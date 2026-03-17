It Looks Like the Israel Defense Force Just Eliminated the Basij Commander

The Israel Defense Force (IDF) announced this morning that it has eliminated Gholamreza Soleimani, who was the commander of Iran's Basij unit for the last six years, in yet another blow to Iran's military and political leadership.

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🔴 COMMANDER OF THE BASIJ UNIT ELIMINATED



Yesterday, the IDF targeted & eliminated Gholamreza Soleimani, who operated as commander of the Basij unit for the past 6 years.



Under Soleimani, the Basij unit led the main repression operations in Iran, employing severe violence,… pic.twitter.com/aJ0dNtCFz0 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 17, 2026

Soleimani was the "regime's primary instrument of repression," the IDF said and had a significant part in the violent suppression of recent Iranian protests. It's estimated that the Iranian government has killed at least 30,000 protesters since December. There are also deeply disturbing reports that the regime engaged in the violent gang rape of nurses treating wounded protesters, and that many of them had to have internal organs repaired or removed because of the damage.

In short, the world is a better place now that another Soleimani is dead.

#BREAKING | 🇮🇱🇮🇷 The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has targeted and eliminated Gholamreza Soleimani, the commander of Iran's Basij unit. pic.twitter.com/lS1KE43mam — Strategic Affairs News (@PabanSingh82441) March 17, 2026

And there are reports that the entire Basij leadership was eliminated along with Soleimani.

Israeli sources also report that most of the Basij leadership was eliminated last night in Israeli strikes. https://t.co/HYdts2JD8q — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) March 17, 2026

That's good news.

This is really important, symbolic and significant for so many of the oppressed Iranian people. https://t.co/NNxLmxO6rC — Lt. Col. (R) Peter Lerner (@LTCPeterLerner) March 17, 2026

Yes, it is. Soleimani was in charge of the unit that repressed the people of Iran, killing tens of thousands of them and wounding countless others. They're undoubtedly celebrating Soleimani's demise today.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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