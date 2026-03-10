Report: Shots Fired at the U.S. Consulate in Toronto in 'National Security Incident'

Shots were fired at the U.S. Consulate in Toronto earlier today, and authorities are calling this a 'national security incident.

🚨 BREAKING: Gunfire hits the U.S. Consulate in Toronto overnight.

RCMP confirms it's a national security incident, working with Toronto Police and international partners to investigate motivations. Security has been ramped up at embassies in Toronto and Ottawa.



RCMP: "There… pic.twitter.com/Luu70JC4J0 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 10, 2026

Advertisement

Chris Leather, the Chief Superintendent for Criminal Operations with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in Ontario, spoke to the media.

"Our community's experienced a deeply concerning incident," Leather said. "Our thoughts are with everyone affected as well as those who may be feeling unsettled by what has occurred. At this stage I can confirm that the RCMP's working closely with the Toronto Police Service and our international partners who will assist us into a fulsome investigation into the shooting that took place overnight, early this morning, at the American consulate behind us."

"At this time, the INSET (Integrated National Security Enforcement Team) team has been engaged, as this is a national security incident," Leather added, "and we are working with Toronto police and others to understand the motivations of those involved."

"For the moment, while the early stages of the investigation are taking place, we have increased security around embassies and consulate buildings here in Toronto and the Ottawa region," Leather said. "There will be no tolerance for any form of intimidation, harassment or harmful targeting of any communities or individuals in Canada."

"The RCMP takes threats to the security of individuals living in Canada very seriously and wants to assure everyone that there is no indication of an immediate threat to public safety at this time," Leather added.

BREAKING NEWS: U.S. Consulate in downtown Toronto hit by gunfire https://t.co/7FoMkw8Gj5 — CP24 (@CP24) March 10, 2026

Here's more:

Police say they will investigate any possible terrorism links as they search for two suspects who fired shots at the U.S. Consulate in Toronto early Tuesday morning. Speaking to reporters outside the University Avenue building on Tuesday, Toronto Police Deputy Chief Frank Barredo said officers were first notified of the shooting at around 5:30 a.m., about an hour after the gunshots rang out. “There is witness evidence to show that a vehicle travelling westbound on Dundas Street, a white Honda CRV, turned southbound at University Avenue and stopped in front of 360 University, the U.S. Consulate,” Barredo said "There, two individuals emerged from the vehicle, discharged what appears to be a handgun at the front of the building, and then got back into their vehicle and drove southbound.” Police have now released an image of the suspect vehicle in the hopes that someone will be able to identify it.

Authorities are looking for a white Honda CRV and two males who exited the vehicle and fired shots at the consulate.

🚨BREAKING NEWS - Canadian police are reporting that the US Consulate in Toronto has been hit by gunfire.



Police are reporting two armed males emerged from a white Honda CRV.



Anyone with any images, videos, or information is encouraged to contact the police. pic.twitter.com/nZSZIJzA5A — The Faulkner Focus (@FaulknerFocus) March 10, 2026

Police are also asking for a dashcam or other video footage to contact authorities.

Police release image of suspect vehicle in sh**ting at U.S. Consulate in Toronto pic.twitter.com/pWRIhQb3EW — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) March 10, 2026

Advertisement

Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree called the shooting "completel unacceptable."

The shooting that took place outside of the U.S. Consulate in Toronto early this morning is absolutely unacceptable. Canada will never tolerate intimidation and violence of any kind, including towards our American friends in Canada. We are glad to see that no one was hurt, and we… https://t.co/QsBdeZNEXv — Gary Anandasangaree (@gary_srp) March 10, 2026

"Canada will never tolerate intimidation and violence of any kind, including towards our American friends in Canada. We are glad to see that no one was hurt, and we are grateful for the quick response of @TorontoPolice at the scene."

While the motive for this shooting is not known at this time, it is more proof that the Democratic Party's ongoing shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security has violent, and potentially deadly, consequences.

We will keep you updated.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.