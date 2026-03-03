Virginia Circuit Court: Yeah, the Dem Redistricting Scheme Is Illegal, but We'll Allow It Anyway

This is the least surprising news, ever. Despite a judge recently blocking the Virginia Democrats' plan to disenfranchise the 45 percent of Virginians who vote Republican, a Virginia Circuit Court has ruled that the redistricting vote can proceed, despite being illegal.

Advertisement

Today, the Lynchburg Circuit Court dismissed our action — not on the merits, and not because our constitutional arguments were wrong — but because the Court ruled it would not exercise jurisdiction until after the election is completed.



Importantly:

•The Court overruled the… https://t.co/3TTGrJ20LR — Tim Anderson (@AssocAnderson) March 2, 2026

Anderson wrote:

Importantly: •The Court overruled the Attorney General on standing. •The Court overruled the venue challenge. •The Court overruled the procedural objections. The dismissal was based solely on timing — the Court concluded that the constitutional challenges must be litigated after the election, not before it. That means none of the substantive constitutional issues were rejected. They remain live and will have to be litigated. ... The Court did not rule that the election is lawful. It ruled only that the legality must be determined after the vote. As for the injunction against the Department of Elections - that does not appear to apply to local registrars. Which is the pivotal part of this case. I don’t personally understand how a registrar can do an election without the coordination from the Department of Elections. But this is where we are. Accordingly, any counties that previously passed resolutions declining to proceed should now reverse course. Local officials are bound to follow existing state law unless and until a court rules otherwise.





Simply incredible.

In case you missed it, a Virginia Circuit Court essentially acknowledged today that everything Democrats did to redraw the state's congressional maps was completely illegal but is allowing the referendum to go forward anyway. https://t.co/S0h9bUk4am — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 2, 2026

This is the disenfranchisement of millions of Virginians. And Democrats — the so-called defenders of democracy — are fine with that. Meanwhile, Republicans in Indiana won't play hardball because reasons.

Yes, it is.

Because we all know what will happen. If the referendum passes, the courts will say they can't overturn the will of the people. If the referendum fails, the courts will redistrict for Democrats anyway.

They did this in 2020 too. Then dismissed it after the election saying the plantiffs couldn't show how to rectify it. https://t.co/rDBHKQjGfS — Srikant Mantravadi (@SrikantMantrav2) March 2, 2026

As we said.

Dems don't care about rules. Just powers. https://t.co/voUOd4uLiI — Patrick Henry,The2nd (@patrickhenry2nd) March 3, 2026

Advertisement

And Republicans don't seem to understand this.

Everyone in Virginia needs to get out and vote NO on the redistricting referendum on April 21.



Early voting begins Friday. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 2, 2026

Now it's up to the voters to put an end to the Democrats' unfair redistricting scheme.

Just vote NO. April 21.



Tell everyone to go vote NO.



Overwhelming grassroots opposition is the best strategy. https://t.co/ZC4Y31ciyn — Chris Faraldi (@ChrisFaraldiVA) March 2, 2026

Vote no, and watch the Democrats ignore the will of the people anyway.

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

Help us tell the truth about the SAVE America Act and how it will prevent voter fraud. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.