Explosions Rock Beirut As Israel Works to Destroy Hezbollah

Iranian Political Prisoner Shuts Down CNN Lib Guest Over Operation Epic Fury
Iranian Political Prisoner Shuts Down CNN Lib Guest Over Operation Epic Fury
John Cornyn's Campaign Just Went Scorched Earth on 'Crooked Ken Paxton' in New Ad
John Cornyn's Campaign Just Went Scorched Earth on 'Crooked Ken Paxton' in New...
Trump Says John Cornyn Is a 'Good Man's As Texas Republicans Await His Endorsement
Trump Says John Cornyn Is a 'Good Man's As Texas Republicans Await His...
This Small-Town Couple Sells Affordable Caskets – the State Wants to Shut Them Down
This Small-Town Couple Sells Affordable Caskets – the State Wants to Shut Them...
Upset Over TikTok Ban, a WI Man Set Fire to a Republican's Office. He Was Just Sentenced to Prison.
Upset Over TikTok Ban, a WI Man Set Fire to a Republican's Office....
Four Men Arrested in London, Accused of Spying on Jewish Sites for Iranian Intelligence
Four Men Arrested in London, Accused of Spying on Jewish Sites for Iranian...
Iran's Revolutionary Guard Is So Broken, They're Humiliating Themselves to Hide From U.S. Forces
Iran's Revolutionary Guard Is So Broken, They're Humiliating Themselves to Hide From U.S....
The Story Surrounding Seth Moulton's Illegal Immigrant State of the Union Guest May Have Gotten Worse
The Story Surrounding Seth Moulton's Illegal Immigrant State of the Union Guest May...
Gavin Newsom Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About the SAVE America Act
Gavin Newsom Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About the SAVE America Act
Canada's MAiD Program Is a Scarily Efficient Death Machine
Canada's MAiD Program Is a Scarily Efficient Death Machine
Now Virginia Democrats Are Waging War on Free Speech
Now Virginia Democrats Are Waging War on Free Speech
SAVE America Act Is Everything
SAVE America Act Is Everything
Victor Davis Hanson: Trump Isn’t an Isolationist, or a Nation-Builder, He’s a Jacksonian
Victor Davis Hanson: Trump Isn’t an Isolationist, or a Nation-Builder, He’s a Jacksonian
President Trump Demands Unconditional Surrender From Iran
President Trump Demands Unconditional Surrender From Iran
Tipsheet

Explosions Rock Beirut As Israel Works to Destroy Hezbollah

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 06, 2026 11:45 AM
Explosions Rock Beirut As Israel Works to Destroy Hezbollah
AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari

As Operation Epic Fury is in its sixth day, it appears Israel has unleashed on Hezbollah, the Iranian proxy in Lebanon. Explosions and plumes of smoke were seen in Beirut. 

Advertisement

According to Fox News, Israel is trying to take out Hezbollah missile sites to prevent the terror group from launching more ballistic missiles.

Since Tuesday, Israel has carried out dozens of waves of strikes on the Dahiyeh neighborhood, just south of Beirut.

Here's more:

Amid the ongoing conflict with Iran, analysts say the Trump administration should pressure Lebanon to fulfill its commitments to disarm the Iran-backed terrorist group as it drags the country into another war with Israel.  

David Schenker, a former U.S. assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern Affairs who oversaw Lebanon's policy during the first Trump administration and now directs the Program on Arab Politics at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, said: "The U.S. should make clear to Lebanon that it is time for the state to honor its ceasefire commitment to disarm Hezbollah," he told Fox News Digital. Schenker warned if Beirut "doesn’t pursue disarmament, it will remain a failed state."

The warning comes as the IDF attacked multiple Hezbollah targets Friday in response to the terror group's launching of rockets and drones toward Israel on March 2, its first attack since a November 2024 ceasefire ended the previous round of fighting.

Recommended

Iranian Political Prisoner Shuts Down CNN Lib Guest Over Operation Epic Fury Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

IRAN ISRAEL TERRORISM OPERATION EPIC FURY

Hezbollah has been responsible for numerous attacks in Lebanon, Israel and elsewhere over the years.

Israel has long made taking down Hezbollah a priority. Late last year, we learned that Israel had deeply infiltrated the terror group, and as many as 70 percent of Hezbollah were working for Israel.

The aim of Operation Epic Fury, and Operation Roaring Lion (Israel's code name for the strikes) is clear: Iran cannot get nukes, and it cannot continue to wield power as the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism. After October 7, Israel meant it when they said "never again" and President Trump meant it when he said Iran cannot get nuclear weapons.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Iranian Political Prisoner Shuts Down CNN Lib Guest Over Operation Epic Fury Matt Vespa
Iran's Revolutionary Guard Is So Broken, They're Humiliating Themselves to Hide From U.S. Forces Amy Curtis
This Small-Town Couple Sells Affordable Caskets – the State Wants to Shut Them Down Jeff Charles
Gavin Newsom Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About the SAVE America Act Amy Curtis
The Story Surrounding Seth Moulton's Illegal Immigrant State of the Union Guest May Have Gotten Worse Amy Curtis
Remember the Biden Autopen Investigation? There's Been an Update...and It's Not Good Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Iranian Political Prisoner Shuts Down CNN Lib Guest Over Operation Epic Fury Matt Vespa
Advertisement