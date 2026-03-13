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Globalize the Intifada? Authorities in the Netherlands Are Investigating Fire at Synagogue

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 13, 2026 1:00 PM
Globalize the Intifada? Authorities in the Netherlands Are Investigating Fire at Synagogue
Adobe Stock/sapsan777

This is what the Islamists, and their Leftist allies, mean when they say "globalize the intifada:" the destruction of Jewish (and eventually Christian) houses of worship, culture, and society wherever any of those things exist in peace and harmony. The push for "extending the spirit of Palestinian resistance worldwide," which includes killing people at music festivals, the systemic rape and murder of women and children, and acts of terrorism labeled as "resistance."

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In the Netherlands, authorities are investigating a fire at a synagogue, which is yet another example of the spread of the intifada.

Here's more:

Dutch police opened an investigation into an arson attack on a synagogue in Rotterdam on Friday, in the latest incident of suspected antisemitic violence since the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran.

No one was injured as a result of the fire, which was put out, and no arrests have been made, the city’s police said.

“Around 3:40 a.m., a fire was started at the synagogue,” Rotterdam police said in a post on X. “The fire burned for a short time before extinguishing,” the police added, calling for any witnesses to come forward with evidence.

Another synagogue, 124 miles away in neighbouring Belgium, was hit by an explosion on Monday in what authorities said was an antisemitic attack.

This is absolutely appalling and should be universally condemned.

 But there are some who like this. 

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Related:

ANTISEMITISM HAMAS ISLAM ISRAEL TERRORISM

Yep. Mamdani's wife not only celebrated the October 7, 2023, terrorist attacks by liking social media posts showing Hamas' atrocities, but she also illustrated a book for an outspoken antisemitic activist

Yeah, it's often the latter.

Bingo.

Surely that's just a coincidence.

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And here's the thing the rest of us need to realize: today, it's synagogues. Tomorrow, it's churches. Then it's any other place of worship or secular building that doesn't comport with the Islamism behind "globalize the intifada."

After yesterday's two terror attacks in the U.S., "Islamophobia" was trending on X.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

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