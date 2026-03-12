Allegheny County Ends Cooperation With ICE, but One Councilman Wanted to Go Further

Officials in Allegheny County, PA, formally ended cooperation with ICE yesterday, and to applause. That ordinance blocks local law enforcement from cooperating with ICE in any capacity; it orders officials to ignore ICE detainers, prohibits city employees from sharing information with ICE, bans local law enforcement from enforcing immigration laws, and bans contracts with ICE.

BREAKING: Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, City Council just PASSED an ordinance restricting local law enforcement from cooperating with ICE:



-instructs officials to ignore ICE detainers

-prevents city employees from sharing info with ICE

-bans local law enforcement from… pic.twitter.com/n1JQPkBK8Y — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 11, 2026

This is what the Left does: they put illegal aliens and criminals ahead of the safety of Americans.

One of the councilmen cried about the deportation of illegals.

This councilman literally starts crying because ICE is deporting illegals that Biden let in...https://t.co/rDHvptkOuV — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 11, 2026

And another councilman said the ordinance didn't go far enough and that he wants ICE agents arrested.

This councilman thinks the ordinance didn't go FAR ENOUGH. He wants ICE arrestedhttps://t.co/LOc51FHxHy — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 11, 2026

It's madness.

Pennsylvania doing great so far pic.twitter.com/PNUO4xSib9 — WileECoyote (@WileECitizen) March 11, 2026

Josh Shapiro is going to want to run for President in 2028, and this ordinance and this image, are going to derail those aspirations.

We need Congress to pass a law stating that any state/county/municipality that actively hinders federal aw enforcement will immediately forfeit all federal law enforcement money and aid for a period of 5 years. — Snake Plushkitten - official WimPo fact checker (@justplncate) March 12, 2026

Congress needs to have a spine and do this.

Suicidal empathy on show , invite the barbarians into your city then actually protect them

Liberals are crazy https://t.co/WkroKf5sJd — KJW (@Hawkesbay69) March 11, 2026

This suicidal empathy will destroy the West.

When your local government makes the @libsoftiktok feed you know it’s time to give serious consideration to why you still live there.



What a disgrace. https://t.co/O45qySxYNJ — Pastor Tom (@pokerpastortom) March 11, 2026

That's a good rule of thumb.

Nothing says “please target our county” quite like a radical Democrat county ordinance restricting local law enforcement from cooperating with ICE. https://t.co/HeRgOLu6Ky — Yinzer724🇺🇸 (@OnePissedYinzer) March 11, 2026

Allegheny County should be the next target of an ICE surge.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

