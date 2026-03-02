Be Armed and Ready – the Asymmetrical Battlefield Could Be Here at Home
Be Armed and Ready – the Asymmetrical Battlefield Could Be Here at Home
Iranian Military Rejects President Trump's Ultimatum to Lay Down Arms

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 02, 2026 8:30 AM
Iranian Military Rejects President Trump's Ultimatum to Lay Down Arms
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Yesterday, President Trump spoke again about Operation Epic Fury, and he issued a clear ultimatum to Iranian military forces: lay down your arms. Or else.

Iran has now rejected that deal, according to The Daily Mail.

Here's more from The Daily Mail:

Iranian drone attacks have forced Qatar to stop producing gas after a separate strike in Saudi Arabia caused a huge fire at the world's biggest oil refinery.

Qatar's state-run energy firm said it ceased its liquefied natural gas production following two attacks in Ras Laffan and Mesaieed as the country cuts its ties with Iran.

Iran has rejected an ultimatum by Donald Trump to lay down its weapons after two days of fighting and launched new attacks on Israel and across the Middle East.

That's a choice, and it's one they'll likely regret.

Be Armed and Ready – the Asymmetrical Battlefield Could Be Here at Home Kurt Schlichter
DONALD TRUMP IRAN ISRAEL SAUDI ARABIA OPERATION EPIC FURY
If Iran thinks they're going to win in a war of wills against President Trump, they're sorely mistaken.

Clearly, they must.

Yes, they have. They want to destroy Israel and get a nuke more than they want to live.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration's bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

