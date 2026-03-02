Iranian Military Rejects President Trump's Ultimatum to Lay Down Arms

Yesterday, President Trump spoke again about Operation Epic Fury, and he issued a clear ultimatum to Iranian military forces: lay down your arms. Or else.

President Trump provides an update on Operation Epic Fury and urges the Iranian military to lay down their arms or "face certain death."pic.twitter.com/lOrkqvZqSu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 1, 2026

Iran has now rejected that deal, according to The Daily Mail.

Iran has rejected an ultimatum from Donald Trump to lay down its weapons.



🔗 https://t.co/lmXoc3e4Wn pic.twitter.com/1iB5mA0OB8 — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) March 2, 2026

Here's more from The Daily Mail:

Iranian drone attacks have forced Qatar to stop producing gas after a separate strike in Saudi Arabia caused a huge fire at the world's biggest oil refinery. Qatar's state-run energy firm said it ceased its liquefied natural gas production following two attacks in Ras Laffan and Mesaieed as the country cuts its ties with Iran. Iran has rejected an ultimatum by Donald Trump to lay down its weapons after two days of fighting and launched new attacks on Israel and across the Middle East.

That's a choice, and it's one they'll likely regret.

JUST IN - Iran rejects Trump's ultimatum to lay down weapons and launches new attacks on Israel and Gulf states — DailyMail — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 2, 2026

If Iran thinks they're going to win in a war of wills against President Trump, they're sorely mistaken.

They must enjoy dying — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) March 2, 2026

Clearly, they must.

They're legit nuts. Chance after chance, Iran keeps making the wrong call. https://t.co/LNzXZ7N1BW — Meme Trafficker (@MemeTraffickr) March 2, 2026

Yes, they have. They want to destroy Israel and get a nuke more than they want to live.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration's bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.