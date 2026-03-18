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New Investigation Exposes Gavin Newsom's $114M Butterfly Bridge

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | March 18, 2026 7:30 PM
New Investigation Exposes Gavin Newsom's $114M Butterfly Bridge
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is being ridiculed after an investigation found that he spent $114 million on a butterfly overpass that's over-budget and at least a year late.

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City Journal’s Chris Rufo and Kenneth Schrupp exposed the boondoggle in a new story. 

In 2022, Newsom broke ground on the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing (WAWC) above the 101 Freeway in Southern California. The project was supposed to be finished in 2025. Taxpayers funded about $77 million of the project, City Journal reported. 

The project aimed to create an overpass over 10 lanes of the highway so animals could cross. 

Four years after the project was announced, it is the project is about $21 million over budget, City Journal reported. WAWC leader assured City Journal that the project wasn’t a boondoggle, and of course, she blamed President Donald Trump for the massive cost overrun. 

“There’s no boondoggle,” she told City Journal. “Given the times we’re living in,” a potential $21 million overage is “not that bad.”

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS 2028 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA DONALD TRUMP GAVIN NEWSOM LOS ANGELES

Newsom is running for president in 2028. 



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