Tipsheet

Driver Detained After Suspicious Vehicle Drove Through Barricades Near the White House

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 11, 2026 8:26 AM
Driver Detained After Suspicious Vehicle Drove Through Barricades Near the White House
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

We're getting reports that the Secret Service has detained a driver after a van drove through barricades at Connecticut Avenue and H Street, Northwest. Streets around the White House are temporarily shut down.

The D.C. police issued a statement on the incident:

On Wednesday, March 11, 2026 at approximately 6:37 a.m., MPD officers responded to the vicinity of the White House to assist the United States Secret Service after a van drove through the barricade at Connecticut Avenue and H Street, Northwest. There are no reported injuries at this time, the van operator was apprehended, and the investigation is ongoing.

Here's more from Fox News:

Secret Service agents investigating a suspicious vehicle near the White House on Wednesday have detained the driver for questioning, the U.S. Secret Service said.

Various entrances and streets in northwest D.C. were temporarily closed as investigators worked.

We don't have many details yet, but it raises questions about whether or not this is malicious or an accident.

This comes as tensions over the Iranian airstrikes remain high and as Democrats refuse to reopen the government and fund the Department of Homeland Security. Just yesterday, the U.S. Consulate in Toronto was hit by gunfire in what Canadian officials called a "national security incident."

This is a developing story and we will keep you updated.

