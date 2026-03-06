VIP
Ignore International Law. There Is no Such Thing
How Ayatollah Khamenei Was Killed Has Been Revealed
Remember the Biden Autopen Investigation? There's Been an Update...and It's Not Good
Hey, Rand Paul, Who's Giving You This Laughably Inaccurate Polling Data on Trump and Iran?
Trump Says John Cornyn Is a 'Good Man's as Texas Republicans Await His Endorsement
This Small-Town Couple Sells Affordable Caskets – the State Wants to Shut Them Down
The Story Surrounding Seth Moulton's Illegal Immigrant State of the Union Guest May Have Gotten Worse
Gavin Newsom Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About the SAVE America Act
Canada's MAiD Program Is a Scarily Efficient Death Machine
Save Western Civilization. Read 'Right-Wing Extremist' Books.
Democrats Erected Dishonest Billboards to Trick Virginia Voters on Redistricting
Texas Senate Candidate James Talarico Wanted the Biden Administration to Put Abortion Clinics Where?
SAVE America Act Is Everything
President Trump Demands Unconditional Surrender From Iran
Now Virginia Democrats Are Waging War on Free Speech

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 06, 2026 9:00 AM
Now Virginia Democrats Are Waging War on Free Speech
Oh, Virginia, what did you do? Electing a Democratic majority in state government was a big mistake. Not only are they going to try to disenfranchise the state's Republican voters, they're also waging war on the First Amendment, in the form of legislation that would criminalize "synthetic memes" (i.e. memes) during election campaigns.

The highlighted section reads:

A. As used in this seciton, "synthetic media" means (i) images or audio recordings of real events relating to an identifiable individual that have been intentionally altered in a manner that would cause a reasonable person (a) to mistakenly believe that the manipulated image or audio is a recording of a real event and (b) to have a fundamentally different understanding or impression of the expressive content of the image or audio than such a person would have if the person were hearing or seeing the unaltered, original version of the image or audio and (ii) aritificially generated images, audio, or video that are not composed from a discernable original source image, audio, or video recording of real or staged events of an identifiable individual's appearance, conduct, or speech that would cause a reasonable person to mistakenly believe that the artificially generated image, audio, or video is a recording of a real event.

We have to wonder if this is a response to that AI-generated video of Spanberger that was making the rounds on X recently.

Sure seems like it.

Similar legislation passed in California and signed into law by Gavin Newsom has been smacked down in the Supreme Court.

We suspect the same would happen in this case.

They are what they accuse their opponents of being.

It's simply incredible.

Oh, and under this law, the Democrats' false billboards about their redistricting scheme would be illegal.

Unless that's (D)ifferent.

That's what we said.

They have a very low opinion of voters if they think voters can't discern between AI, memes, and reality.

Yes he did.

Democrats never learn, though.

"But Donald Trump is the fascist!" the Democrats will say, with a straight face, while they criminalize everything they don't like.

