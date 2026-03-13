Woman Launches GoFundMe to Help Her DoorDash Driver Finally Retire

A man in Tennessee named Richard was forced to go back to work as a DoorDash driver after his wife lost her job and, with it, her health insurance.

When one woman saw Richard dropping off her Starbucks order, and struggling to walk up to her front stoop, she decided to help him and launched a GoFundMe so Richard and his wife can actually retire.

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🚨 A Tennessee woman raised over $215K to help her elderly DoorDash driver, Richard, retire.



“Her GoFundMe says… ‘He is precious and he is not working because he wants to; he is working because he has to.’” pic.twitter.com/Y2D9YZCgRP — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) March 12, 2026

That campaign has now rocketed north of $500,000 in only a few days.

The elderly Tennessee man we posted about last night now has over $400,000 in donations.



This cam after he was recorded delivering food to help cover medical bills cause he was forced out of retirement after his elderly wife lost her job….



pic.twitter.com/SQu7L1gELK — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) March 13, 2026

Here's more:

A GoFundMe created to help a DoorDash driver return to retirement is quickly gaining support online. The fundraiser was started after a customer said it was clear from video that completing a recent delivery was difficult for Richard, the driver who brought a Starbucks order to her home. With the help of social media, she said she was able to track Richard down and learned he had returned to delivery work after his wife lost her job through no fault of her own. According to the fundraiser, after paying monthly bills and medication costs, the couple is left with little money. The GoFundMe aims to raise enough money so Richard can stop delivering and return to retirement. The fundraiser continues to grow rapidly, drawing thousands of donations and far surpassing its original goal.

So shines a good deed in a weary world.

As of this morning, the GoFundMe has raised more than $530,000 for Richard and his wife, with a goal of $600,000.

God bless. 🙏 I suspect there are many like him that never ask for anything - ever. We should all rise up to protect them. “There but for the grace of God, goes us.” — Barbara - Cookie’s Mom (@Barbara74035916) March 13, 2026

It's comforting to know that people still care.

Just more wonderful information for your timeline.



This is the power of the people.



Imagine how we can organize to fix other issues. https://t.co/qFfFJftUPl — Alicia Garcia (@boomstickbabe) March 13, 2026

Notice it's the people, not the government, who stepped in to help one of their neighbors.

OMG, this is the story of the year. With a of the grifters out there this gentleman works to survive. God bless him, please help him. https://t.co/bluAHVC2fW — Lucky in Life 🇺🇸 (@LuckyInLifeNJ) March 13, 2026

Richard clearly comes from a generation that knows the value of hard work, but because of his age and the circumstances, it's clear he and his wife needed a little bit of help to get back on the right track. Americans stepped up to do just that, which is why we're the best country in the world.