Rep. Seth Moulton Brought an Illegal Alien to the SOTU, then Shielded Him From Law Enforcement

Democrats did it. They actually did it. At Tuesday's State of the Union address, Rep. Seth Moulton brought an illegal immigrant as his guest, and then Moulton's staff reportedly hid the illegal in his office to protect him from the police.

Advertisement

🚨 WTF?! Democrat Rep. Seth Moulton SMUGGLED IN an illegal alien to Trump's State of the Union address, then had his Chief of Staff HARBOR the illegal in Moulton's office to SHIELD him from police



Harboring an illegal is a FEDERAL FELONY



ARRESTS need to be made! Or our laws are… pic.twitter.com/TdVjcxNKxX — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 26, 2026

According to The Boston Globe, Marcelo Gomes daSilva, a Milford teen, was arrested by ICE last May. Gomes da Silva reportedly left the State of the Union when he was recognized by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Marcelo Gomes da Silva, a Milford teen who was arrested by ICE last May, went to the State of the Union as a guest of Representative Seth Moulton. He left early after a Department of Homeland Security tweet singled him out by name. https://t.co/rZ6XZeo3HM pic.twitter.com/B1eZBqDK0y — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) February 25, 2026

Here's more:

Wearing a light gray suit, Gomes looked worlds apart from the day he met Moulton for the first time last June, outside of the ICE holding facility in Burlington where he had spent six days detained in volleyball shorts and crocs. This week, in Washington for the first time, he met with other members of Congress and talked about his experience in detention and his desire to end ICE operations that target people who, like him, don’t have a criminal record. As he watched the speech, the teen looked for Moulton on the House floor but couldn’t find him among the sea of politicians; he was impressed by Representative Al Green’s protest of a racist video posted on Trump’s social media account recently portraying the Obamas as apes; he didn’t agree with Trump’s statement about low inflation; and he felt dehumanized by being called an “illegal alien.” Still, he planned to stay and listen to the entire address. Soon after standing up to applaud the US men’s hockey team, who Trump honored during the speech, Gomes was escorted out of the chamber by Moulton’s chief of staff Neesha Suarez.

Here's the post from DHS naming Gomes daSilva.

.@RepMoulton plans to bring illegal alien Marcelo Gomes DaSilva.



Gomes DaSilva is an illegal alien who has no right to be in our nation. We are committed to enforcing the law and fighting for the arrest, detention, and removal of aliens like him. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) February 25, 2026

The only way they learn is if more people are arrested and charged.

We already had a judge convicted for aiding an illegal alien to escape authorities. What is wrong with these people 🙄 pic.twitter.com/8GXAFYyoZn — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@ComeAndTakeIt) February 26, 2026

Clearly, the arrest, trial, and conviction of Hannah Dugan was not enough.

If a member of Congress used their office to harbor someone here illegally, that’s not activism. That’s obstruction. Investigate it, enforce the law, and stop pretending politicians get a different rulebook than the rest of us. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican69) February 26, 2026

No one is above the law.

Moulton called the illegal a "great patriot."

What America saw last night was not just "an immigrant," but a great American. A patriot. A reminder of what courage looks like. pic.twitter.com/SKyNaYvOrU — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) February 26, 2026

Advertisement

Moulton got dragged for it, and rightly so.

If a member of Congress used their office to harbor someone here illegally, that’s not activism. That’s obstruction. Investigate it, enforce the law, and stop pretending politicians get a different rulebook than the rest of us. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican69) February 26, 2026

There should be consequences for breaking the law, and if Moulton and his staff hid daSilva from authorities, they should absolutely face them.

Rep. Seth Moulton (D) needs to be removed from office or face some type of disciplinary measure, maybe just plain arrested for harboring a fugitive, possibly. He supposedly brought an illegal alien to the SOU speech, then hid him in his office. However, Rep Moulton is on the LIST… pic.twitter.com/LMdJhcyKXP — SteveVicki Gardner (@StevevickiG) February 26, 2026

Moulton was not on the list published by USA Today, and was clearly in attendance to flout his disregard of our immigration laws. And according to Fox News, daSilva's student visa has expired, meaning he's in the country illegally.

Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News, "[He] is still an illegal alien and subject to removal proceedings. The Trump administration is committed to restoring the rule of law and common sense to our immigration system and will continue to fight for the arrest, detention and removal of aliens who have no right to be in this country."

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.