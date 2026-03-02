Be Armed and Ready – the Asymmetrical Battlefield Could Be Here at Home
Be Armed and Ready – the Asymmetrical Battlefield Could Be Here at Home
Iran Is Finished. Is This Country Next?
Iran Is Finished. Is This Country Next?
Who's in Charge in Iran? You Already Know the Answer
Who's in Charge in Iran? You Already Know the Answer
Here's the Geopolitical Mistake Iran Made That Only Led to More Nations Lining Up Against Them
Here's the Geopolitical Mistake Iran Made That Only Led to More Nations Lining...
Did You Read The Washington Post's Obituary of Ali Khamenei? You're Not Going to Believe It
Did You Read The Washington Post's Obituary of Ali Khamenei? You're Not Going...
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Death Wasn't the Only Satisfying Kill to Be Reported
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Death Wasn't the Only Satisfying Kill to Be...
CBS News Reporter Went Nuts Over This Photo of Susie Wiles in the SCIF...and Totally Embarrassed Himself
CBS News Reporter Went Nuts Over This Photo of Susie Wiles in the...
VIP
Women’s Sports Just Aren’t As Entertaining As Men’s Are
Women’s Sports Just Aren’t As Entertaining As Men’s Are
Iranian Military Rejects President Trump's Ultimatum to Lay Down Arms
Iranian Military Rejects President Trump's Ultimatum to Lay Down Arms
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth Updated Us on Operation Epic Fury. Here's What He Said.
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth Updated Us on Operation Epic Fury. Here's What...
Israel Has Reportedly Taken Out Hezbollah's Leader, Too
Israel Has Reportedly Taken Out Hezbollah's Leader, Too
Punctuated Living
Punctuated Living
The Law
The Law
FDA Cruelly Holding Up Approval of Treatments for Rare Diseases, Despite Children Likely to Die Soon
FDA Cruelly Holding Up Approval of Treatments for Rare Diseases, Despite Children Likely...
Tipsheet

Sky News Anchor Has Fantastic Farewell Message for the Ayatollah Khamenei

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 02, 2026 8:00 AM
Sky News Anchor Has Fantastic Farewell Message for the Ayatollah Khamenei
AP Photo/Hussein Malla

While Leftists across the world are mourning the death of the Ayatollah Khamenei, Iranian Sky News Australia anchor Rita Panahi has a much different message for the deceased tyrant.

Advertisement

"I want to conclude this editorial with this message to the late supreme leader," Panahi said, before speaking in Persian.

The translation says, "You son of a b***h, burn in hell."

That means "dishonorable," "shameless," or "without dignity."

It was a welcome change from places like the Washington Post, which lamented Khamenei and his "bushy white beard and easy smile" as a man who was "fond of Persian poetry and classic Western novels."

Right, so he may have killed tens of thousands of Iranians, but he kind of looked like Santa and never missed book club.

Recommended

Be Armed and Ready – the Asymmetrical Battlefield Could Be Here at Home Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

FOX NEWS IRAN LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI

Yes, she is.

We certainly do.

They'd probably go to his funeral if they could, frankly.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Be Armed and Ready – the Asymmetrical Battlefield Could Be Here at Home Kurt Schlichter
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth Updated Us on Operation Epic Fury. Here's What He Said. Amy Curtis
Iran Is Finished. Is This Country Next? Matt Vespa
CBS News Reporter Went Nuts Over This Photo of Susie Wiles in the SCIF...and Totally Embarrassed Himself Matt Vespa
Who's in Charge in Iran? You Already Know the Answer Matt Vespa
Here's the Geopolitical Mistake Iran Made That Only Led to More Nations Lining Up Against Them Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Be Armed and Ready – the Asymmetrical Battlefield Could Be Here at Home Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement