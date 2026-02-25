Joy Behar Thinks the SAVE Act Will Help Republicans Cheat in November

Last night at the State of the Union, President Trump urged the Senate to pass the SAVE America Act (SAVE Act) to secure our elections, require voter ID, and ensure only American citizens vote in our federal races. Democrats despise the SAVE Act and have vowed to block it (with the help of a couple of Republicans, it seems).

PASS THE SAVE AMERICA ACT — NOW! pic.twitter.com/KV6phF4DIG — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 25, 2026

"Perhaps most importantly, I am asking you to approve the SAVE America Act," President Trump said. "To stop illegal aliens and others, who are unpermitted persons, from voting in our sacred American elections. Cheating is rampant in our elections. It's rampant. It's very simple; all voters must show voter ID."

"All voters must show proof of citizenship in order to vote," the President continued. "And no more crooked mail-in ballots except for illness, disability, military or travel. None."

"And this should be an easy one, and by the way, it's polling at 89 percent, including Democrats. 89 percent," the President added.

"Both Republicans and Democrats overwhelmingly agree on the policy we just enunciated," the President said, "and Congress should unite and enact this common sense, country-saving legislation right now, and it should be before anything else happens."

Then, President Trump laid into Democrats for opposing it. "They reason that they don't want to do it, why would anybody not want voter ID? One reason: because they want to cheat. There's only one reason. They make up all excuses, they say it's racist...they want to cheat, they have cheated, and their policy is so bad that the only way they can get elected is to cheat. And we're going to stop it, we have to stop it, John."

That last part set of Joy Behar of "The View," who said it was pure projection, and that no Republican has ever legitimately won an election:

Joy Behar claims no Republican has ever "legitimately" won an election:

"That is why they [Republicans] have to cheat, because they can't win legitimately." pic.twitter.com/XA0la3jhbD — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 25, 2026

"When he says they can't win the Democrats, unless they cheat, that is a projection. Everybody knows that the Republicans are going to have trouble in November, and that's why they have to cheat, because they can't win legitimately," Behar said while the audience clapped like seals.

There have been countless documented cases of voter fraud, including illegal aliens voting in our elections. There is no doubt that if those votes had benefited Republicans, Democrats would have cracked down on voter fraud and made our elections more secure than Fort Knox.

There's no way voter ID would help Republicans "cheat" unless by "cheating" Behar means "preventing fraudulent votes from going to Democrats." And that's probably what she means, because in a Democrats' world, Republicans never legitimately win elections. Behar just said as much.

every landslide election in history went republican — Mike Anticommie (@mikecarroll1974) February 25, 2026

There's no way Behar or her co-hosts know this.

I agree, so that is why we need voter ID, proof of citizenship and in person paper ballots! — Tuners (@Tuners36) February 25, 2026

Yes, Democrats. Stop Republicans from cheating by securing our elections.

