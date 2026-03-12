Gavin Newsom Is Crushing the Field In This 2028 Preview
Tipsheet

Allegheny County Ends Cooperation With ICE, but One Councilman Wanted to Go Further

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 12, 2026 7:30 AM
Allegheny County Ends Cooperation With ICE, but One Councilman Wanted to Go Further
AP Photo/Adam Gray

Officials in Allegheny County, PA, formally ended cooperation with ICE yesterday, and to applause. That ordinance blocks local law enforcement from cooperating with ICE in any capacity; it orders officials to ignore ICE detainers, prohibits city employees from sharing information with ICE, bans local law enforcement from enforcing immigration laws, and bans contracts with ICE.

This is what the Left does: they put illegal aliens and criminals ahead of the safety of Americans.

One of the councilmen cried about the deportation of illegals.

And another councilman said the ordinance didn't go far enough and that he wants ICE agents arrested.

It's madness.

Josh Shapiro is going to want to run for President in 2028, and this ordinance and this image, are going to derail those aspirations.

Congress needs to have a spine and do this.

This suicidal empathy will destroy the West.

That's a good rule of thumb.

Allegheny County should be the next target of an ICE surge.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

