ICE's Newest Undercover Vehicles Are Sure to Tick Off the Left

This may be the most epic troll of the anti-ICE Leftists that we've seen, and it's perfect. Back in January, the anti-ICE Leftists in Minneapolis were stopping vehicles they thought were operated by ICE to check the papers and identities of the drivers. The Left said this was necessary so they could know "who was in our community," which may be the most ironic thing we've ever heard.

But now, ICE in Colorado have decided to use the flagship care of White Leftists as their undercover vehicle: the Subaru.

🚨 LMAO! ICE is now reportedly using undercover SUBARU OUTBACKS — the official vehicle of white leftist lesbians — to catch illegals off guard



This is a BRILLIANT tactic



Juan thinks one of his white saviors is rolling up, and then it ends up being ICE🤣 pic.twitter.com/bWG4KZS8xx — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 3, 2026

We, personally, cannot wait for the videos of Leftist mobs stopping their fellow Leftists for driving Subarus.

Put “coexist” bumper stickers on them. 😂 — 🇺🇸Sheri (@SheriCarter18) March 3, 2026

That will really throw the Left off its guard.

I wonder if wacko leftists will start firebombing Subaru dealerships now. — Bygones_be_Bygones (@BygonesbeBygon7) March 3, 2026

Would we be surprised if they did? No.

I have a friend who is a fed & his govt vehicle is a Subaru. Very clever disguise. He couldn’t work undercover in my gas guzzlin truck-drivin tribe, but it works where he’s infiltratin. https://t.co/TnN5DGG7rc — Michael Berry (@MichaelBerrySho) March 3, 2026

It's very clever, and fuel-efficient.

Well played ICE. Well played. 🔥🇺🇸 https://t.co/uUcF0CjkeC — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) March 3, 2026

Very well played.

this is actually against the constitution. the bill of rights clearly states the government is not allowed to use subarus, whether undercover or openly marked. extremely disturbing to see Trump flout our constitutional safeguards like this. https://t.co/TQw9LuafXB — blighter (@blightersort) March 3, 2026

This, of course, is sarcasm. But we all know the Left will make a similar argument.

The Trump administration has made it clear that the deportations will continue, no matter how loudly the Democrats wail and gnash their teeth about it, and now they've decided to play by the Left's rules, and we love it.