine is the heart of all Muslims. THe heart of all Arabs. The heart of all the people in the world," Qatanani said in that speech. "It is for every good man and woman in the world who loves justice, who loves peace." He also said, "This is the answer to Mr. Trump. We will continue, we will continue coming to Times Square until Jerusalem will be free. Until every place in the world to be free."

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY HAMAS ISLAM NEW JERSEY MIKIE SHERRILL

In 1993, Qatanani was convicted of being a member of Hamas and the co-founder of Qatanani's mosque, Mohammed El-Mezain, was convicted of sending money to Hamas through the Holy Land Foundation in 2009.

Sherrill has repeatedly portrayed herself as a moderate.

Here's more:

New Jersey governor Mikie Sherrill, who ran for election in November as a "moderate" Democrat, visited a New Jersey mosque on Friday that has been linked to terrorist activity since its founding in 1989 and whose cofounder was convicted of funneling money to Hamas. During that visit, Sherrill met with a cleric who has faced deportation proceedings over his own alleged ties to the terror group and for calling for a "new intifada."

At the Islamic Center of Passaic County, which Sherrill visited for Ramadan services, according to photos posted on social media, she met with Imam Mohammad Qatanani. "This is a community with the five pillars of Islam that is constantly looking to do good works," Sherrill, sporting a head covering, said in remarks in the mosque after meeting with Qatanani. "And that is something I think is lacking now in this country."

...

Qatanani has also praised prominent terrorists. He posted a tribute to Yusuf al-Qaradawi, an influential Muslim Brotherhood leader who died in 2022. In 2013, al-Qaradawi met with Hamas leaders in Gaza and asserted that "our wish should be that we carry out Jihad to death," according to Reuters.

"May God have mercy on you, our sheikh and teacher," Qatanani wrote of al-Qaradawi in a 2022 obituary. "Someone who combined heritage and contemporary, stability, flexibility, discipline in fatwa and daring died."

Sherrill's office and the Islamic Center of Passaic County did not respond to requests for comment.

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It's clear there are no moderate Democrats left. Yes, they may run as moderates, but — once elected — they use their office to push radical agendas, including the ongoing Islamization of America.

They were warned.

They're okay with anyone or anything that will undermine America and destroy Western civilization.

Perhaps the issue here is that there are no non-extreme Muslims.

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She should ask Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese how appeasement worked out for him. He bent over backwards, after ISIS-inspired Islamic terrorists killed Jews at Bondi Beach, to criminalize "Islamophobia." They still threatened and harassed him.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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