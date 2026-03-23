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Tipsheet

The Latest Tweet From Taylor Lorenz Is...Mental Illness

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 23, 2026 6:50 AM
The Latest Tweet From Taylor Lorenz Is...Mental Illness
Townhall Media

There’s not much to add here. I’ll leave space for your comments, but last night, former Washington Post journalist Taylor Lorenz, who has been praising health care CEO Luigi Mangione and still struggling with COVID, posted this on social media—an example of peak mental health issue. Seriously, what is this, lady? Also, you can tell she knew she'd be cooked because she restricted replies.

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If we had to live like this, no one would be able to go outside ever again.

If you’re traveling to Cuba or any impoverished community, or just generally, you should be wearing a mask. We’re 6 years into an ongoing pandemic and airborne disease is real no matter how many “leftists” want to scream and stomp their feet and shout RFK talking points 

It’s really so easy to not infect and kill ppl around you. No one is saying u have to be perfect, but if you respond to disabled ppl asking you not to kill/maim them and other vulnerable folks by having a meltdown instead of showing basic solidarity, you are not a serious person

There’s a bunch of loser leftists in Cuba right now, doing dumb communist crap. And yes, some are staying; they were forced to stay in luxury five-star hotels.  

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Related:

ANDY NGO COVID-19 CUBA TAYLOR LORENZ WASHINGTON POST

But my God, man.  

COVID has broken people, though not nearly as much as Donald Trump winning the 2016 and 2024 elections. (and most likely 2020)

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