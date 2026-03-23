Democrats Are Forcing Travelers to Sleep at Airports

The Democrats have no intention of paying TSA agents; they're hoping to use the suffering of Americans for political gain. There's not much more to it than that. Democrats are holding the TSA pay hostage so they can abolish ICE and help illegal aliens continue to flout our laws and harm Americans.

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In New Orleans, desperate travelers are now sleeping in the airport so they don't miss their flights.

Security lines have gotten so bad in New Orleans that travelers are SLEEPING IN THE AIRPORT so they don’t miss their flights.



It’s time for Democrats to end this travel chaos and reopen DHS. pic.twitter.com/ZkLt7e8cVP — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) March 23, 2026

Democrats aren't impacted by this chaos. Just average Americans, about whom the Democrats do not care.

On every issue, without fail, the Democrats strive to transform the US into a third world country. — Dei Civitas (@bill_c10) March 23, 2026

Yes, they are.

Our government hates us.

Cruel. — Lord Brunell (@LordBrunell) March 23, 2026

They do. The cruelty is the point.

This is outrageous.



Democrats must END their DHS shutdown now. Americans have had enough. https://t.co/RuuL3yQwOs — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) March 23, 2026

It is outrageous.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) is running ads in airports across the country that remind travelers what Democrats are doing to them.

This is true.

Last summer, this writer ran into bad weather on her return from Greece. She ended up sleeping in the Atlanta airport, which was a terrible experience. No one chooses to spend the night sleeping on an airport floor. This is a choice made by people who are desperate, and Democrats have driven us to make these hard choices.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are causing chaos at airports and inflicting pain on the American people simply because they want to keep illegal aliens from being deported.

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