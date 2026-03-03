Marco Rubio Got Very Sassy With the Fake News Media Regarding the Iran Strikes Yesterday
Trump's Top Middle East Negotiator Dropped a Bombshell About Iran and Its Nuke Program Last Night
A GOP Rep Called Katie Pavlich After Being Briefed on Operation Epic Fury. Here's What He Said
Republicans Sound Off on Dems Keeping DHS Closed Amid Terror Attack in Austin
Is This the Perfect Post Exposing the Insanity of American Lib Women Over These Iranian Airstrikes?
Bill Clinton Delivered a Death Blow to the Trump-Epstein Narrative Last Week...and Hillary Melted Down
This Canadian Man Is Poor, So the Government Offered to Kill Him. Here's What Happened.
The Dems' Entire Anti-Trump Narrative Over the Iran Airstrikes Just Imploded, Thanks to Nancy Pelosi
Steve Witkoff Just Shared Info That Proves Operation Epic Fury Was Necessary
This MN Rep Wants to Unmask ICE So Leftists Can Terrorize Them
Abigail Spanberger Is Protecting the Criminal Illegal Who Murdered a Virginia Woman
Canada's MAiD Program Crossed a Grim Threshold
Trump Fulfills His Promise
Townhall Is Unique
Tipsheet

Virginia Circuit Court: Yeah, the Dem Redistricting Scheme Is Illegal, but We'll Allow It Anyway

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 03, 2026 9:00 AM
Virginia Circuit Court: Yeah, the Dem Redistricting Scheme Is Illegal, but We'll Allow It Anyway
AP Photo/Adam Bettcher

This is the least surprising news, ever. Despite a judge recently blocking the Virginia Democrats' plan to disenfranchise the 45 percent of Virginians who vote Republican, a Virginia Circuit Court has ruled that the redistricting vote can proceed, despite being illegal.

Anderson wrote:

Importantly:

•The Court overruled the Attorney General on standing.

•The Court overruled the venue challenge.

•The Court overruled the procedural objections.

The dismissal was based solely on timing — the Court concluded that the constitutional challenges must be litigated after the election, not before it. That means none of the substantive constitutional issues were rejected. They remain live and will have to be litigated.

...

The Court did not rule that the election is lawful. It ruled only that the legality must be determined after the vote.

As for the injunction against the Department of Elections - that does not appear to apply to local registrars. Which is the pivotal part of this case. I don’t personally understand how a registrar can do an election without the coordination from the Department of Elections. But this is where we are. Accordingly, any counties that previously passed resolutions declining to proceed should now reverse course. Local officials are bound to follow existing state law unless and until a court rules otherwise.

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY REDISTRICTING REPUBLICAN PARTY VIRGINIA

Simply incredible.

This is the disenfranchisement of millions of Virginians. And Democrats — the so-called defenders of democracy — are fine with that. Meanwhile, Republicans in Indiana won't play hardball because reasons.

Yes, it is.

Because we all know what will happen. If the referendum passes, the courts will say they can't overturn the will of the people. If the referendum fails, the courts will redistrict for Democrats anyway.

As we said.

And Republicans don't seem to understand this.

Now it's up to the voters to put an end to the Democrats' unfair redistricting scheme.

Vote no, and watch the Democrats ignore the will of the people anyway.

