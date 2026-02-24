Here's How the 'Warmth of Collectivism' Treats New York's Finest

Yesterday, a video of NYPD officers being pelted with snowballs in Washington Square Park made the rounds on X.

In the video, activists are heard booing the police as they hurl snow at them.

NYPD officers getting hit with snowballs in Washington Square Park this afternoon pic.twitter.com/uUekDVmIGT — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) February 23, 2026

This is the "warmth of collectivism." But what do we expect in a city where Mayor Mamdani has put "equity" before the safety of New Yorkers? Mamdani recently scrapped a plan by former Mayor Eric Adams to add 5,000 officers to the force in favor of funding things like the Office of Racial Equity (which would receive $5.6 million) and the Commission on Racial Equity (which will get roughly $4.6 million).

People got life in prison for shoving cops on January 6th — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) February 24, 2026

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

This is disgusting. I lived there for 10 years and the NYPD are among the country’s finest. May God bless them for protecting, serving, and putting up with this disgraceful behavior. — Sabina Beri Brookhart (@SabinaBrookhart) February 24, 2026

Yes, it is.

Mamdani's opponent, Andrew Cuomo, blasted the attack, calling it "disgraceful."

This is disgraceful.



But with a mayor who has a history of calling the police “racist, evil, wicked and corrupt,” he set the tone.



Words have consequences. We are seeing that in the growing disrespect for law enforcement — just as we’ve seen it in the rise in antisemitism.… https://t.co/jCGZiK46kI — Andrew Cuomo (@andrewcuomo) February 24, 2026

"Real leaders understand that. This mayor does not. @NYCMayor must denounce this at once," Cuomo wrote on X.

NYC Councilwoman Vickie Paladino said the NYPD should simply go on strike.

Honestly the NYPD should just go on strike at this point.



Why deal with this? https://t.co/LNzIZK6x8l — Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) February 23, 2026

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the behavior is criminal and detectives are investigating.

The NYPD is aware of certain videos taken earlier today in Washington Square Park showing individuals attacking cops.



I want to be very clear: The behavior depicted is disgraceful, and it is criminal.



Our detectives are investigating this matter. — Jessica S. Tisch (@NYPDPC) February 24, 2026

Mamdani asked Tisch to remain on the force after he took office, but her condemnation of the attack led some to speculate Mamdani will cut her loose now, too.

And this was the moment @NYCMayor knew he was going to replace the Police Commissioner — Tal Sharon (@talsharon08) February 24, 2026

The number of people attacking Tisch and the NYPD for investigating this assault on police officers should be an eye-opening moment for New Yorkers: there are some people who hate the police and would rather give the city to criminals than enforce laws.

So far, it doesn't appear that Mamdani or his office has issued a statement on the attack on the NYPD,

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

