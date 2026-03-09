Here's Why a Former White Sox Pitcher Is Suing His Team

It's been six years since the COVID pandemic revealed a lot about so-called "experts," and little of it was good. One of the biggest revelations revolved around the COVID vaccine. For years, the Democrats who never missed a chance to say abortion should be between a woman and her doctor were suddenly gung-ho about the government telling women (and everyone else) what to do with their bodies.

President Joe Biden tried to use OSHA to institute a national COVID vaccine mandate, and many people — including members of our military — lost their jobs rather than take a vaccine they didn't want. And now that we're seeing the complications and side effects of the vaccine come to fruition, there has to be a reckoning.

For one former Major League Baseball pitcher, Isaiah Carranza, that reckoning may come in the form of a lawsuit against the Chicago White Sox over their vaccine mandate. Carranza alleges the team's mandate left him with a chronic, career-ending autonomic nervous system disorder. Carranza says he was, at the time, a minor league player who had no choice but to get the vaccine or lose his job, a mandate that did not apply to the major league players.

🚨 A former Chicago White Sox pitcher is suing the team, alleging he was coerced into taking the COVID-19 vaccine and that the shot left him with a permanent autonomic nervous system disorder that ended his career.



Isaiah Carranza, drafted by the White Sox in 2018, says team… — The HighWire (@HighWireTalk) March 7, 2026

Here's more:

A lawsuit has been brought against the Chicago White Sox for coercing a player into getting a COVID-19 vaccine that allegedly caused a permanent autonomic nervous system disorder. Peter Law Group is representing Isaiah Carranza in the case and describes a “two-tier justice” system in which minor league players were subjected to a COVID-19 vaccine mandate while major league players were not. Major league players had union protection, while the minor league players were allegedly coerced into getting the vaccine and didn’t have the financial security to speak up and risk losing their jobs. “Major League Baseball and the Chicago White Sox imposed a mandatory medical procedure on a young pitcher, then turned their backs when that procedure destroyed his health and ended his career,” said John M. Liston, the plaintiff’s co-counsel in the case. “The ADA exists precisely to prevent powerful employers from sacrificing disabled workers to institutional convenience. This case is about accountability for a system that coerced compliance, denied the injury, and discriminated against an injured athlete instead of providing the accommodations and protection the law requires.” The case reflects the criticisms people had during the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine when employers and institutions mandated the vaccine for employees. While there were no sweeping federal mandates on citizens, people complied with employer mandates because they did not feel financially stable enough to risk losing their jobs.

Carranza's lawyers are arguing that the damage to his autonomic nervous system will cost upwards of half a million dollars in future medical costs and likely cost Carranza millions in lost wages after he was forced to end his pitching career early.

I suspect this is only the beginning. https://t.co/hGNAyC1sU5 — Eva Chipiuk, BSc, LLB, LLM (@echipiuk) March 7, 2026

It may be the beginning. Chipiuk went on to elaborate this in another post:

This is not surprising at all. When employers mandate a medical treatment as a condition of employment, they must also accept responsibility for the consequences.



I suspect this is only the beginning. As more cases are brought forward, institutions may start taking these… https://t.co/nrokxoTBQY — Eva Chipiuk, BSc, LLB, LLM (@echipiuk) March 7, 2026

"When employers mandate a medical treatment as a condition of employment, they must also accept responsibility for the consequences," she wrote. "Class actions exist to provide access to justice for people who would otherwise have little ability to access justice (especially against large and well-funded institutions like the government), and they are meant to encourage behavioural modification."

I hope he wins. I’m not a professional athlete but I was vax injured too and it’s permanent — Terry (@TerryinSoCalif) March 7, 2026

There are many stories like this.

My only surprise is that more athletes haven’t sued their teams for coercing them to take the COVID vaccine and ultimately being injured by it. If he wins, I predict many more will be filing lawsuits. https://t.co/mPD3gRGEkT — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 7, 2026

This will be the same as the "gender-affirming" care and those lawsuits.

