Isn't It Great That Dems Decided to Shut Down DHS During the Iranian Airstrikes...

It’s not like Democrats didn’t know this was going to happen. President Trump has said repeatedly that negotiations with Iran were ongoing throughout February; he warned bad things would happen if Tehran screwed around and moved the equivalent of the Spanish Armada into the region in case things went belly up.

As it so happens, talks over their nuclear weapons ambitions collapsed, and an hour after Trump’s deadline, American and Israeli forces started bombing the country. Key military and intelligence sites were struck, along with the reported elimination of top Iranian leaders. This is a major military operation, so it would be par for the course for Democrats to screw around with our national security. They shut down the Department of Homeland Security on Presidents’ Day weekend over their gripes about Immigration and Customs Enforcement doing their job.

So, we’re bombing Iran. We now have heightened risks for terrorist reprisals, and DHS, the agency tasked with defending our shores, is working without operational funds. Did they think they could weaponize this mini-shutdown to hurt Trump, because it won’t work? First, they don’t have the braintrust to pull that off. Second, they caused it. Republicans wanted another two-week continuing resolution to keep the agency funded before their pre-scheduled break—which is another absurd event for another day—but Democrats rejected it. Remember, they don’t care about how this impacts us—they’ve admitted it.

And now, they’re fundraising from it.

Democrat Sydney Kamlager-Dove doesn't care when she's reminded about the dangers of another Democrat shutdown.



CNN: ICE won't be impacted by the shutdown, but your district will. Why are you still supporting another shutdown?



KAMLAGER-DOVE: "It's the principle." pic.twitter.com/7dH283QReY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 12, 2026

Wow. The fundraising plea at the end of the official DNC email from @kenmartin73 condemning Trump’s Iran strike. pic.twitter.com/k1xM2AdFJY — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) February 28, 2026

Such great partners we have in times of crisis. I hate these people.

