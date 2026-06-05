Van Jones Has a Stark Warning for Democrats After Allegations Against Graham Platner

CNN’s Van Jones said the Democratic Party is at a “moment of truth” after a New York Times report revealed disturbing allegations against Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner.

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During a Thursday broadcast, host Anderson Cooper referred to Sen. John Fetterman’s (D-PA) assertion that Platner is “behaving in a degenerate way.” He also called on Maine’s voters to support Gov. Janet Mills, who dropped out of the race in April.

“You know, it’s a moment of truth in this party,” Jones said. “This is tough. You know, I think that I hear people in our party and they’re saying, ‘Why are we so tough on our bad guys when the Republicans are so soft on their bad guys?’”

He continued, “That’s the kind of stuff when you’re a parent, you struggle with that because it’s like, ‘Look, we’re running this house. We’re not running the house across the street. We’re not running the neighbor’s house. We’re running this house.’ And so what bothers me about what he’s done is not just the things that are being reported about him, but that his stories just don’t hold up.”

The commentator further noted that Platner previously said he’d cleaned up his act, but that “people are concerned that there’s more to come.”

“My concern is he tried to polish this thing up,” Jones added. “‘I used to be one way, now I’m not.’ Well, you better be telling the truth about that, and it seems like he’s not.”

“And so now this party’s got to look in the mirror,” he continued. “Do you want to sign off on the Donald Trump standard of behavior? You’ve got some other people who have very bad behavior in the other party, is that now our standard in this party, or is it not? And I think people are going to have a tough choice in Maine.”

Van Jones says Platner's candidacy is a "moment of truth" for the Democratic Party



“Do you want to sign off on the Donald Trump standard of behavior? ...is that now our standard in this party, or is it not?" pic.twitter.com/9dnZ2Sh1YP — Jeff Charles, Asker of Questions🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) June 5, 2026

The New York Times reported that multiple women who dated Platner described his behavior as “unsettling,” “toxic,” and at times, physically intimidating. The Times interviewed over two dozen people, including six former girlfriends. They portrayed him as charming and charismatic, but suggested he had a dark side.

Lyndsey Fifield, a Virginia-based Republican operative who dated Platner between 2013 and 2015, said that during an argument, he twisted her arm behind her back, shoved her into a bedroom, and held the door closed from the outside. He allegedly told her to stay in the room until she was “calm.”

Another issue was the Nazi-themed tattoo Platner had on his chest. He came under fire when pictures of the symbol were plastered all over social media. He later claimed he did not know the symbol was related to the Nazis. However, Fifield claims this was a lie. She said he knew the symbol had Nazi connotations and even bragged about it.

Platner’s campaign has been rife with scandal over his past comments on social media and other types of behavior. Maine’s primary is set for next Tuesday.

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Jones is right. This is a “moment of truth” for the Democratic Party. But it’s already clear where they stand. Despite his scandals, they have not only chosen to support him, but they are also propping him up as a populist crusader who will fight on behalf of the working class.

If Platner had an “R” next to his name, they would have launched a full frontal assault on his candidacy. Isn’t it ironic that the party who salivates at the thought of labeling their opposition as Nazis is enthusiastically supporting someone who proudly sported a Nazi tattoo?

It’s not surprising given what we have seen from the left over the past decade. They boldly tout the principles they claim to support — until it becomes politically inconvenient, which is why nobody should ever take their contentions seriously.

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