Tipsheet

Man Arrested for Assaulting NYPD Officers During 'Snowball Fight'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 26, 2026 10:00 AM
Man Arrested for Assaulting NYPD Officers During 'Snowball Fight'
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

On Tuesday, Townhall reported that several NYPD officers were assaulted in Washington Park Square by anti-cop Leftists who pelted them with ice and snowballs. Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the behavior was criminal and that detectives were investigating the matter. Failed mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo called the behavior "disgraceful," and NYC Councilwoman Vickie Paladino said the NYPD should just go on strike rather than deal with this abuse.

At first, Mamdani said New Yorkers should leave the NYPD alone.

But he later said it was "just a snowball fight" and didn't want charges filed.

Judging by these pics, it's not just a snowball fight. Look at that giant ball of snow and ice in the right pic.

That's not a friendly "snowball fight."

And we're sorry to disappoint you, Mr. Mayor, but the NYPD has arrested at least one suspect in relation to the assault on New York's finest.

In the attempted robbery, Coulibaly allegedly harassed a subway rider, demanding money from the person.

That would be treated as a hate crime and charged to the fullest extent of the law.

Andrew Cuomo's brother Chris also slammed Mamdani's "snowball fight" narrative.

Also, look at the giant pile of snow in Coulibaly's hands. That's not a "ball," it's a boulder.

The Police Benevolent Association (PBA) also criticized Mamdani.

"This individual is an adult with a recent attempted robbery arrest, and your message was that it’s OK for him to assault police officers for doing their job. This arrest sends a different message. We’re grateful to all who have worked so hard on this case. There is more work to be done," PBA wrote on X.

