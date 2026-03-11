Driver Detained After Suspicious Vehicle Drove Through Barricades Near the White House

We're getting reports that the Secret Service has detained a driver after a van drove through barricades at Connecticut Avenue and H Street, Northwest. Streets around the White House are temporarily shut down.

BREAKING: Streets around the White House are temporarily shut down with police tape and a surge of law enforcement officials due to a suspicious vehicle, CBS News reports. The driver of the car has been detained and was being questioned by US Secret Service. — CBS pic.twitter.com/eokr7ot0X4 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 11, 2026

The D.C. police issued a statement on the incident:

On Wednesday, March 11, 2026 at approximately 6:37 a.m., MPD officers responded to the vicinity of the White House to assist the United States Secret Service after a van drove through the barricade at Connecticut Avenue and H Street, Northwest. There are no reported injuries at this time, the van operator was apprehended, and the investigation is ongoing.

Here's more from Fox News:

Secret Service agents investigating a suspicious vehicle near the White House on Wednesday have detained the driver for questioning, the U.S. Secret Service said. Various entrances and streets in northwest D.C. were temporarily closed as investigators worked.

We don't have many details yet, but it raises questions about whether or not this is malicious or an accident.

This comes as tensions over the Iranian airstrikes remain high and as Democrats refuse to reopen the government and fund the Department of Homeland Security. Just yesterday, the U.S. Consulate in Toronto was hit by gunfire in what Canadian officials called a "national security incident."

This is a developing story and we will keep you updated.

