Chicago Kids Can't Read, but Their Teachers Can Protest for Iran

So, Who Will Replace Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia?
So, Who Will Replace Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia?
So, the White House Just Released Numbers on Trump's Tax Cuts. What They Show Is Pretty Eye-Opening.
So, the White House Just Released Numbers on Trump's Tax Cuts. What They...
Wait, Mamdani Got Cozy With Another Terrorist at a Public Event. The Gracie Mansion Dinner Wasn't Enough?
Wait, Mamdani Got Cozy With Another Terrorist at a Public Event. The Gracie...
Fani Willis Wants to Fight Trump on Recouping Legal Fees. This Is What the Judge Said.
Fani Willis Wants to Fight Trump on Recouping Legal Fees. This Is What the...
New Poll Could Show Who's Leading In the Texas Republican Senate Primary
New Poll Could Show Who's Leading In the Texas Republican Senate Primary
VIP
Tennessee Bill Would Place Foster Children In Detention Even If They Haven't Been Convicted of a Crime
Tennessee Bill Would Place Foster Children In Detention Even If They Haven't Been...
VIP
Tim Walz, the Biggest Fraudster of Them All
Tim Walz, the Biggest Fraudster of Them All
Left-Wing Activists Are Training Juries to Sabotage Trump DOJ Cases
Left-Wing Activists Are Training Juries to Sabotage Trump DOJ Cases
Deconstructing the Latest Epstein Mania
Deconstructing the Latest Epstein Mania
VIP
Senator Tom Cotton Draws a Line Between True Conservatives and Antisemitic Influencers
Senator Tom Cotton Draws a Line Between True Conservatives and Antisemitic Influencers
Steve Witkoff Reveals Just How Much Weapons-Grade Uranium Iran Had Before Operation Epic Fury
Steve Witkoff Reveals Just How Much Weapons-Grade Uranium Iran Had Before Operation Epic...
Trump Is Bringing Historic Changes to the U.S. Energy Sector
Trump Is Bringing Historic Changes to the U.S. Energy Sector
What the NYC ISIS Bombers Had In Their Storage Unit Was Insane
What the NYC ISIS Bombers Had In Their Storage Unit Was Insane
GOP Will Bring SAVE Act to the Floor to 'Put Democrats on the Record' on Voter ID
GOP Will Bring SAVE Act to the Floor to 'Put Democrats on the...
Tipsheet

Chicago Kids Can't Read, but Their Teachers Can Protest for Iran

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 10, 2026 5:00 PM
Chicago Kids Can't Read, but Their Teachers Can Protest for Iran
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File

The Chicago Teachers' Union (CTU) is one of the most radical, Leftist unions in the nation, and that's quite the accomplishment as the competition is stiff.

They've already shown they love tyrannical dictators, having taken a trip to Venezuela to rub elbows with Nicolas Maduro, so it's no surprise that they're also on the side of the tyrannical Iranian regime, too.

Advertisement

Over the weekend, CTU was a sponsor and promoter of a "Hands Off Iran & Lebanon" protest in Chicago, along side Antifa, Marxist, and Islamist groups.

The entire post reads:

The Chicago Teachers Union proudly sponsored and promoted yesterday’s “Hands Off Iran & Lebanon” protest in downtown Chicago alongside a long list of activist groups, including organizations that openly identify with Marxist and Islamist revolutionary politics and have been associated with controversial figures and extremist rhetoric including celebrating Oct. 7, the deaths of American soldiers, praising martyrs and "resistance fighters," and supporting oppressive regimes while conveniently ignoring the atrocities their leaders commit against their own people. 

Chicago parents and taxpayers deserve to know why a teachers union is spending its time promoting political demonstrations with subversive groups whose main goal is dismantling America instead of focusing on improving literacy, math proficiency, and academic outcomes for CPS students.

And the list of co-sponsors and endorsers is chock-full of Marxist, Leftist, and other radical groups including Anti-War Committee Chicago, U.S. Palestinian Community Network (USPCN), Chicago Teachers Union, BDS Chicago, CAIR-Chicago, Coalition for Justice in Palestine, Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) and the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL), ACHE, Anti-War Action Network, Immigrant Rights Working Committee.

Recommended

What the NYC ISIS Bombers Had In Their Storage Unit Was Insane Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement

Related:

ANTIFA ANTISEMITISM CHICAGO IRAN MARXISM

They also endorsed antisemitism at this protest.

We note these signs are spelled correctly.

While CTU promotes, sponsors, and endorses this, it's also prudent to remember how abysmal things are in Chicago Public Schools (CPS). Roughly 30 percent of CPS students can read on grade level; only 20 percent can do math.

The district has a $734 million deficit, but spent millions on luxury travel to places like Egypt and Las Vegas.

It honored convicted cop killer Assata Shakur, who died last September, calling the violent terrorist "a revolutionary fighter, a fierce writer, a revered elder of Black liberation, and a leader of freedom."

In 2024, CTU President Stacy Davis Gates blamed the district's terrible test scores on "white supremacy."

"At CPS, 53 schools have zero students proficient at math. The 20 least enrolled schools average 14.6 percent capacity, a 3:1 student-teacher ratio, over $33k spend per student and 11 percent reading proficiency. Meanwhile Chicago Teachers Union is busy sponsoring protests with extreme Marxist and terrorist tied orgs claiming to care for women and children on the other side of the world instead of focusing on sensible solutions to real problems for women and children in their own city," said Josh Weiner, chief strategy officer at North American Values Institute.

Advertisement
Perhaps if the CTU spent less time parading around for tyrannical regimes and rubbing elbows with dangerous Marxist organizations, they'd be able to focus on educating Chicago's children. But they're not. Children and families in the Windy City deserve to know what the CTU does with their tax dollars, and they deserve better.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to dismantle the Department of Education and ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

Help us fight back against Big Government waste and restore power to the states. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What the NYC ISIS Bombers Had In Their Storage Unit Was Insane Joseph Chalfant
Fani Willis Wants to Fight Trump on Recouping Legal Fees. This Is What the Judge Said. Jeff Charles
So, the White House Just Released Numbers on Trump's Tax Cuts. What They Show Is Pretty Eye-Opening. Matt Vespa
Trump Is Bringing Historic Changes to the U.S. Energy Sector Joseph Chalfant
GOP Will Bring SAVE Act to the Floor to 'Put Democrats on the Record' on Voter ID Joseph Chalfant
So, Who Will Replace Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

What the NYC ISIS Bombers Had In Their Storage Unit Was Insane Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement