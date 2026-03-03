This MN Rep Wants to Unmask ICE So Leftists Can Terrorize Them

There is no reason to unmask ICE agents beyond giving the Left the ability to dox and harass ICE agents and their families. It's an intimidation tactic that the Left desperately wants to employ in the hopes that they can get ICE agents to stop deporting illegal aliens. Unfortunately, federal law wins, but that doesn't mean the Left won't keep trying.

Minnesota Rep. Leigh Finke, a "trans woman," is the latest Democrat to push his party's bullying agenda.

JUST IN: Transgender MN Rep Leigh Finke, a man pretending to be a woman, introduced legislation to ban ICE agents from wearing masks



The goal of this is to put agents in harm’s way and allow leftists to dox them and their families. pic.twitter.com/SZGrWXduO6 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 3, 2026

They never give up on their agenda.

This has already been ruled on by the courts. Leigh Finke is one delusional dude. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 3, 2026

At the start of February, a court ruled that California cannot order ICE agents to unmask.

Yeah but masks protect your jabbed azz from getting Covid, remember dude!? — Chef Nazty ☕️ (@ChefNazty) March 3, 2026

That was (D)ifferent.

HE SHOULD TALK ABOUT CONCEALING IDENTITIES 🙄🫩 — Angela Bruzzese (@FaccettaNero) March 3, 2026

The irony is so thick that you could cut it with a knife.

It’s as if Minnesota and Colorado are in cahoots. 👀 pic.twitter.com/LEtyDwQInm — Hi Kid (@HiKidHey) March 3, 2026

They're all in cahoots.

Man who attempts to conceal his identity (by pretending to be a woman) introduces a law about law enforcement concealing their identity.



Oh the irony. — Rose of Sharon Mayer (@RozeRage) March 3, 2026

So, so ironic.

We’re literally living in a circus up here complete with clowns like him and Walz. https://t.co/frpkUrZJj5 — Minnesota Lady America First🇺🇸 (@BubbyBlu29353) March 3, 2026

It's really a three-ring circus.

Not to worry, the courts will rule against such legislation. Those who believe this man is a woman will believe anything. https://t.co/E51dRwGqLr — Heavy Rain (@eepauley) March 3, 2026

The courts will. The supremacy clause is a thing.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

