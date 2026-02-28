Read Zohran's Shameful and Dishonest Statement on the U.S. Iran Strikes

We're not at all surprised that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is mad about the U.S.-Israel-led strikes in Iran. Enabling and encouraging Islamic terrorism is the bread and butter of the Left, after all,

Here's what Mamdani had to say:

Today’s military strikes on Iran — carried out by the United States and Israel — mark a catastrophic escalation in an illegal war of aggression. Bombing cities. Killing civilians. Opening a new theater of war. Americans do not want this. They do not want another war in pursuit… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) February 28, 2026

The entire post reads:

Today’s military strikes on Iran — carried out by the United States and Israel — mark a catastrophic escalation in an illegal war of aggression. Bombing cities. Killing civilians. Opening a new theater of war. Americans do not want this. They do not want another war in pursuit of regime change. They want relief from the affordability crisis. They want peace. I am focused on making sure that every New Yorker is safe. I have been in contact with our Police Commissioner and emergency management officials. We are taking proactive steps, including increasing coordination across agencies and enhancing patrols of sensitive locations out of an abundance of caution. Additionally, I want to speak directly to Iranian New Yorkers: you are part of the fabric of this city — you are our neighbors, small business owners, students, artists, workers, and community leaders. You will be safe here

Why are those Iranians in New York, Mamdani? They're here because, for the past 47 years, the Iranian regime has oppressed the Iranian people and become the world's largest state sponsor of terrorism.

If you didn’t pray for, cry for, post about, or even acknowledge the 35,000 regular Iranian citizens slaughtered in the streets last month while fighting for their freedom — don’t say a word about what’s happening today.

Free Iran. — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) February 28, 2026

He didn't. Because repressive regimes are what commies love (and do) best.

You do not speak for Iranians.



You barely speak for New Yorkers.



And you never said a word while the Regime was murdering 35,000 innocent Iranians over the last month.



Go back to pretending to shovel snow. — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) February 28, 2026

He's useless.

F**K YOU and your fake outrage. 100,000 Iranian protesters were massacred but the Islamic regime and you didn’t say anything. — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) February 28, 2026

He didn't utter a word.

So let me get this straight. You support the Khamanei regime that killed 38,000+ protesters and maimed hundreds of thousands more. A regime that has repeatedly called for Death to America and has killed thousands of our servicemen and citizens. One that has taken away women’s… — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) February 28, 2026

The entire post reads:

And then you call our efforts to destroy the evildoers a catastrophic escalation. You also support those who attack our police force. You take the side of the criminals rather than the victims of violent actors in our city. How is it that you can’t differentiate between good and evil? Why is this so hard for you?

Mamdani, like all Leftists, hates America and hasn't met a repressive regime he doesn't love.

He did the same thing when he pretended that the Venezuelan diaspora in his city was upset about the Maduro operation, when the opposite was true. His words of condolence here are better directed at the regime — not its Iranian survivors and opponents, who deeply loathe it. https://t.co/ZL1NfVzoVf — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 28, 2026

We can promise you the Iranian diaspora are not upset about this, either. Maybe some of them can finally return home.

Persians in NY that I know and it’s a lot of them, they are my neighbors all want regime change in Iran.



Mamdani is a liar. https://t.co/nKlKcxFXOo — Peter B (@realpeteyb123) February 28, 2026

Of course he's lying.

Back here in reality, Iranian New Yorkers are celebrating the impending downfall of the evil Islamic Republic.



The Mayor of NYC spews lies and stands with America’s enemies - every single time. @NassauExec Bruce Blakeman will fight back against this anti-American radial. https://t.co/sGrph5BqNx — New York GOP (@NewYorkGOP) February 28, 2026

Mamdani is upset they're celebrating the toppling of a tyrant.

It takes a particular kind of audacity, or ignorance, for a city mayor to appoint himself the conscience of American foreign policy while his constituents step over garbage on their way to work. History will not remember his bravery. It will not remember him at all. https://t.co/qHsoBotR9m — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) February 28, 2026

Yes, it does, and Mamdani has that audacity in spades.

What's evident from the Left's reaction to these strikes is this: there is no ideology, no regime, no terrorist that they won't sell out innocent lives to because their hatred of President Trump outweighs their love of justice, innocence, and human rights. The Iranian people have suffered under the Ayatollah's regime for nearly 50 years, thanks to the weak, failed policies of the Carter administration, and the failure of presidents from then until now to stand up to Iran and end its tyranny once and for all.

It's as simple as that, and something to keep in mind as we head towards the midterm elections.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

