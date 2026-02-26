Man Arrested for Assaulting NYPD Officers During 'Snowball Fight'

On Tuesday, Townhall reported that several NYPD officers were assaulted in Washington Park Square by anti-cop Leftists who pelted them with ice and snowballs. Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the behavior was criminal and that detectives were investigating the matter. Failed mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo called the behavior "disgraceful," and NYC Councilwoman Vickie Paladino said the NYPD should just go on strike rather than deal with this abuse.

At first, Mamdani said New Yorkers should leave the NYPD alone.

I’ve seen the videos of kids throwing snowballs at NYPD officers in Washington Square Park.



Officers, like all city workers, have been out in a historic blizzard, keeping New Yorkers safe and cars moving.



Treat them with respect. If anyone’s catching a snowball, it’s me. — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) February 24, 2026

But he later said it was "just a snowball fight" and didn't want charges filed.

Zohran Mamdani says NO charges have been filed against the individuals who injured multiple NYPD officers because he thinks it was just "a snowball fight."



UNREALpic.twitter.com/6gEVRLrLj1 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 24, 2026

Judging by these pics, it's not just a snowball fight. Look at that giant ball of snow and ice in the right pic.

The NYPD has released images of two people they are looking to question after several NYPD officers were hit with snowballs and injured on Monday.



Mamdani: "From the videos that I've seen, it looks like a snowball fight."



PBA President Patrick Hendry: "This was not just a… pic.twitter.com/pgXpr4Tinn — Crime In NYC (@Crime_In_NYC) February 24, 2026

That's not a friendly "snowball fight."

And we're sorry to disappoint you, Mr. Mayor, but the NYPD has arrested at least one suspect in relation to the assault on New York's finest.

This morning, the NYPD arrested Gusmane Coulibaly, 27 years old, for assaulting our officers earlier this week in Washington Square Park.



Mr. Coulibaly was previously arrested less than three weeks ago for an attempted robbery in the transit system. pic.twitter.com/IHO2zTC4tr — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 26, 2026

In the attempted robbery, Coulibaly allegedly harassed a subway rider, demanding money from the person.

I wonder how the NYC Mayor would feel if someone hit him in the face with a snowball? Would he call it a snowball fight? — Michael Wazowski (@SigSomd) February 26, 2026

That would be treated as a hate crime and charged to the fullest extent of the law.

Andrew Cuomo's brother Chris also slammed Mamdani's "snowball fight" narrative.

Snowball fight my ass. Grown men putting stones in snow. This is not simply abt backing the blue...it is abt right and wrong, mister mayor https://t.co/bLk7Lxaln7 — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 26, 2026

Also, look at the giant pile of snow in Coulibaly's hands. That's not a "ball," it's a boulder.

The Police Benevolent Association (PBA) also criticized Mamdani.

A 27-year-old is not a “kid,” @NYCMayor. This individual is an adult with a recent attempted robbery arrest, and your message was that it’s OK for him to assault police officers for doing their job. This arrest sends a different message. We’re grateful to all who have worked so… https://t.co/0BT6Z9xvLH — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) February 26, 2026

"This individual is an adult with a recent attempted robbery arrest, and your message was that it’s OK for him to assault police officers for doing their job. This arrest sends a different message. We’re grateful to all who have worked so hard on this case. There is more work to be done," PBA wrote on X.

