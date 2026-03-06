Democrats Erected Dishonest Billboards to Trick Virginia Voters on Redistricting

Whenever Democrats lose, they trip over themselves to get in front of a camera and scream about "election interference." But in Virginia, where early voting on the state's disenfranchising gerrymandering scheme starts today, there's actual election interference taking place in the form of misleading billboards.

Those billboards are trying to trick voters into supporting the Democrats' efforts to disenfranchise the state's Republican population by making it seem like President Trump supports the redistricting scheme. That, or it's outright lying about his view on voting by saying he wants to "take over."

BREAKING - Democrats in Virginia have been caught massively interfering in elections by putting up billboards in red districts using President Trump’s image and words to claim he wants Republicans to vote yes on Democrat redistricting for Virginia. pic.twitter.com/z8MBRMMH3P — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) March 5, 2026

Either way, this is fundamentally dishonest. But it's on-brand for Democrats.

The proper response is for the RNC to run ads and posters reminding Virginia voters what a liar their governor is. — Carol M. Swain, PhD (@carolmswain) March 5, 2026

The GOP needs to throw all its effort into getting Virginia voters to reject the redistricting scheme. Courts have ruled it's illegal, but are allowing the vote to take place anyway.

Spanberger ran saying she had "no plans" to redistrict the state. She lied.

Democrats always cheat in elections. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 5, 2026

It's the only way they can win.

At the same time, they are sponsoring a bill that would fine you $25,000 for this type of false advertising. — Tim (@NASA_Tim) March 6, 2026

Simply incredible.

Virginia put a Marxist in office. Good luck with Republicans ever winning in Virginia again. Democrats are making sure that never happens. https://t.co/BR9xaSwngO — Mike Engleman🇺🇲 (@RealHickory) March 5, 2026

Unless the voters reject them. The voters must reject them.

This seems like it runs afoul of one or more laws. Any legal eagles care to weigh in on this? https://t.co/KaXULlAZ5J — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) March 5, 2026

It probably does, but some court will allow it because it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

To the VA patriots:



Don't be deceived by this blatant lie from the Democrats.



Just when we don't think they can get any lower, they prove us wrong, time and time again. https://t.co/R9V7JHUDHd — Facts Versus Feelings (@fact_versus_you) March 5, 2026

Just when you think Democrats have hit rock bottom, they pull out the jackhammers and go even lower.

Vote against this redistricting scheme, Virginia. Send the Democrats a message.

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

