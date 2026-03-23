The Latest Tweet From Taylor Lorenz Is...Mental Illness

There’s not much to add here. I’ll leave space for your comments, but last night, former Washington Post journalist Taylor Lorenz, who has been praising health care CEO Luigi Mangione and still struggling with COVID, posted this on social media—an example of peak mental health issue. Seriously, what is this, lady? Also, you can tell she knew she'd be cooked because she restricted replies.

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If we had to live like this, no one would be able to go outside ever again.

It’s really so easy to not infect and kill ppl around you. No one is saying u have to be perfect, but if you respond to disabled ppl asking you not to kill/maim them and other vulnerable folks by having a meltdown instead of showing basic solidarity, you are not a serious person — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) March 22, 2026

If you’re traveling to Cuba or any impoverished community, or just generally, you should be wearing a mask. We’re 6 years into an ongoing pandemic and airborne disease is real no matter how many “leftists” want to scream and stomp their feet and shout RFK talking points It’s really so easy to not infect and kill ppl around you. No one is saying u have to be perfect, but if you respond to disabled ppl asking you not to kill/maim them and other vulnerable folks by having a meltdown instead of showing basic solidarity, you are not a serious person

This is mental illness. pic.twitter.com/LGcEcs2BfA — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) March 23, 2026

Taylor when she sees a poor person https://t.co/FSgJxcovWh pic.twitter.com/nl4xZStSE9 — Coach Duggs (@CoachDuggs) March 22, 2026

There’s a bunch of loser leftists in Cuba right now, doing dumb communist crap. And yes, some are staying; they were forced to stay in luxury five-star hotels.

But my God, man.

these people LOVED covid. inside all day, censorship online, greenlight to be moral busybodies/scold people for being maskless/not trusting the science, overly cautious, bubblewrapped society. the world was a massive longhouse, a shitlib paradise https://t.co/G5E3Rcl6cs — shoe (@shoe0nhead) March 23, 2026

COVID has broken people, though not nearly as much as Donald Trump winning the 2016 and 2024 elections. (and most likely 2020)

American leftists Hasan Piker and Ilhan Omar’s daughter are among those who are on a luxury influencer trip in Cuba to support the regime. https://t.co/NMkrFvmAc2 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 22, 2026