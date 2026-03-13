Globalize the Intifada? Authorities in the Netherlands Are Investigating Fire at Synagogue

This is what the Islamists, and their Leftist allies, mean when they say "globalize the intifada:" the destruction of Jewish (and eventually Christian) houses of worship, culture, and society wherever any of those things exist in peace and harmony. The push for "extending the spirit of Palestinian resistance worldwide," which includes killing people at music festivals, the systemic rape and murder of women and children, and acts of terrorism labeled as "resistance."

Advertisement

In the Netherlands, authorities are investigating a fire at a synagogue, which is yet another example of the spread of the intifada.

Police investigate overnight fire attack on Netherlands synagogue https://t.co/X9IrqZQMqo pic.twitter.com/L4Kssjwste — New York Post (@nypost) March 13, 2026

Here's more:

Dutch police opened an investigation into an arson attack on a synagogue in Rotterdam on Friday, in the latest incident of suspected antisemitic violence since the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran. No one was injured as a result of the fire, which was put out, and no arrests have been made, the city’s police said. “Around 3:40 a.m., a fire was started at the synagogue,” Rotterdam police said in a post on X. “The fire burned for a short time before extinguishing,” the police added, calling for any witnesses to come forward with evidence. Another synagogue, 124 miles away in neighbouring Belgium, was hit by an explosion on Monday in what authorities said was an antisemitic attack.

This is absolutely appalling and should be universally condemned.

But there are some who like this.

More of that globalization that AOC, Momdani, and others are so fond of. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) March 13, 2026

Yep. Mamdani's wife not only celebrated the October 7, 2023, terrorist attacks by liking social media posts showing Hamas' atrocities, but she also illustrated a book for an outspoken antisemitic activist.

Investigate or “investigate” - wink, wink? In Toronto, it’s the latter. Just about every time. If there are arrests, the “justice system” takes over. With mostly dropped charges or a few convictions - usually sentenced to a year of house arrest & all the Netflix you can watch. — Marilynne Friedman (@marilynnefriedm) March 13, 2026

Yeah, it's often the latter.

So the Dutch police can bury the findings and let the perpetrators of a certain quasi-religious ideology get away with it? — Joseph Rizal 🇺🇸📟 (@jrizal1957) March 13, 2026

Bingo.

“Anti-Zionism” keeps attacking synagogues https://t.co/UxCiTdvVA9 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 13, 2026

Surely that's just a coincidence.

How many more synagogues need to be burned down?



Jews should not have to live like this. https://t.co/v7v8XNh5ql — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) March 13, 2026

Advertisement

And here's the thing the rest of us need to realize: today, it's synagogues. Tomorrow, it's churches. Then it's any other place of worship or secular building that doesn't comport with the Islamism behind "globalize the intifada."

I hope they implement the correct programs to combat Islamophobia in response. https://t.co/CWyALeYYuy — Cory Morgan (@CoryBMorgan) March 13, 2026

After yesterday's two terror attacks in the U.S., "Islamophobia" was trending on X.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.