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Tipsheet

Here's More Cringe From the Woman in Charge of Newsom's Failed 'Butterfly Bridge' Project

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 19, 2026 8:00 AM
Here's More Cringe From the Woman in Charge of Newsom's Failed 'Butterfly Bridge' Project
Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool

Yesterday, we told you there's an investigation into a $114 million "butterfly bridge" that was supposed to be completed last year. It's yet another budding scandal for Governor Gavin Newsom, who wants to take his brand of leadership national in 2028.

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The woman in charge of this project is Beth Pratt, an environmental activist.

Now, more video of Pratt has dropped, making it crystal clear why this boondoggle has cost California taxpayers more than $100 million and still isn't completed.

"For me, hiking up here every time, I remember the first hike up here 14 years ago when there was nothing," Pratt says. "And now we're seeing a crossing almost finished. Looking like early December. And again, ribbon cutting, there'll be a big party of course, but for us it's more about celebrating when that first animal crosses."

"So stay tuned. We're going to have some fun stuff on our website as we approach Earth Day, which is obviously the anniversary of the groundbreaking," Pratt continues, "and as we head into what I call the path to ribbon-cutting. But it's wonderful to see the progress up here. As Lawrence said, we're in stage two, the structure over Agoura Road, utility relocation is a big part of that, which is very complex ... and 30,000 more plants to plant before we're complete."

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2028 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA GAVIN NEWSOM

"It was nice to be able to bring you this. view right now of the crossing today, the world's most hopeful construction project, in a beautiful spring setting," Pratt says. That tells us this was recorded at least last spring and that the project missed its December opening deadline.

But also, the "world's most hopeful construction project"? Really? Hospitals, schools, and bridges that serve humans and connect communities? Those are all far more hopeful than an incomplete bridge for animals.

Then you must not live in California.

Of course they are. If a few Californians get eaten by wildlife, the Democrats will consider that a win.

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That's the California way.

Six months, and you'll be racist if you complain about it.

California could do this. They choose not to.

This is yet another albatross around the neck of Gavin Newsom's political career. If his state can't build a bridge for animals on time and under budget, he cannot run our country.

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