Here's How the 'Warmth of Collectivism' Treats New York's Finest

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 24, 2026 8:00 AM
Here's How the 'Warmth of Collectivism' Treats New York's Finest
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Yesterday, a video of NYPD officers being pelted with snowballs in Washington Square Park made the rounds on X. 

In the video, activists are heard booing the police as they hurl snow at them.

This is the "warmth of collectivism." But what do we expect in a city where Mayor Mamdani has put "equity" before the safety of New Yorkers? Mamdani recently scrapped a plan by former Mayor Eric Adams to add 5,000 officers to the force in favor of funding things like the Office of Racial Equity (which would receive $5.6 million) and the Commission on Racial Equity (which will get roughly $4.6 million).

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Yes, it is.

Mamdani's opponent, Andrew Cuomo, blasted the attack, calling it "disgraceful."

"Real leaders understand that. This mayor does not. @NYCMayor must denounce this at once," Cuomo wrote on X.

NYC Councilwoman Vickie Paladino said the NYPD should simply go on strike.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the behavior is criminal and detectives are investigating.

Mamdani asked Tisch to remain on the force after he took office, but her condemnation of the attack led some to speculate Mamdani will cut her loose now, too.

The number of people attacking Tisch and the NYPD for investigating this assault on police officers should be an eye-opening moment for New Yorkers: there are some people who hate the police and would rather give the city to criminals than enforce laws.

So far, it doesn't appear that Mamdani or his office has issued a statement on the attack on the NYPD,

