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Tipsheet

Judge Finally Hands Down a Sane Sentence to a Violent Criminal

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 19, 2026 2:30 PM
Judge Finally Hands Down a Sane Sentence to a Violent Criminal
LightFieldStudios/iStock/Getty Images Plus

We've all seen judges who have been far too lenient with violent criminals. In several places — New York, Chicago, Charlotte — that leniency has led to the injury or deaths of far too many innocent people. So it's refreshing to see a judge hand down a tougher sentence for a violent offender.

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18-year-old Caden James Fontenette was arrested after he and others violently robbed a convenience store. They were caught on camera terrorizing the staff person, waving a gun in his face and yanking him around. Because of the nature of his crime, Judge Raquel West sentenced Fontenette to 25 years in prison and gave him a lecture from the bench:

"Mr. Fontenette there was a time some year ago, that there really wasn't even a question. Everyone, state's attorneys, were recommending youthful offenders probation, let's give everybody an opportunity," Judge West said. "And things have just changed in such an incredibly dangerous way with young people doing what I just saw you do on that screen."

"I cannot imagine the fear that that person had that was working in that store," Judge West continued, "just trying to go to work, make a living, and go home. And he has three people come in and not just grab a little quick something and run out, but terrorize him for quite some time. Pulling him around, yanking him around, putting guns in his face. All three of you."

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"I also, in addition to the PSI, get jail incident reports. And you apparently like to fight and jump people, which has what's been happening in the jail," Judge West said. "So it makes it very difficult for me to go, 'Oh, this is somebody that's going to get out and behave, that can follow the rules' because you can't even follow the rules in jail."

"And the pre-sentence report shows that you're a high risk level which tells me, after they've looked at everything, that you don't have, unfortunately, a good likelihood of being successful if I were to put you on probation. And Mr. Coleman's right, we're tired of it. And there's got to be something done," Judge West added. 

"So, in case number 25DCCR1759, I'm going to find that you entered your plea of guilty freely and voluntarily," Judge West said. "I'm going to find sufficient evidence to find you guilty and at this time I'm going to find you guilty of aggravated robbery. I'm going to sentence you to a term of 25 years in the institutional division ..."

Judge West was interrupted by an outburst from Fontenett's family, who were escorted from the courtroom. It's not clear from the video what was said in that outburst.

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We have had enough. And this judge probably saved lives by putting Fontenett behind bars.

The outburst is proof that there were no consequences in that home, it seems.

We hope this signals a turn in the soft-on-crime policies pushed by Democrats and enforced by activist judges. It's long overdue, and most certainly welcome.

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