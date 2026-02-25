Joy Behar Thinks the SAVE Act Will Help Republicans Cheat in November

That Time MSNBC Ripped an NHL Player for Not Accepting an Obama White House Invitation
That Time MSNBC Ripped an NHL Player for Not Accepting an Obama White...
VIP
Teens Say AI Is Now Part Of Everyday Life–Many Parents Have No Idea
Teens Say AI Is Now Part Of Everyday Life–Many Parents Have No Idea
VIP
The Left Wants a Nuclear Family Meltdown
The Left Wants a Nuclear Family Meltdown
Tim Walz's Paid Medical and Family Leave Law Is Already Being Abused
Tim Walz's Paid Medical and Family Leave Law Is Already Being Abused
VIP
Grand Rapids Mayor: People Should Be Made to Feel Shame for Having Guns
Grand Rapids Mayor: People Should Be Made to Feel Shame for Having Guns
Dear, Gavin Newsom: Stop Using Dyslexia As a Shield
Dear, Gavin Newsom: Stop Using Dyslexia As a Shield
VIP
The Legendary Ending to President Trump's State of the Union
The Legendary Ending to President Trump's State of the Union
President Trump Just Responded to Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib's Outbursts at the State of the Union
President Trump Just Responded to Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib's Outbursts at the...
JD Vance Reveals What He Saw From Democrats During the State of the Union Speech That Most Viewers Didn't
JD Vance Reveals What He Saw From Democrats During the State of the...
Mamdani's NYC Flirts With Chaos
Mamdani's NYC Flirts With Chaos
Moreno Unveils Bill to Fine Welfare Recipients $100K for Sending Money Overseas
Moreno Unveils Bill to Fine Welfare Recipients $100K for Sending Money Overseas
Feds Freeze $259M in Medicaid Funds to Minnesota Over Alleged Fraud
Feds Freeze $259M in Medicaid Funds to Minnesota Over Alleged Fraud
Florida Man Sentenced to 6 Years in Nationwide Bank Fraud Scheme
Florida Man Sentenced to 6 Years in Nationwide Bank Fraud Scheme
Memphis Woman Sentenced to Federal Prison for $560K COVID-19 Fraud Across 20 States
Memphis Woman Sentenced to Federal Prison for $560K COVID-19 Fraud Across 20 States
Tipsheet

Joy Behar Thinks the SAVE Act Will Help Republicans Cheat in November

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 25, 2026 7:00 PM
Joy Behar Thinks the SAVE Act Will Help Republicans Cheat in November
Townhall Media

Last night at the State of the Union, President Trump urged the Senate to pass the SAVE America Act (SAVE Act) to secure our elections, require voter ID, and ensure only American citizens vote in our federal races. Democrats despise the SAVE Act and have vowed to block it (with the help of a couple of Republicans, it seems).

Advertisement

"Perhaps most importantly, I am asking you to approve the SAVE America Act," President Trump said. "To stop illegal aliens and others, who are unpermitted persons, from voting in our sacred American elections. Cheating is rampant in our elections. It's rampant. It's very simple; all voters must show voter ID."

"All voters must show proof of citizenship in order to vote," the President continued. "And no more crooked mail-in ballots except for illness, disability, military or travel. None." 

"And this should be an easy one, and by the way, it's polling at 89 percent, including Democrats. 89 percent," the President added.

"Both Republicans and Democrats overwhelmingly agree on the policy we just enunciated," the President said, "and Congress should unite and enact this common sense, country-saving legislation right now, and it should be before anything else happens."

Then, President Trump laid into Democrats for opposing it. "They reason that they don't want to do it, why would anybody not want voter ID? One reason: because they want to cheat. There's only one reason. They make up all excuses, they say it's racist...they want to cheat, they have cheated, and their policy is so bad that the only way they can get elected is to cheat. And we're going to stop it, we have to stop it, John."

Recommended

JD Vance Reveals What He Saw From Democrats During the State of the Union Speech That Most Viewers Didn't Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP REPUBLICAN PARTY STATE OF THE UNION VOTER ID

That last part set of Joy Behar of "The View," who said it was pure projection, and that no Republican has ever legitimately won an election:

"When he says they can't win the Democrats, unless they cheat, that is a projection. Everybody knows that the Republicans are going to have trouble in November, and that's why they have to cheat, because they can't win legitimately," Behar said while the audience clapped like seals.

There have been countless documented cases of voter fraud, including illegal aliens voting in our elections. There is no doubt that if those votes had benefited Republicans, Democrats would have cracked down on voter fraud and made our elections more secure than Fort Knox. 

There's no way voter ID would help Republicans "cheat" unless by "cheating" Behar means "preventing fraudulent votes from going to Democrats." And that's probably what she means, because in a Democrats' world, Republicans never legitimately win elections. Behar just said as much.

Advertisement

There's no way Behar or her co-hosts know this.

Yes, Democrats. Stop Republicans from cheating by securing our elections.

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

Support Townhall’s coverage of the president's State of the Union Address and help us report the truth the radical Left doesn't want you to hear. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

JD Vance Reveals What He Saw From Democrats During the State of the Union Speech That Most Viewers Didn't Dmitri Bolt
Rep. Robin Kelly Mocks State of the Union Medal Recipients Amy Curtis
President Trump Just Responded to Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib's Outbursts at the State of the Union Dmitri Bolt
Feds Freeze $259M in Medicaid Funds to Minnesota Over Alleged Fraud Scott McClallen
This Democrat Just Said How Her Party Really Feels About Standing Up for Americans Over Illegal Aliens Amy Curtis
Abigail Spanberger's State of the Union Rebuttal Was a Massive Failure, Just Like Her Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

JD Vance Reveals What He Saw From Democrats During the State of the Union Speech That Most Viewers Didn't Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement