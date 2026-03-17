BBC Presenter Laments Death of 'Reasonable' Iranian Leader Who Ordered Slaughter of Thousands

Earlier, we told you how Israel eliminated Ali Larijani. Larijani was the head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council. Just five days ago, Larijani threatened President Trump, saying the regime would "make [him] sorry for this grave miscalculation."

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Israel, of course, had other plans.

The BBC, which has a history of deceptively editing video clips to push an agenda, is clearly on the side of the regime. They "accidentally" edited remarks by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to make it seem like Operation Epic Fury was targeting Iranians and not the regime.

The BBC "mistakenly" altered a speech by Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth on the war in Iran, making him appear to say the United States was targeting the Iranian "people".



This comes only a handful of months since they did the same to President Trump.



Defund the BBC! pic.twitter.com/iezrIh5vFX — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) March 7, 2026

So it's no surprise a BBC presenter, John Simpson, is mourning the loss of Larijani. We had to include a screenshot of the post, because he deleted it.





On March 1, Larijani said the regime would not negotiate with the United States.

And that post is real.

لن نتفاوض مع الولايات المتحدة https://t.co/cvEweU8ODj — Ali Larijani | علی لاریجانی (@alilarijani_ir) March 2, 2026

Iran had no intention of negotiating.

Reasonable and clever, like ordering the massacre of 30,000 Iranians in two nights? — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 17, 2026

The global Leftists are fine with all of this.

Dude, we get it. Iran spent a lot of money on you to make you be their mouth piece, but it is not working. You're failing. We can see the brown on your nose mate. — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) March 17, 2026

It seems like the BBC is willing to champion Iran for free.

Yeah. Sure seems like someone looking for a negotiated peace pic.twitter.com/Wiox1xR97B — Chris was Right About Everything 🇺🇸 (@RealChrisCotts) March 17, 2026

Simpson thinks that's "reasonable."

Jesus Christ take the keyboard away. https://t.co/DoDV8UneUS — Harry Cole (@MrHarryCole) March 17, 2026

No, no. Let him cook.

Yes, Mr. Simpson, you at BBC can eulogize Ali Larijani as an ideal peace negotiator, and the 36,000 protesters whom he slaughtered in January have another opinion. https://t.co/aTbo2rKvTw — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) March 17, 2026

Or they'd have an opinion if Larijani didn't have them all murdered.

This response is the best, however.

I’ve read the poetry of Jim Morrison; the columns of Maureen Dowd; the backs of countless boxes of Boo Berry Cereal; the 1988 Libertarian, Republican and Democrat political platforms in their entireties; the works of various Brontë sisters; particularly heartfelt lines from love… — Stephen Green (@VodkaPundit) March 17, 2026

The entire post reads:

I’ve read the poetry of Jim Morrison; the columns of Maureen Dowd; the backs of countless boxes of Boo Berry Cereal; the 1988 Libertarian, Republican and Democrat political platforms in their entireties; the works of various Brontë sisters; particularly heartfelt lines from love letters I wrote to my high school sweetheart; I even read George Friedman’s The Coming War with Japan — which he wrote in 1991. These are the credentials you need to know when I tell you: In the 54 years since I learned to read, I have read some really stupid s***. But I have never read anything quite so stupid as your post.

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Well said.

Ah yes.



The guy who threatened to assassinate Trump a few days ago and oversaw the massacre of 40,000 civilian protesters was "reasonable" and someone you want to negotiate a peace deal with.



Listen to yourself. https://t.co/5ReCzvMNUd — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 17, 2026

The Left always reveals its true intentions. They scream about tyrants, yet love one of the most oppressive, tyrannical, and terroristic regimes on the planet. The reality is this: they hate the West, and will align themselves with any faction that seeks to destroy it, which is why "Death to America," Iran gets their loyalty and support.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.