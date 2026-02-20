Gavin Newsom Wants to Run the Country, but He Can't Keep Track of His Own Birth Certificate

Democrats think that being ignorant of the law or just plain stupid means we can never enact certain laws, specifically laws that Democrats don't like. The latest target of their feigned ignorance and stupidity is the SAVE Act, which would require voters to prove they are American citizens in order to vote in American federal elections. Democrats believe that not only are Black, poor, and women voters too incapable of getting an ID (something they need for almost every facet of life), but now they're pretending they too just have no idea how to keep track of vital records like birth certificates.

Gavin Newsom wants to be the next president, but we don't think that office should be held by someone who doesn't know where his birth certificate is.

Gavin Newsom tells Jim Clyburn that he’d have trouble complying with the SAVE Act because he doesn’t know where to find his birth certificate:



“You've got to find your birth certificate. I have no clue where mine is."



Good lord. Just beyond parody. pic.twitter.com/mQZqQSXPVF — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 19, 2026

Let us help you, Gavin. You can go to the San Francisco government website to fill in your information and request a copy of your birth certificate. It's $31 for a certified copy, and $31 for each additional copy. If Newsom thinks that the price is too steep, we'll point out here that he was once the mayor of San Francisco. He could have done something about that.

If he doesn’t know how to obtain a copy (he does) he’s too stupid to hold elected office. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) February 19, 2026

Exactly this. He'd be entrusted with some pretty important decisions and documents. If he can't manage his own, why should he manage those on behalf of the nation?

Weaponized incompetence but make it President https://t.co/EVH3c5s2xf — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) February 20, 2026

What could possibly go wrong?

Gavin Newsom claims he can't find his birth certificate. What a buffoon. He obviously has a passport, after gallivanting through Davos and Germany.

He's not fooling anyone with this 'poor poor pitiful me' act. https://t.co/rbOfqJNb9m — Katy Grimes (@KATYSaccitizen) February 20, 2026

The rich nepo baby who has driven California into the ground wants us to believe he's a victim and just like the rest of us.

Then he can use his passport, which we know he has, because he just spent a week in Davos following Trump around like a lost puppy. https://t.co/oezlhU5Skl — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 20, 2026

Incredible how that works, isn't it? Also, you need a birth certificate to get a passport.

I’m sorry, he wants to run the country, but he can’t keep track of his birth certificate? https://t.co/Dfx5pH26j0 — Sara Miller-Woods (@Millerita) February 20, 2026

He sure does.

This writer's important documents are sitting in a fireproof box under her desk. She also knows how to contact the vital records office in the county where she was born to obtain additional copies of those documents should the need arise. If Gavin Newsom or any other Democrats can't keep track of their birth certificate, they should not only be prohibited from voting, they most certainly shouldn't be elected president.

