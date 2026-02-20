Pennsylvania Principal Drops the Hammer on Students' Anti-ICE Protest

FBI Had to Slap Down CBS News Over This Fake News Piece About Kash Patel
FBI Had to Slap Down CBS News Over This Fake News Piece About...
A Dance Team Did Not Just Do This Regarding the ICE Shooting in Minneapolis...
A Dance Team Did Not Just Do This Regarding the ICE Shooting in...
Ilhan Omar Just Called on Democrats to Abolish This Agency
Ilhan Omar Just Called on Democrats to Abolish This Agency
VIP
The Deplorable Treatment of Afghan Women Is a Glimpse Into Our Future
The Deplorable Treatment of Afghan Women Is a Glimpse Into Our Future
In Record Time, Voters Are Regretting Electing Socialist Mamdani
In Record Time, Voters Are Regretting Electing Socialist Mamdani
Steven Spielberg Flees California Before Its Billionaire Wealth Tax Fleeces Him
Steven Spielberg Flees California Before Its Billionaire Wealth Tax Fleeces Him
Why Does 'Trans' Minnesota Politician Finke Oppose Restricting Adult Websites?
Why Does 'Trans' Minnesota Politician Finke Oppose Restricting Adult Websites?
Here's What President Trump Had to Say About the Supreme Court's Tariff Ruling
Here's What President Trump Had to Say About the Supreme Court's Tariff Ruling
Oklahoma Bill Would Mandate Gun Safety Training in Public Schools
Oklahoma Bill Would Mandate Gun Safety Training in Public Schools
VIP
Here Is the Silver Lining to the Supreme Court's Tariff Ruling
Here Is the Silver Lining to the Supreme Court's Tariff Ruling
CA Bends The Knee, Newsom Will Now Mandate English Proficiency Tests for Truck Drivers
CA Bends The Knee, Newsom Will Now Mandate English Proficiency Tests for Truck...
Will The Trump Administration Be Forced to Pay Back Billions in Tariff Revenue?
Will The Trump Administration Be Forced to Pay Back Billions in Tariff Revenue?
Justice Thomas Blasts The Supreme Court Majority for Striking Down Trump’s Tariffs
Justice Thomas Blasts The Supreme Court Majority for Striking Down Trump’s Tariffs
Kansas Engineer Gets 29 Months for $1.2M Kickback Scheme on Nuclear Weapons Projects
Kansas Engineer Gets 29 Months for $1.2M Kickback Scheme on Nuclear Weapons Projects
DOJ Files Antitrust Lawsuit Against Ohio Healthcare Company
DOJ Files Antitrust Lawsuit Against Ohio Healthcare Company
Tipsheet

Pennsylvania Principal Drops the Hammer on Students' Anti-ICE Protest

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 20, 2026 1:15 PM
Pennsylvania Principal Drops the Hammer on Students' Anti-ICE Protest
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

With a slew of Leftist anti-ICE walkouts taking place in schools across the nation, it's about time a principal drops the hammer on these students and reminds them they have no business walking out of the school for any reason, including political ones.

Advertisement

Video has been circulating online of Daniel Weber, the principal of Wilson High School in Pennsylvania, putting a swift end to a student walkout.

Watch:

"Go back to class and we're good," Weber told the students. "If you stay out here, we will get your names, you will be suspended. Okay? That is your option at this point because you are operating outside the bounds of what was granted. That event was canceled."

When some students try to talk back, Weber is having none of it.

"You left school without permission. Your rights do not supersede the school, so if you understand that, that is your option," Weber continued. "If you wish to return, Dr. Domiani will let you in that door over there. If not, I will be getting your names, and you will be suspended. Okay? Those are your options...your rights do not exceed that of the school."

Thank you, Principal Weber.

Recommended

Law Professor's Take on the SCOTUS Decision on Tariffs Will Likely Not Please the Libs Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

EDUCATION ICE PENNSYLVANIA STUDENT LOANS

This is how you principal.

Summarily fired and barred from working in education ever again.

As soon as people are made examples of, this behavior stops.

We wonder how many of these kids chose to go back inside and how many were suspended.

This was the right thing, and it wasn't hard to do.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

Help us continue to report the truth about ICE and its brave accomplishments to make America safe again. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Law Professor's Take on the SCOTUS Decision on Tariffs Will Likely Not Please the Libs Matt Vespa
Susan Rice's Terrifying Vow If Democrats Take Back Power Amy Curtis
Justice Thomas Blasts The Supreme Court Majority for Striking Down Trump’s Tariffs Dmitri Bolt
In Record Time, Voters Are Regretting Electing Socialist Mamdani Amy Curtis
FBI Had to Slap Down CBS News Over This Fake News Piece About Kash Patel Matt Vespa
Steven Spielberg Flees California Before Its Billionaire Wealth Tax Fleeces Him Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Law Professor's Take on the SCOTUS Decision on Tariffs Will Likely Not Please the Libs Matt Vespa
Advertisement