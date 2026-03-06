VIP
Tipsheet

The Story Surrounding Seth Moulton's Illegal Immigrant State of the Union Guest May Have Gotten Worse

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 06, 2026 10:30 AM
The Story Surrounding Seth Moulton's Illegal Immigrant State of the Union Guest May Have Gotten Worse
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton possibly committed a crime when he brought an illegal immigrant to President Trump's State of the Union address on February 24, and then hid the illegal immigrant — Marcelo Gomes daSilva — in his office when daSilva's presence was made known. ICE arrested daSilva last May.

But the plot now thickens. 

The Milford Police shared information that daSilva was reportedly mentioned in police reports involving "sexual assault and juveniles."

Here's more:

Congressman Seth Moulton’s illegal immigrant guest during the State of the Union address is referenced in police reports involving sexual assault and juveniles, police say.

The Herald submitted a public records request to the Secretary of State’s Office and the Milford Police Department regarding two reports, one from June and the other from September of 2021, where Marcelo Gomes da Silva was apparently named as the person of interest.

The Herald sought the police report numbered 21-23101 dated 9/15/2021 featuring Marcelo Gomes da Silva and 21-16254 dated 6/30/21 also featuring the 19-year-old.

Milford Deputy Chief John Sanchioni denied both of those requests, indicating that the police report from June 2021 “involves a sexual assault and juveniles,” and that the report from September 2021 “involves juveniles.” He did not elaborate.

Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION STATE OF THE UNION

Democrats have a propensity for picking the absolute worst people to make martyrs.

All the time.

That's daSilva with Governor Healey.

This is who the Democrats are.

You'd think that would be easy to do. Democrats tell us the majority of illegals don't have criminal records.

Except for the fact they all broke immigration laws to come here.

We are not the same. Not even close.

The Democrats are so bad at this. They routinely pick the worst people to hold up as "victims" of President Trump and Republican policies. But when the full truth comes out, it always makes the Democrats look like the foolish, anti-American party that it is.

