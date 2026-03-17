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BBC Presenter Laments Death of 'Reasonable' Iranian Leader Who Ordered Slaughter of Thousands

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 17, 2026 2:30 PM
BBC Presenter Laments Death of 'Reasonable' Iranian Leader Who Ordered Slaughter of Thousands
Townhall Media

Earlier, we told you how Israel eliminated Ali Larijani. Larijani was the head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council. Just five days ago, Larijani threatened President Trump, saying the regime would "make [him] sorry for this grave miscalculation."

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Israel, of course, had other plans.

The BBC, which has a history of deceptively editing video clips to push an agenda, is clearly on the side of the regime. They "accidentally" edited remarks by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to make it seem like Operation Epic Fury was targeting Iranians and not the regime.

So it's no surprise a BBC presenter, John Simpson, is mourning the loss of Larijani. We had to include a screenshot of the post, because he deleted it.


On March 1, Larijani said the regime would not negotiate with the United States.

And that post is real.

Iran had no intention of negotiating.

The global Leftists are fine with all of this.

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IRAN ISRAEL PETE HEGSETH OPERATION EPIC FURY

It seems like the BBC is willing to champion Iran for free.

Simpson thinks that's "reasonable."

No, no. Let him cook.

Or they'd have an opinion if Larijani didn't have them all murdered.

This response is the best, however.

The entire post reads:

I’ve read the poetry of Jim Morrison; the columns of Maureen Dowd; the backs of countless boxes of Boo Berry Cereal; the 1988 Libertarian, Republican and Democrat political platforms in their entireties; the works of various Brontë sisters; particularly heartfelt lines from love letters I wrote to my high school sweetheart; I even read George Friedman’s The Coming War with Japan — which he wrote in 1991.

These are the credentials you need to know when I tell you: In the 54 years since I learned to read, I have read some really stupid s***.

But I have never read anything quite so stupid as your post.

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Well said.

The Left always reveals its true intentions. They scream about tyrants, yet love one of the most oppressive, tyrannical, and terroristic regimes on the planet. The reality is this: they hate the West, and will align themselves with any faction that seeks to destroy it, which is why "Death to America," Iran gets their loyalty and support.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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