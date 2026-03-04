VIP
Tipsheet

ICE's Newest Undercover Vehicles Are Sure to Tick Off the Left

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 04, 2026 9:00 AM
ICE's Newest Undercover Vehicles Are Sure to Tick Off the Left
Courtesy of Subaru of America via AP

This may be the most epic troll of the anti-ICE Leftists that we've seen, and it's perfect. Back in January, the anti-ICE Leftists in Minneapolis were stopping vehicles they thought were operated by ICE to check the papers and identities of the drivers. The Left said this was necessary so they could know "who was in our community," which may be the most ironic thing we've ever heard.

But now, ICE in Colorado have decided to use the flagship care of White Leftists as their undercover vehicle: the Subaru.

We, personally, cannot wait for the videos of Leftist mobs stopping their fellow Leftists for driving Subarus.

That will really throw the Left off its guard.

Would we be surprised if they did? No.

It's very clever, and fuel-efficient.

COLORADO ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MINNESOTA TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Very well played.

This, of course, is sarcasm. But we all know the Left will make a similar argument.

The Trump administration has made it clear that the deportations will continue, no matter how loudly the Democrats wail and gnash their teeth about it, and now they've decided to play by the Left's rules, and we love it.

