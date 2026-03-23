VIP
Bye-Bye, Robert Mueller
Bye-Bye, Robert Mueller
Why Dems Are Giddy That Trump Deployed ICE at Airports
Why Dems Are Giddy That Trump Deployed ICE at Airports
This City Arrested a Pro-Life Street Preacher Over His Speech - the Supreme Court Just Weighed In
This City Arrested a Pro-Life Street Preacher Over His Speech - the Supreme...
Now We Know Who Carried Out That Terrorist Attack on Jewish Ambulances – You Won't Be Surprised
Now We Know Who Carried Out That Terrorist Attack on Jewish Ambulances –...
Remember Kilmar Abrego Garcia? There's Been Another Development.
Remember Kilmar Abrego Garcia? There's Been Another Development.
California Sheriff Shocks State After Seizing 650k Ballots
California Sheriff Shocks State After Seizing 650k Ballots
Hakeem Jeffries Claims Trump Is Going to Get 'Somebody Killed' After He Criticized Democrats
Hakeem Jeffries Claims Trump Is Going to Get 'Somebody Killed' After He Criticized...
VIP
Finally, a Movie Worth Seeing: ‘Project Hail Mary’ Delivers
Finally, a Movie Worth Seeing: ‘Project Hail Mary’ Delivers
VIP
CNN Leans Into the Podcast Look, and Journos Admit Obtaining an ID Is Too Difficult...for Them
CNN Leans Into the Podcast Look, and Journos Admit Obtaining an ID Is...
Lee Zeldin Throws Biden Administration Under the Bus for Sending Millions to Failed Canadian EV Company
Lee Zeldin Throws Biden Administration Under the Bus for Sending Millions to Failed...
VIP
Missouri Court to Consider Gun Law Preemption Regarding St. Louis Ordinance
Missouri Court to Consider Gun Law Preemption Regarding St. Louis Ordinance
Communism's Cool When You're on Top
Communism's Cool When You're on Top
VIP
Op-Ed Derides Campus Carry, Misses Key Point
Op-Ed Derides Campus Carry, Misses Key Point
Charlie Kirk's Mentor Just Died and People Have Already Begun Pushing Conspiracy Theories
Charlie Kirk's Mentor Just Died and People Have Already Begun Pushing Conspiracy Theories
Tipsheet

Democrats Are Forcing Travelers to Sleep at Airports

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 23, 2026 3:30 PM
Democrats Are Forcing Travelers to Sleep at Airports
AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File

The Democrats have no intention of paying TSA agents; they're hoping to use the suffering of Americans for political gain. There's not much more to it than that. Democrats are holding the TSA pay hostage so they can abolish ICE and help illegal aliens continue to flout our laws and harm Americans.

Advertisement

In New Orleans, desperate travelers are now sleeping in the airport so they don't miss their flights.

Democrats aren't impacted by this chaos. Just average Americans, about whom the Democrats do not care.

Yes, they are.

They do. The cruelty is the point.

It is outrageous. 

Recommended

Why Dems Are Giddy That Trump Deployed ICE at Airports Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DHS GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN ILLEGAL ALIEN TSA

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) is running ads in airports across the country that remind travelers what Democrats are doing to them.

This is true.

Last summer, this writer ran into bad weather on her return from Greece. She ended up sleeping in the Atlanta airport, which was a terrible experience. No one chooses to spend the night sleeping on an airport floor. This is a choice made by people who are desperate, and Democrats have driven us to make these hard choices.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are causing chaos at airports and inflicting pain on the American people simply because they want to keep illegal aliens from being deported. 

Help us report the truth about this Democrat-caused partial DHS shutdown. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why Dems Are Giddy That Trump Deployed ICE at Airports Matt Vespa
Charlie Kirk's Mentor Just Died and People Have Already Begun Pushing Conspiracy Theories Joseph Chalfant
No, MAGA Is Not Falling Apart Because a Few Podcasters Did Not Get Their Way Kurt Schlichter
Two-Fifths of American Women Want to Do What? Amy Curtis
This City Arrested a Pro-Life Street Preacher Over His Speech - the Supreme Court Just Weighed In Jeff Charles
Remember Kilmar Abrego Garcia? There's Been Another Development. Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Why Dems Are Giddy That Trump Deployed ICE at Airports Matt Vespa
Advertisement