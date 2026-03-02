Sky News Anchor Has Fantastic Farewell Message for the Ayatollah Khamenei

While Leftists across the world are mourning the death of the Ayatollah Khamenei, Iranian Sky News Australia anchor Rita Panahi has a much different message for the deceased tyrant.

"I want to conclude this editorial with this message to the late supreme leader," Panahi said, before speaking in Persian.

🔥 BREAKING: This Iranian Sky News Australia anchor is going worldwide for her FAREWELL MESSAGE to Ayatollah Khamenei live on-air, dropped straight in Persian



"A message to the late Supreme Leader: You son of a b***h, BURN IN HELL!" pic.twitter.com/CpGJyjJLu9 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 1, 2026

The translation says, "You son of a b***h, burn in hell."

I should've added a "bisharaf" in there too. https://t.co/A1JQTBGO18 — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) March 2, 2026

That means "dishonorable," "shameless," or "without dignity."

It was a welcome change from places like the Washington Post, which lamented Khamenei and his "bushy white beard and easy smile" as a man who was "fond of Persian poetry and classic Western novels."

Right, so he may have killed tens of thousands of Iranians, but he kind of looked like Santa and never missed book club.

@RitaPanahi is a badass and an asset to the entirety of Western civilization.



I’m so honored to have been interviewed by her before. https://t.co/s7TDBkiA7g — Maia Poet🦎 (@thepeacepoet99) March 2, 2026

Yes, she is.

We certainly do.

There is not one Democrat or MSM anchor who would say something like this because they hate Trump so much. https://t.co/mYJGAkqNHx — Rob Carson Show (@RobCarson) March 1, 2026

They'd probably go to his funeral if they could, frankly.

