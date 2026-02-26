'That's Not True:' Watch As a Black Voter Shuts Down a Leftist Kid's Racist Opposition to the SAVE Act

During his State of the Union address, President Trump called on Republicans in the Senate to pass the SAVE America Act, which would secure our elections and require proof of citizenship in order to vote. "Perhaps most importantly, I am asking you to approve the SAVE America Act," President Trump said. "To stop illegal aliens and others, who are unpermitted persons, from voting in our sacred American elections. Cheating is rampant in our elections. It's rampant. It's very simple; all voters must show voter ID."

President Trump attacked Democrats for their opposition to it, saying, "They reason that they don't want to do it, why would anybody not want voter ID? One reason: because they want to cheat. There's only one reason. They make up all excuses, they say it's racist...they want to cheat, they have cheated, and their policy is so bad that the only way they can get elected is to cheat. And we're going to stop it, we have to stop it, John."

As the President pointed out, Democrats have argued the SAVE Act is racist, because Black voters aren't able to get the documents they need to prove they're citizens, including birth certificates, and that Black voters don't have IDs or driver's licenses. That, of course, is racist.

But it's the narrative, and it's one a Leftist young man tried pushing during a Fox News panel following the State of the Union.

"I just think that the reality is that an act like the SAVE Act is very likely more aimed at voter suppression and at keeping key demographics that the Republican party does not want voting to not go out and vote," said Brett Trussell, a Democrat voter.

When asked what demographics, Trussell replied, "I think very often minority demographics."

Trussell's claim was met with condemnation from the other panelists.

"That's not true," said Ajua Mason, a Republican voter who was sitting next to Trussell. "And if I need a copy of my birth certificate, it's just a matter of going online or going up to the department and asking for it, and showing my information to get it. I mean to say it would negatively affect a minority group because they're somehow not educated enough to get these documents is completely outrageous."

As we saw in Georgia, a state where Democrats called new election laws "Jim Crow 2.0," voter turnout rose following election reforms.

He does. Leftists aren't used to being challenged.

The Left thinks people are this dumb, and both Gavin Newsom and Bernie Sanders have claimed they don't know where their birth certificates are, in an effort to normalize this notion.

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

