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It Looks Like the Israel Defense Force Just Eliminated the Basij Commander

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 17, 2026 9:00 AM
It Looks Like the Israel Defense Force Just Eliminated the Basij Commander
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The Israel Defense Force (IDF) announced this morning that it has eliminated Gholamreza Soleimani, who was the commander of Iran's Basij unit for the last six years, in yet another blow to Iran's military and political leadership.

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Soleimani was the "regime's primary instrument of repression," the IDF said and had a significant part in the violent suppression of recent Iranian protests. It's estimated that the Iranian government has killed at least 30,000 protesters since December. There are also deeply disturbing reports that the regime engaged in the violent gang rape of nurses treating wounded protesters, and that many of them had to have internal organs repaired or removed because of the damage.

In short, the world is a better place now that another Soleimani is dead.

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And there are reports that the entire Basij leadership was eliminated along with Soleimani.

That's good news.

Yes, it is. Soleimani was in charge of the unit that repressed the people of Iran, killing tens of thousands of them and wounding countless others. They're undoubtedly celebrating Soleimani's demise today.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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