Tipsheet

This MN Rep Wants to Unmask ICE So Leftists Can Terrorize Them

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 03, 2026 8:30 AM
This MN Rep Wants to Unmask ICE So Leftists Can Terrorize Them
AP Photo/Trisha Ahmed

There is no reason to unmask ICE agents beyond giving the Left the ability to dox and harass ICE agents and their families. It's an intimidation tactic that the Left desperately wants to employ in the hopes that they can get ICE agents to stop deporting illegal aliens. Unfortunately, federal law wins, but that doesn't mean the Left won't keep trying.

Minnesota Rep. Leigh Finke, a "trans woman," is the latest Democrat to push his party's bullying agenda.

They never give up on their agenda.

At the start of February, a court ruled that California cannot order ICE agents to unmask.

That was (D)ifferent.

The irony is so thick that you could cut it with a knife.

They're all in cahoots.

So, so ironic.

It's really a three-ring circus.

The courts will. The supremacy clause is a thing.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

