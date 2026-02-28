Read Zohran's Shameful and Dishonest Statement on the U.S. Iran Strikes

The Usual Idiots Are on the Job As America Crushes the Iranian Tyrants
The Usual Idiots Are on the Job As America Crushes the Iranian Tyrants
Isn't It Great That Dems Decided to Shut Down DHS During the Iranian Airstrikes...
Isn't It Great That Dems Decided to Shut Down DHS During the Iranian...
Ilhan Omar's Tweet About the Iran Strikes Got Nuked By This Community Note
Ilhan Omar's Tweet About the Iran Strikes Got Nuked By This Community Note
We Shouldn't Be Shocked If This Report About the Airstrikes on Ayatollah Khamenei Is True
We Shouldn't Be Shocked If This Report About the Airstrikes on Ayatollah Khamenei...
U.S. Military Reports No American Casualties in First 12 Hours of Operation Epic Fury
U.S. Military Reports No American Casualties in First 12 Hours of Operation Epic...
U.K., Germany, and France Call for Return to Negotiations After Iran Strikes
U.K., Germany, and France Call for Return to Negotiations After Iran Strikes
POLL: GOP Voters Overwhelmingly Back Trump on Iran Strikes
POLL: GOP Voters Overwhelmingly Back Trump on Iran Strikes
Canada and Australia Back U.S. Strikes Against Iran
Canada and Australia Back U.S. Strikes Against Iran
White House Says ‘Gang of Eight’ Was Properly Notified Before Operation Epic Fury
White House Says ‘Gang of Eight’ Was Properly Notified Before Operation Epic Fury
Iranian's Across the World Take to the Streets in Celebration
Iranian's Across the World Take to the Streets in Celebration
Senator Fetterman Blasts Critics of Operation Epic Fury
Senator Fetterman Blasts Critics of Operation Epic Fury
President Trump Had the Perfect Name for the Operation Against the Iranian Regime
President Trump Had the Perfect Name for the Operation Against the Iranian Regime
Saudi Arabia Joins the United States, Israel, Against Iran
Saudi Arabia Joins the United States, Israel, Against Iran
Check Out the Worst of the Left's Reactions to the Iran Strikes
Check Out the Worst of the Left's Reactions to the Iran Strikes
Tipsheet

Read Zohran's Shameful and Dishonest Statement on the U.S. Iran Strikes

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 28, 2026 1:45 PM
Read Zohran's Shameful and Dishonest Statement on the U.S. Iran Strikes
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

We're not at all surprised that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is mad about the U.S.-Israel-led strikes in Iran. Enabling and encouraging Islamic terrorism is the bread and butter of the Left, after all,

Advertisement

Here's what Mamdani had to say:

The entire post reads:

Today’s military strikes on Iran — carried out by the United States and Israel — mark a catastrophic escalation in an illegal war of aggression. Bombing cities. Killing civilians. Opening a new theater of war.  Americans do not want this. They do not want another war in pursuit of regime change. They want relief from the affordability crisis. They want peace.

I am focused on making sure that every New Yorker is safe. I have been in contact with our Police Commissioner and emergency management officials. We are taking proactive steps, including increasing coordination across agencies and enhancing patrols of sensitive locations out of an abundance of caution.

Additionally, I want to speak directly to Iranian New Yorkers: you are part of the fabric of this city — you are our neighbors, small business owners, students, artists, workers, and community leaders. You will be safe here

Why are those Iranians in New York, Mamdani? They're here because, for the past 47 years, the Iranian regime has oppressed the Iranian people and become the world's largest state sponsor of terrorism.

Recommended

Here's What We Know About the Iranian Strikes So Far Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement

Related:

IRAN ISLAMIC TERRORISM ISRAEL NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

He didn't. Because repressive regimes are what commies love (and do) best.

He's useless.

He didn't utter a word.

The entire post reads:

And then you call our efforts to destroy the evildoers a catastrophic escalation. You also support those who attack our police force. You take the side of the criminals rather than the victims of violent actors in our city. How is it that you can’t differentiate between good and evil?

Why is this so hard for you?

Advertisement

Mamdani, like all Leftists, hates America and hasn't met a repressive regime he doesn't love.

We can promise you the Iranian diaspora are not upset about this, either. Maybe some of them can finally return home.

Of course he's lying.

Mamdani is upset they're celebrating the toppling of a tyrant.

Advertisement

Yes, it does, and Mamdani has that audacity in spades.

What's evident from the Left's reaction to these strikes is this: there is no ideology, no regime, no terrorist that they won't sell out innocent lives to because their hatred of President Trump outweighs their love of justice, innocence, and human rights. The Iranian people have suffered under the Ayatollah's regime for nearly 50 years, thanks to the weak, failed policies of the Carter administration, and the failure of presidents from then until now to stand up to Iran and end its tyranny once and for all.

It's as simple as that, and something to keep in mind as we head towards the midterm elections.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What We Know About the Iranian Strikes So Far Joseph Chalfant
The Usual Idiots Are on the Job As America Crushes the Iranian Tyrants Kurt Schlichter
Ilhan Omar's Tweet About the Iran Strikes Got Nuked By This Community Note Matt Vespa
We Shouldn't Be Shocked If This Report About the Airstrikes on Ayatollah Khamenei Is True Matt Vespa
White House Says ‘Gang of Eight’ Was Properly Notified Before Operation Epic Fury Dmitri Bolt
Iranian's Across the World Take to the Streets in Celebration Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's What We Know About the Iranian Strikes So Far Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement