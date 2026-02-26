Crusty Democrat Dino Rockers Should Have Some Dignity
Crusty Democrat Dino Rockers Should Have Some Dignity
Tipsheet

Rep. Seth Moulton Brought an Illegal Alien to the SOTU, then Shielded Him From Law Enforcement

Amy Curtis | February 26, 2026 7:30 AM
Rep. Seth Moulton Brought an Illegal Alien to the SOTU, then Shielded Him From Law Enforcement
Democrats did it. They actually did it. At Tuesday's State of the Union address, Rep. Seth Moulton brought an illegal immigrant as his guest, and then Moulton's staff reportedly hid the illegal in his office to protect him from the police.

According to The Boston Globe, Marcelo Gomes daSilva, a Milford teen, was arrested by ICE last May. Gomes da Silva reportedly left the State of the Union when he was recognized by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Here's more:

Wearing a light gray suit, Gomes looked worlds apart from the day he met Moulton for the first time last June, outside of the ICE holding facility in Burlington where he had spent six days detained in volleyball shorts and crocs.

This week, in Washington for the first time, he met with other members of Congress and talked about his experience in detention and his desire to end ICE operations that target people who, like him, don’t have a criminal record.

As he watched the speech, the teen looked for Moulton on the House floor but couldn’t find him among the sea of politicians; he was impressed by Representative Al Green’s protest of a racist video posted on Trump’s social media account recently portraying the Obamas as apes; he didn’t agree with Trump’s statement about low inflation; and he felt dehumanized by being called an “illegal alien.” Still, he planned to stay and listen to the entire address.

Soon after standing up to applaud the US men’s hockey team, who Trump honored during the speech, Gomes was escorted out of the chamber by Moulton’s chief of staff Neesha Suarez.

Suspect Who Rammed Vehicle DHS Building in Idaho Has Been Identified..and You Cannot Make This Up Matt Vespa
Here's the post from DHS naming Gomes daSilva.

The only way they learn is if more people are arrested and charged.

Clearly, the arrest, trial, and conviction of Hannah Dugan was not enough.

No one is above the law.

Moulton called the illegal a "great patriot."

Moulton got dragged for it, and rightly so.

There should be consequences for breaking the law, and if Moulton and his staff hid daSilva from authorities, they should absolutely face them.

Moulton was not on the list published by USA Today, and was clearly in attendance to flout his disregard of our immigration laws. And according to Fox News, daSilva's student visa has expired, meaning he's in the country illegally.

Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News, "[He] is still an illegal alien and subject to removal proceedings. The Trump administration is committed to restoring the rule of law and common sense to our immigration system and will continue to fight for the arrest, detention and removal of aliens who have no right to be in this country."

Editor's Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

