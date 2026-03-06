VIP
Democrats Erected Dishonest Billboards to Trick Virginia Voters on Redistricting

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 06, 2026 8:00 AM
Democrats Erected Dishonest Billboards to Trick Virginia Voters on Redistricting
(AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)

Whenever Democrats lose, they trip over themselves to get in front of a camera and scream about "election interference." But in Virginia, where early voting on the state's disenfranchising gerrymandering scheme starts today, there's actual election interference taking place in the form of misleading billboards.

Those billboards are trying to trick voters into supporting the Democrats' efforts to disenfranchise the state's Republican population by making it seem like President Trump supports the redistricting scheme. That, or it's outright lying about his view on voting by saying he wants to "take over."

Either way, this is fundamentally dishonest. But it's on-brand for Democrats.

The GOP needs to throw all its effort into getting Virginia voters to reject the redistricting scheme. Courts have ruled it's illegal, but are allowing the vote to take place anyway.

Spanberger ran saying she had "no plans" to redistrict the state. She lied.

It's the only way they can win.

Simply incredible.

Unless the voters reject them. The voters must reject them.

It probably does, but some court will allow it because it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Just when you think Democrats have hit rock bottom, they pull out the jackhammers and go even lower.

Vote against this redistricting scheme, Virginia. Send the Democrats a message.

