Gavin Newsom Refuses to Tell the Truth on California's High Taxes

Just four short months ago, Gavin Newsom was telling us all how he can't stand politicians who lie. That must make existing a terrible misery for Newsom, because few politicians lie with as much alacrity as he does.

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His last big lie was blaming President Trump for high gas prices in California while ignoring the policies he supports and the legislation he's signed that jacked up prices at the pump for Californians. Now he's back, this time lying about California's tax rate, claiming Florida and Texas are worse.

Fox News refuses to report the truth:



Texas and Florida are the REAL high-tax states. pic.twitter.com/1PtCN5Uvj8 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 16, 2026

"We have the most progressive tax rates in America. Texas, the most regressive. Texas taxes poor folks more than we tax our richest," Newsom said. "The question for you is who is the higher tax state: California or Texas? Who are you for? Are you just for the one percent or are you for the 99? Florida is the other regressive tax state. Your middle class pays more taxes in Texas than our middle class in California."

That's a lie, of course.

And California has a higher poverty rate, too.

BS.



Also, Texas and Florida both have lower poverty rates than California. https://t.co/bEE15OVlrP — Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) March 16, 2026

Both California and New York are losing population (which is also costing them Congressional seats) while Florida and Texas are seeing large inflows of population.

Net migration stats show otherwise. How can you say that with a straight face lmao pic.twitter.com/cpeyLsGHyI — litquidity (@litcapital) March 16, 2026

He's a liar and he lies with ease.

I have to get gas every week. It comes out of my after-tax income. Every week -- unless I drive to Nevada -- I pay and extra $1.50 because of Calif gas taxes and special refining costs.



Then I have to buy groceries. Again with after-tax income. When I check out I pay 7.25%… https://t.co/HKqYULrbk7 — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) March 16, 2026

People who live in California know.

California ranks as the fourth-highest state by overall tax burden. Florida and Texas are in the bottom ten.

This is just a blatant, verifiable falsehood. Here's a Wallethub 2025 analysis of the overall tax burden by state:



California is 4th highest.

Texas is 40th.

Florida is 45th.https://t.co/Xb7L4eqGKW pic.twitter.com/thomUTA11S — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) March 16, 2026

Then again, Newsom isn't that smart (by his own admission).

If you have a 900 on your SAT - yes this is how Math works.

For everyone else…

Zero income tax is LESS than 10%+ income tax.



(Sometimes I think Newsom is running a parody account) https://t.co/CcooDM5e1X — Michael Taylor (@Mike_Taylor1972) March 16, 2026

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Maybe he's also got math dyslexia, too.

If this was true—it isn't, of course—then the fact that people are fleeing California for Texas is even more of an indictment of California's governance than if they were simply leaving for lower taxes. https://t.co/XAvOiWbSiC — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) March 16, 2026

Exactly this. It's a no-win situation for Gavin. Either he's lying about taxes (and he is) or California has low taxes but is so poorly run that it doesn't matter to people, who are fleeing to states with competent Republican-led government like Florida and Texas.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Gavin Newsom.

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