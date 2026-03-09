Washington Predicted Trump Would Endorse Cornyn. Washington Predicts Lots of Things.
Washington Predicted Trump Would Endorse Cornyn. Washington Predicts Lots of Things.
Jesse Jackson Jr. Blasts Obama, Biden for Using His Father's Memorial to Take Shots at Trump

Jeff Charles
March 09, 2026
Jesse Jackson Jr. chided former Democratic presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and Joe Biden the day after they gave a eulogy for his father during his memorial service.

While speaking to a crowd of mourners in Chicago on Saturday, he pushed back against the two former presidents for using Rev. Jesse Jackson’s memorial to take jabs at political opponents.

“Yesterday, I listened for several hours of three United States presidents who do not know Jesse Jackson,” he said. “He maintained a tense relationship with the political order, not because the presidents were white or black, but the demands of our message, the demands of speaking for the least of these, those who were disinherited, the damned, the dispossessed, the disrespected, demanded not Democratic or Republican solutions, but demanded a consistent prophetic voice that at no point in time ever sold us out as a people.”

During the first day of the service on Friday, Obama and Biden spoke about the current political climate in America. Obama told the audience, “We are living in a time when it can be hard to cope. Each day we wake up to some new assault to our democratic institutions. Another setback to the idea of the rule of law, an offense to common decency.”

Biden said, “We find ourselves in a challenging situation, folks. We have an administration that doesn’t share any of our values. And I don’t believe I’m exaggerating.”

Neither referred to President Donald Trump by name, but the message was clear.

Rev. Jesse Jackson passed away on February 17 at the age of 84 after a long history of neurological illness. He was first diagnosed with Parkison’s disease years ago.

