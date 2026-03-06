The Story Surrounding Seth Moulton's Illegal Immigrant State of the Union Guest May Have Gotten Worse

Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton possibly committed a crime when he brought an illegal immigrant to President Trump's State of the Union address on February 24, and then hid the illegal immigrant — Marcelo Gomes daSilva — in his office when daSilva's presence was made known. ICE arrested daSilva last May.

But the plot now thickens.

The Milford Police shared information that daSilva was reportedly mentioned in police reports involving "sexual assault and juveniles."

WOW. Marcelo Gomes da Silva, the illegal alien guest that Rep. Seth Moulton (D) brought to the State of the Union address, was reportedly mentioned in police reports involving "sexual assault and juveniles.”



Of course pic.twitter.com/adQkavEImG — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 5, 2026

Here's more:

Congressman Seth Moulton’s illegal immigrant guest during the State of the Union address is referenced in police reports involving sexual assault and juveniles, police say. The Herald submitted a public records request to the Secretary of State’s Office and the Milford Police Department regarding two reports, one from June and the other from September of 2021, where Marcelo Gomes da Silva was apparently named as the person of interest. The Herald sought the police report numbered 21-23101 dated 9/15/2021 featuring Marcelo Gomes da Silva and 21-16254 dated 6/30/21 also featuring the 19-year-old. Milford Deputy Chief John Sanchioni denied both of those requests, indicating that the police report from June 2021 “involves a sexual assault and juveniles,” and that the report from September 2021 “involves juveniles.” He did not elaborate.

Democrats have a propensity for picking the absolute worst people to make martyrs.

Of course indeed. Democrat politicians vouch for the worst people. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 5, 2026

All the time.

Seth panders to the illegals just like our governor. pic.twitter.com/lK5pqcGBrl — Cape Cod Concerned Citizens-Legal Citizens First! (@CapeCodCitizens) March 6, 2026

That's daSilva with Governor Healey.

You won’t believe who else he’s friends with!



Massachusetts Democrat Governor Maura Healey…



Who could’ve possibly seen this coming https://t.co/4tu639cb1w pic.twitter.com/duOvhUoI4J — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 6, 2026

This is who the Democrats are.

How come they can never find the "good" illegals https://t.co/8ZWZ2JKdW3 — Kurr Kurr (@RosebudKane25) March 5, 2026

You'd think that would be easy to do. Democrats tell us the majority of illegals don't have criminal records.

Except for the fact they all broke immigration laws to come here.

Republican bring American war heroes.



Democrats bring foreign child predators.



We are not the same. https://t.co/scgskHlQxa — ᴄʜʀɪsᴛᴏᴘʜᴇʀ ᴀʀɴᴇʟʟ (@MrChrisArnell) March 6, 2026

We are not the same. Not even close.

@sethmoulton so THIS is who you choose to parade and protect instead of citizens?

You should be ashamed of yourself.

How the hell do you live with yourself? https://t.co/w2JCUM1Xde — God Save The Republic (@PALucier) March 6, 2026

The Democrats are so bad at this. They routinely pick the worst people to hold up as "victims" of President Trump and Republican policies. But when the full truth comes out, it always makes the Democrats look like the foolish, anti-American party that it is.

