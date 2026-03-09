Conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Annette Ziegler Will Not Seek Reelection

Another conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice, Annette Ziegler, has announced she will not seek reelection in 2027, giving the Left an opportunity to secure an overwhelming majority on the Dairy State's highest court.

In a statement, Ziegler, who has served on the court for more than two decades, said, "It has been the honor of my lifetime to serve as a judge and justice for the past 30 years. I will be forever grateful to the voters who elected me twice in Washington County and then twice to serve on our state's highest court. I am incredibly proud that in all my elections I had support from a broad spectrum of legal, civic, and law enforcement and political leaders — both Democrats and Republicans — who believed in my commitment to fairness, ethics, and the rule of law. I am also grateful to my colleagues on the Supreme Court, both past and present, for their faith in me by choosing me to serve as Chief Justice for two terms."

The announcement is not unexpected. But the timing of it is.

With another seat open, conservatives must elect a conservative judge to the Supreme Court, lest the state goes the way of Minnesota or Illinois.

You can bet the Left will throw everything they've got at keeping a Leftist majority on the court.

Wisconsin has a year to pick a nominee to replace Justice Ziegler. In the meantime, voters need to look at who is running for the Supreme Court with the election looming in April.