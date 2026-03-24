Watch How Democratic Senate Candidate Janet Mills Acts When Asked About Lying for Joe Biden

Maine Governor Janet Mills wants a promotion to the Senate. A radical Leftist, Mills shouldn't be running the great state of Maine, but she definitely shouldn't be allowed to bring her Leftism to the national stage. She was recently asked by MS NOW about her judgment, given that she was one of the many Democrats who lied about President Biden's obvious cognitive decline.

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Mills thought that question was a joke, and laughed it off.

Democrat Maine Governor Janet Mills — running for U.S. Senate — laughs it off after getting called out for lying to Mainers about Biden's mental decline.



MS NOW: "Why should voters trust your judgment now?



MILLS (laughs): "I wasn't going to kick the guy when he's down." pic.twitter.com/OmqeTAkbqT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 23, 2026

"You said that asking candidates questions about their health, well, a lot of journalists and a lot of voters did that the summer of 2024, and you defended Biden after his disastrous debate," said host Elise Jordan. "You said 'Over the next several months, and especially in the coming days, I look forward to the President demonstrating to the American people the same heart, determination, and vigor that he brought to our conversation this evening.' But then, in a recent interview with The Atlantic, you said that you felt that he should drop out and encouraged it privately, but you still gave that statement, and you said that his decision to run was sad.' So why should voters trust your judgment now, when you had one opinion privately that was very impactful on the fate of our country in the grand scheme of things? And then now, when you're vouching for your own health, tell us why we should trust you?"

The entire time Jordan is asking this question, and it's a good one, Mills was laughing.

"Listen, I wasn't going to kick the guy when he's down, honestly," Mills replied. "But we had a meeting with the President just a few weeks or so after the horrible debate. And I was one of the people who spoke up and said, all of the Democratic governors called for this meeting in order to try to dissuade him from running. That didn't work at that time."

Laughing about lying to the American people, from a position of power, about the most important thing regarding their Government! WHAT IS WRONG WITH AMERICA? How do we keep electing people like this? — Bob Beddingfield (@bobbeddingfield) March 23, 2026

They think we're stupid.

She’d rather kick American citizens. While they’re down. — readandright (@readandright) March 23, 2026

Yes. She's a Democrat. That's what they do.

If you're a Democratic politician making the "smug smiling this is such a joke" face while being interviewed on MSNBC, that's a bad sign. — Lex Jurgen (@Lex_Jurgen) March 23, 2026

Yes, it is.

Translation: “we protect our own, even if we have to lie to do it. Voting fraud will protect us.” #Maine https://t.co/v8hSeoOpdE — 🇺🇸 Maine American Girl 🇺🇸 (@MaineGirl1717) March 23, 2026

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Nailed it.

No, she chose party and politics over the American people. https://t.co/nEzRFOJbw9 — Willie B's year (@Xpiceman) March 23, 2026

Correct. If the debate had never happened, they would have dragged Biden through that campaign. He would have lost, too, but they would have done it.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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