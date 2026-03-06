Now Virginia Democrats Are Waging War on Free Speech

Oh, Virginia, what did you do? Electing a Democratic majority in state government was a big mistake. Not only are they going to try to disenfranchise the state's Republican voters, they're also waging war on the First Amendment, in the form of legislation that would criminalize "synthetic memes" (i.e. memes) during election campaigns.

WOW. Virginia Democrats are attempting to pass a bill that would impose penalties on people for using "synthetic media" (aka memes) during election campaigns.



Democrats literally want to criminalize memes... pic.twitter.com/S36RNHsQgX — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 5, 2026

The highlighted section reads:

A. As used in this seciton, "synthetic media" means (i) images or audio recordings of real events relating to an identifiable individual that have been intentionally altered in a manner that would cause a reasonable person (a) to mistakenly believe that the manipulated image or audio is a recording of a real event and (b) to have a fundamentally different understanding or impression of the expressive content of the image or audio than such a person would have if the person were hearing or seeing the unaltered, original version of the image or audio and (ii) aritificially generated images, audio, or video that are not composed from a discernable original source image, audio, or video recording of real or staged events of an identifiable individual's appearance, conduct, or speech that would cause a reasonable person to mistakenly believe that the artificially generated image, audio, or video is a recording of a real event.

We have to wonder if this is a response to that AI-generated video of Spanberger that was making the rounds on X recently.

Heard a rumor she really hates this …



I’ve even seen VA Democrats whining that AI should be illegal because of it.



Would be a shame if we all kept sharing it. :)pic.twitter.com/V3qsgdCemx — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 25, 2026

Sure seems like it.

Similar legislation passed in California and signed into law by Gavin Newsom has been smacked down in the Supreme Court.

We suspect the same would happen in this case.

They are what they accuse their opponents of being.

$25,000 fine if you repost this picture. Go ahead, I dare you. pic.twitter.com/mKItBazaLI — Tim (@NASA_Tim) March 5, 2026

It's simply incredible.

Oh, and under this law, the Democrats' false billboards about their redistricting scheme would be illegal.

Unless that's (D)ifferent.

Someone is upset about the video of her taking money and handing it over to special interests. pic.twitter.com/A68MQk8def — Liberty_Jedi (@Liberty_Jedi) March 5, 2026

That's what we said.

My state is devolving into a communist regime. I guess Dems can’t handle memes and/or have no sense of humor. https://t.co/HWbSOihhPo — Michelle Maxwell ™ (@MichelleMaxwell) March 5, 2026

They have a very low opinion of voters if they think voters can't discern between AI, memes, and reality.

Didn't Newscum try this s*** already and it flopped? https://t.co/7sgyxdhRAl — Dropfox (@The_Drop_Fox) March 5, 2026

Yes he did.

Democrats never learn, though.

If you can't with with ideas, punish them with new laws. That's the leftist way. https://t.co/4r9RRCESzn — Jack Cochran (@TheJackCochran) March 6, 2026

"But Donald Trump is the fascist!" the Democrats will say, with a straight face, while they criminalize everything they don't like.

