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Tipsheet

Woman Launches GoFundMe to Help Her DoorDash Driver Finally Retire

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 13, 2026 10:00 AM
Woman Launches GoFundMe to Help Her DoorDash Driver Finally Retire
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli,file

A man in Tennessee named Richard was forced to go back to work as a DoorDash driver after his wife lost her job and, with it, her health insurance.

When one woman saw Richard dropping off her Starbucks order, and struggling to walk up to her front stoop, she decided to help him and launched a GoFundMe so Richard and his wife can actually retire.

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That campaign has now rocketed north of $500,000 in only a few days.

Here's more:

A GoFundMe created to help a DoorDash driver return to retirement is quickly gaining support online.

The fundraiser was started after a customer said it was clear from video that completing a recent delivery was difficult for Richard, the driver who brought a Starbucks order to her home.

With the help of social media, she said she was able to track Richard down and learned he had returned to delivery work after his wife lost her job through no fault of her own. According to the fundraiser, after paying monthly bills and medication costs, the couple is left with little money.

The GoFundMe aims to raise enough money so Richard can stop delivering and return to retirement.

The fundraiser continues to grow rapidly, drawing thousands of donations and far surpassing its original goal.

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Related:

ECONOMY HEALTHCARE TENNESSEE

So shines a good deed in a weary world.

As of this morning, the GoFundMe has raised more than $530,000 for Richard and his wife, with a goal of $600,000.

It's comforting to know that people still care.

Notice it's the people, not the government, who stepped in to help one of their neighbors.

Richard clearly comes from a generation that knows the value of hard work, but because of his age and the circumstances, it's clear he and his wife needed a little bit of help to get back on the right track. Americans stepped up to do just that, which is why we're the best country in the world.

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