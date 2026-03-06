Explosions Rock Beirut As Israel Works to Destroy Hezbollah

As Operation Epic Fury is in its sixth day, it appears Israel has unleashed on Hezbollah, the Iranian proxy in Lebanon. Explosions and plumes of smoke were seen in Beirut.

🚨 JUST IN: EXPLOSIONS in Beirut as Israel unleashes on the Iranian proxy of Hezbollah and their missile launching capabilities



Smoke can be seen billowing in the area



The regime is being destroyed and so are their proxies. GOOD! pic.twitter.com/VvR6OAObiK — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 6, 2026

According to Fox News, Israel is trying to take out Hezbollah missile sites to prevent the terror group from launching more ballistic missiles.

BREAKING: Numerous Israeli airstrikes against southern Beirut moments ago. pic.twitter.com/aQItC3pdOB — World Source News (@Worldsource24) March 6, 2026

Since Tuesday, Israel has carried out dozens of waves of strikes on the Dahiyeh neighborhood, just south of Beirut.

Here's more:

Amid the ongoing conflict with Iran, analysts say the Trump administration should pressure Lebanon to fulfill its commitments to disarm the Iran-backed terrorist group as it drags the country into another war with Israel. David Schenker, a former U.S. assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern Affairs who oversaw Lebanon's policy during the first Trump administration and now directs the Program on Arab Politics at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, said: "The U.S. should make clear to Lebanon that it is time for the state to honor its ceasefire commitment to disarm Hezbollah," he told Fox News Digital. Schenker warned if Beirut "doesn’t pursue disarmament, it will remain a failed state." The warning comes as the IDF attacked multiple Hezbollah targets Friday in response to the terror group's launching of rockets and drones toward Israel on March 2, its first attack since a November 2024 ceasefire ended the previous round of fighting.

Hezbollah has been responsible for numerous attacks in Lebanon, Israel and elsewhere over the years.

🚨 BREAKING: Explosions rock Beirut as Israel strikes Hezbollah positions tied to missile launch capabilities. Massive plumes of smoke rise across the area as the confrontation rapidly escalates.pic.twitter.com/2c8AbCehTq — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) March 6, 2026

Israel has long made taking down Hezbollah a priority. Late last year, we learned that Israel had deeply infiltrated the terror group, and as many as 70 percent of Hezbollah were working for Israel.

The aim of Operation Epic Fury, and Operation Roaring Lion (Israel's code name for the strikes) is clear: Iran cannot get nukes, and it cannot continue to wield power as the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism. After October 7, Israel meant it when they said "never again" and President Trump meant it when he said Iran cannot get nuclear weapons.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

