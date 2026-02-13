Prosecutors Slap Another Blue State Official With Bribery Charges
Newsom's Wife Hijacks a Press Conference to Scold Reporters for Not Asking About Trump's 'War on Women'

Dmitri Bolt | February 13, 2026 4:00 PM
Newsom's Wife Hijacks a Press Conference to Scold Reporters for Not Asking About Trump's 'War on Women'
Gavin Newsom's wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, hijacked a press conference on Wednesday, to lecture reporters on not asking questions pertaining to President Trump's alleged "War on Women." She chided the majority female press corps, suggesting they were failing to press the issue and not using the opportunity sufficiently enough to raise questions about it.

“I find it incredulous that we have Planned Parenthood here, and women are 51 percent of the population, and the majority of these questions, all of these questions have been about other issues,” Siebel Newsom said. "So it's just fascinating, you've got this incredible Women's Caucus and all these allies, and you're not asking about it. And this happens, over and over and over and over again. You wonder why we have such a horrific war on women in this country and that these guys are getting away with it. Because you guys don’t seem to care.”

"So I just offer that, with love," she added. "You have incredible women in this room, and you have these allies. Ask about what we're here for today! Don't you think?"

Ashley Zavala, a reporter with KCRA 3 News, sharply criticized Siebel Newsom for “scolding journalists for not asking the questions she was hoping to hear.” Zavala noted that while Gov. Newsom had just signed a bill awarding Planned Parenthood $90 million in state grants, formal press conferences are among the few opportunities reporters have to question him directly. As a result, she explained, journalists often use those moments to raise issues beyond the immediate topic of the event.

Siebel Newsom has praised her role as California’s First Partner, calling it an “incredible platform.” She currently leads two nonprofit organizations, the Representation Project and the California Partners Project, which focus on issues such as toxic masculinity and equal pay initiatives. In addition to her advocacy work, she has cultivated a social media presence, sharing self-care content and encouraging fellow “empaths” to cope with political division by taking walks, eating well, and getting enough sleep.

