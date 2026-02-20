Pennsylvania Principal Drops the Hammer on Students' Anti-ICE Protest

With a slew of Leftist anti-ICE walkouts taking place in schools across the nation, it's about time a principal drops the hammer on these students and reminds them they have no business walking out of the school for any reason, including political ones.

Video has been circulating online of Daniel Weber, the principal of Wilson High School in Pennsylvania, putting a swift end to a student walkout.

Watch:

Students ditch class for a commie protest, and the principal drops the hammer: “Back to class or suspended.”



That’s exactly how any normal school handles little Red Guard rioters.



If your district lets them run wild, you’re in enemy territory, pull your kids out immediately. pic.twitter.com/V15jbmQIoz — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) February 19, 2026

"Go back to class and we're good," Weber told the students. "If you stay out here, we will get your names, you will be suspended. Okay? That is your option at this point because you are operating outside the bounds of what was granted. That event was canceled."

When some students try to talk back, Weber is having none of it.

"You left school without permission. Your rights do not supersede the school, so if you understand that, that is your option," Weber continued. "If you wish to return, Dr. Domiani will let you in that door over there. If not, I will be getting your names, and you will be suspended. Okay? Those are your options...your rights do not exceed that of the school."

Thank you, Principal Weber.

BREAKING - A Pennsylvania principal, Daniel Weber of Wilson High School, is receiving widespread recognition after shutting down an anti-ICE walkout at his school by threatening suspension for all students involved. pic.twitter.com/6d6IclC1iW — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) February 19, 2026

This is how you principal.

Any principal who doesn’t suspend student protesters needs to be fired. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 19, 2026

Summarily fired and barred from working in education ever again.

This is all that needs to happen. These principals, teachers, and superintendents who let these happen should all be arrested for child endangerment. Issue truancy citations to all the parents as well. — Whatevs (@_Papa_Joe_) February 19, 2026

As soon as people are made examples of, this behavior stops.

Oh I can remember our principal at Perry High school on the city of Pittsburgh's northside, Nicholas Sarno, giving us the same warning on whatever the issue was several times in the 70s.

We didn't do it. https://t.co/zvPkxdrzd6 — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) February 19, 2026

We wonder how many of these kids chose to go back inside and how many were suspended.

Thank you Principal Daniel Weber for doing the right thing. https://t.co/oBy0dvX4d6 — Moms for Liberty (@Moms4Liberty) February 19, 2026

This was the right thing, and it wasn't hard to do.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

