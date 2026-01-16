Left-Wing Mobs in Minneapolis Now Stopping Cars and Interrogating Civilians

The Left wants it both ways. They don't want borders or immigration enforcement or for people to prove their identities. Unless the Left are the ones making the demands. Just the other day, a Leftist in Minneapolis accosted a CNN reporter and demanded to know what outlet she was with.

They also set up an autonomous zone in Minneapolis, one that ran for several blocks, where residents weren't allowed to drive to their homes.

🚨 BREAKING: An “AUTONOMOUS ZONE” has been declared by leftists in Minneapolis, and is being referred to as a “NO-GO ZONE” for police



This zone spans for SEVERAL BLOCKS, and residents are BARRED from driving to their homes.



THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT MUST END THIS.



Makeshift… pic.twitter.com/D11d0IIDIj — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 9, 2026

But it gets even worse. Now these far-Left agitators and mobs are stopping vehicles ot make civilians prove they're not with ICE or DHS, and then bullying the civilians for driving the wrong sort of vehicle.

Minneapolis — Far-left extremists interrogated a driver who they surrounded and made prove he wasn’t with DHS. They tell him to rent a non-SUV in order to not be targeted. pic.twitter.com/gQHxAADXLL — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 15, 2026

"Here you go," the man says as he opens the hatch of the SUV. It's loaded with stuff. "Like I said, I don't have to do this, I'm happy to do this."

A woman comes over and looks in the vehicle.

"So he's got a lot of camera equipment. I think we can say this isn't iCE," she says.

"I tried to tell the first lady," the man says. "Nobody believed me. That's all I can do is tell you."

Someone off-camera says something inaudible.

"Listen. First of all, I don't have to do any of that, but I'm kind. You know I respect what you are doing," he says. "I really appreciate what you guys are doing."

"Were you here yesterday?" a woman asks.

"Yeah," the man says.

"He was here yesterday," the woman says. "I can testify to that. I didn't recognize him."

"No, I appreciate that," the man replies. "Thank you."

"I'm not here to help you," a woman says. "I think the fact that you're in a vehicle like this."

"I get it," the man says, talking over her. "But with all due respect to everybody, I can't help what I got."

The man apparently rented the vehicle, and since he's got a lot of equipment in the back, he can't drive around in a sedan.

"You can, you can go rent something else," the woman says. The absolute audacity of these people.

"Are you going to pay for it?" the man asks her. "That's not how it works."

"This is my business," the woman says. It's not, but go on, Karen.

These people are insane. They're interrogating a man over the vehicle he drives, demanding that he prove he's not from DHS or ICE, and then lecturing him on driving the "wrong" kind of vehicle. They have become the very thing they claim to hate, but without the legal authority to enforce our immigration laws.

Invoke the Insurrection Act, Mr. President. Teach these Leftists a lesson.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

