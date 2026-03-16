Dirty Words Trump Dirty Deeds for the Next SCOTUS Pick
Dirty Words Trump Dirty Deeds for the Next SCOTUS Pick
How Team USA Made History Yesterday
How Team USA Made History Yesterday
Wow: Michigan State Dem Reveals Why She Can't Run for Re-election
Wow: Michigan State Dem Reveals Why She Can't Run for Re-election
What Fresh Hell Is This, NPR?
What Fresh Hell Is This, NPR?
One Tweet That Throws Cold Water on the Latest Maine Poll
One Tweet That Throws Cold Water on the Latest Maine Poll
Soft-on-Crime Fairfax Strikes Again: Officials Defend Illegal Alien Accused of Groping High School Girls
Soft-on-Crime Fairfax Strikes Again: Officials Defend Illegal Alien Accused of Groping Hig...
Tax the Rich? Mamdani's New Estate Tax Proposal Will Harm All New Yorkers.
Tax the Rich? Mamdani's New Estate Tax Proposal Will Harm All New Yorkers.
The Obama Presidential Center Is Asking for Volunteers to Do What?
The Obama Presidential Center Is Asking for Volunteers to Do What?
Here's Why the Iranian Women's Soccer Captain Withdrew Her Asylum Bid
Here's Why the Iranian Women's Soccer Captain Withdrew Her Asylum Bid
VIP
Surprise! American Socialists Are Not Keen on Cuba Libre.
Surprise! American Socialists Are Not Keen on Cuba Libre.
Texas Ends Professional Licensure for Non-Citizens, Media Hardest Hit
Texas Ends Professional Licensure for Non-Citizens, Media Hardest Hit
Here's How Mamdani Excused His Wife Illustrating a Book for an Antisemitic Palestinian Activist
Here's How Mamdani Excused His Wife Illustrating a Book for an Antisemitic Palestinian...
Are We There Yet?
Are We There Yet?
The Day Ronald Reagan Walked Into an Irish Pub
The Day Ronald Reagan Walked Into an Irish Pub
Tipsheet

Gavin Newsom Refuses to Tell the Truth on California's High Taxes

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 16, 2026 11:00 AM
Gavin Newsom Refuses to Tell the Truth on California's High Taxes
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

Just four short months ago, Gavin Newsom was telling us all how he can't stand politicians who lie. That must make existing a terrible misery for Newsom, because few politicians lie with as much alacrity as he does.

Advertisement

His last big lie was blaming President Trump for high gas prices in California while ignoring the policies he supports and the legislation he's signed that jacked up prices at the pump for Californians. Now he's back, this time lying about California's tax rate, claiming Florida and Texas are worse.

"We have the most progressive tax rates in America. Texas, the most regressive. Texas taxes poor folks more than we tax our richest," Newsom said. "The question for you is who is the higher tax state: California or Texas? Who are you for? Are you just for the one percent or are you for the 99? Florida is the other regressive tax state. Your middle class pays more taxes in Texas than our middle class in California."

That's a lie, of course.

And California has a higher poverty rate, too.

Both California and New York are losing population (which is also costing them Congressional seats) while Florida and Texas are seeing large inflows of population.

Recommended

Dirty Words Trump Dirty Deeds for the Next SCOTUS Pick Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

CALIFORNIA ECONOMY FLORIDA GAVIN NEWSOM TEXAS

He's a liar and he lies with ease.

People who live in California know.

California ranks as the fourth-highest state by overall tax burden. Florida and Texas are in the bottom ten.

Then again, Newsom isn't that smart (by his own admission).

Advertisement

Maybe he's also got math dyslexia, too.

Exactly this. It's a no-win situation for Gavin. Either he's lying about taxes (and he is) or California has low taxes but is so poorly run that it doesn't matter to people, who are fleeing to states with competent Republican-led government like Florida and Texas.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Gavin Newsom.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dirty Words Trump Dirty Deeds for the Next SCOTUS Pick Kurt Schlichter
The Obama Presidential Center Is Asking for Volunteers to Do What? Amy Curtis
Wow: Michigan State Dem Reveals Why She Can't Run for Re-election Matt Vespa
Here's Why the Iranian Women's Soccer Captain Withdrew Her Asylum Bid Amy Curtis
Texas Ends Professional Licensure for Non-Citizens, Media Hardest Hit Amy Curtis
What Fresh Hell Is This, NPR? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Dirty Words Trump Dirty Deeds for the Next SCOTUS Pick Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement