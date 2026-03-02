Did You Read The Washington Post's Obituary of Ali Khamenei? You're Not Going to Believe It

What is fresh hell is this?

The media's coverage was terrible when Trump once turned Qasem Soleimani into ash, so it’s no surprise they react similarly to the death of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He was killed in the first wave of airstrikes Saturday morning, which effectively weakened the Iranian regime.

So, of course, the major publications are posting obituaries about this clown, which is a waste of ink and space, but whatever. If you didn’t know any better, you’d think you were reading the Babylon Bee, an elite satire site, but no—this is the real deal from The Washington Post. As some noted, it read like a dating app profile [emphasis mine]:

An actual paragraph from WaPo eulogizing Khamenei pic.twitter.com/OZPO94KRhd — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 1, 2026

Legit @wapo obituary of Khamenei.



This reads like a dating app profile. pic.twitter.com/RK53sX4Wze — Mary Vought (@MaryVought) March 1, 2026

From the WaPo's Khamenei obituary. This is not satire. pic.twitter.com/kO5yF4F8Z6 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 1, 2026

An early follower of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the austere cleric who inspired the revolution against Iran’s U.S.-backed monarchy, Ayatollah Khamenei staunchly opposed the United States and Israel, rejected Western “liberalism,” and adhered strictly to fundamentalist social policies. As supreme leader of Iran since 1989 — when he succeeded Khomeini — Ayatollah Khamenei wielded ultimate political and religious authority in the Islamic republic, outranking the elected president and overseeing the country’s armed forces, internal security apparatus, judiciary, state media and foreign policy. […] After Trump lost the 2020 election, Ayatollah Khamenei said its chaotic aftermath, marked by Trump’s baseless fraud claims, illustrated “the ugly face of liberal democracy” in the United States and made clear the country’s “definite political, civil [and] moral decline.” When Iran was convulsed by widespread protests after the September 2022 death in custody of a young woman who was arrested by Islamic “morality police” for a dress-code violation, the supreme leader publicly blamed the United States and Israel and backed a deadly crackdown. How, he wondered, could some people “not see the foreign hand” behind the “rioting.” With his bushy white beard and easy smile, Ayatollah Khamenei cut a more avuncular figure in public than his perpetually scowling but much more revered mentor, and he was known to be fond of Persian poetry and classic Western novels, especially Victor Hugo’s “Les Misérables.” But like the uncompromising Khomeini, he opposed moderates’ efforts to promote political and social reforms domestically and to secure rapprochement with the United States.

WaPo on Scott Adams: He was racist



WaPo on Ayatollah Khamenei: He had a nice smile and liked poetry pic.twitter.com/YQu07u9xEg — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 1, 2026

Okay, that's enough. It’s a lengthy piece about a man who doesn’t deserve that much space in a paper. From the look of it, you’d think this man, who led the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism, was Dr. King. He wasn’t.

We don't hate our media enough. That's what you should glean from this piece.

Last, I’m glad you’re dead, Ali. Burn in hell.

