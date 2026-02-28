Isn't It Great That Dems Decided to Shut Down DHS During the Iranian Airstrikes...

The Usual Idiots Are on the Job As America Crushes the Iranian Tyrants
Ilhan Omar's Tweet About the Iran Strikes Got Nuked By This Community Note
We Shouldn't Be Shocked If This Report About the Airstrikes on Ayatollah Khamenei Is True
U.S. Military Reports No American Casualties in First 12 Hours of Operation Epic Fury
Read Zohran's Shameful and Dishonest Statement on the U.S. Iran Strikes
U.K., Germany, and France Call for Return to Negotiations After Iran Strikes
POLL: GOP Voters Overwhelmingly Back Trump on Iran Strikes
Canada and Australia Back U.S. Strikes Against Iran
White House Says ‘Gang of Eight’ Was Properly Notified Before Operation Epic Fury
Iranian's Across the World Take to the Streets in Celebration
Senator Fetterman Blasts Critics of Operation Epic Fury
President Trump Had the Perfect Name for the Operation Against the Iranian Regime
Saudi Arabia Joins the United States, Israel, Against Iran
Check Out the Worst of the Left's Reactions to the Iran Strikes
Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 28, 2026 2:45 PM
It’s not like Democrats didn’t know this was going to happen. President Trump has said repeatedly that negotiations with Iran were ongoing throughout February; he warned bad things would happen if Tehran screwed around and moved the equivalent of the Spanish Armada into the region in case things went belly up.  

As it so happens, talks over their nuclear weapons ambitions collapsed, and an hour after Trump’s deadline, American and Israeli forces started bombing the country. Key military and intelligence sites were struck, along with the reported elimination of top Iranian leaders. This is a major military operation, so it would be par for the course for Democrats to screw around with our national security. They shut down the Department of Homeland Security on Presidents’ Day weekend over their gripes about Immigration and Customs Enforcement doing their job.

So, we’re bombing Iran. We now have heightened risks for terrorist reprisals, and DHS, the agency tasked with defending our shores, is working without operational funds. Did they think they could weaponize this mini-shutdown to hurt Trump, because it won’t work? First, they don’t have the braintrust to pull that off. Second, they caused it. Republicans wanted another two-week continuing resolution to keep the agency funded before their pre-scheduled break—which is another absurd event for another day—but Democrats rejected it. Remember, they don’t care about how this impacts us—they’ve admitted it. 

And now, they’re fundraising from it.  

Such great partners we have in times of crisis. I hate these people. 

