Another Victim of the Rhode Island Trans Shooter Has Died

In the middle of February, a "trans-identifying" man named Robert Dorgan opened fire at a youth hockey game in Rhode Island. He killed his ex-wife, Rhonda, and their son Aidan. Dorgan also wounded Linda and Gerald Dorgan, Rhonda's parents and a family friend, Thomas Geruso. Dorgan ended up taking his own life at the hockey arena.

Now Gerald Dorgan has also died of his injuries. He was 75 years old.

One of critically injured victims in the Rhode Island trans mass sh—ting has died. The 75-year-old is the father of the ex-wife and grandfather of the young man who were also killed. “Roberta” Dorgan killed off much of his ex-wife’s family after she divorced him. There have been… — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 26, 2026

Here's more:

Another relative of transgender mass shooter Robert "Roberta" Dorgan has died from his injuries, making him the third victim killed after Dorgan opened fire on a high school hockey game in Rhode Island. Gerald Dorgan, 75, was pronounced dead on Wednesday after spending nine days in critical condition. He was the shooter's ex-father-in-law.



The February 16 mass killing also took the lives of Gerald's daughter, Rhonda, the shooter's ex-wife, and grandson, Aidan. Robert Dorgan, 56, specifically targeted members of his family. Also wounded were Linda Dorgan, the mother of his ex-wife, and family friend Thomas Geruso, both of whom remain hospitalized. Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien spoke of Gerald's death in a statement, writing, "We are heartbroken to learn that another life has been lost as a result of last Monday's senseless shooting at Lynch Arena. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the victim's family, friends, and all those impacted by this tragic act of violence."



Robert Dorgan, armed with a high-powered pistol, began shooting his family members in the stands at the hockey game before turning the gun on himself after being tackled by onlookers. He had transitioned genders in recent years, resulting in Robert self-identifying as a female named "Roberta" and wearing women's clothing. According to police reports, Gerald had ordered Robert to leave the house following transgender medical procedures in 2020.

Dorgan was the latest in a long line of transgender, "gender-fluid" or "non-binary" individuals who committed acts of mass violence.

So horrible for the family slaughtered by this gender dysphoria twisted human. He should rot. — Sherry Kerdman (@sherry_kerdman) February 27, 2026

That family has now lost three members thanks to trans violence.

I feel so sad for the daughter. That poor young woman lost her whole family. Trans mentality kills. — AthenaofAmerica (@mexigreekmom74) February 27, 2026

Dorgan's daughter, Amanda, told media after the shooting that her father "was ostracized from the family because he had a long history of violence and abuse" and added, "I think his gender-identity issues are a symptom of a deeper issue."

What could possibly go wrong with giving an already mentally ill man mind-altering hormones then allowing him to buy a gun. https://t.co/c4jEK9SZ20 — Nigel J Walley (@WalleyVision) February 27, 2026

So many things could go wrong.

I don't care who disagrees with my view on transgender, it is time for everyone to admit that whatever treatment, advice or counselling these people are receiving, has to change. If it doesn't people are going to continue to d*e https://t.co/xmdk7AWefC — Michael Kosterman (@MichaelKosterm2) February 27, 2026

We cannot continue to encourage or enforce the belief that people can change genders. Biological reality always wins out in the end, and pretending reality doesn't exist causes more mental health problems — some of which lead to violence.

