A group of Democrats is planning to boycott President Trump’s State of the Union address on February 24, opting instead to stage a counter-rally on the National Mall, called the “People’s State of the Union,” where they intend to criticize the president, his administration, and his record in office.

Advertisement

The counter-event will be organized by the left-leaning advocacy group MoveOn and the progressive media outlet MeidasTouch. Democratic lawmakers and invited speakers are expected to denounce the administration’s record on the economy and health care, while also highlighting the stories of individuals, including federal workers who lost their jobs, and immigrants affected by the president's immigration policies. Left-wing pundits Joy Reid and Katie Phang are scheduled to host the event.

Nearly a dozen Democratic lawmakers are set to boycott President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address next Tuesday!



Instead of attending the speech at the U.S. Capitol, these leaders will join the “People’s State of the Union” rally at the National Mall, hosted by MoveOn… pic.twitter.com/A7Adem2C6O — Mike Netter (@nettermike) February 19, 2026

“He’s made a mockery of the State of the Union speech and he doesn’t deserve an audience,” Senator Christopher S. Murphy (D-CT) said. “He’s going to tell 40 different lies, call Democrats names; he’s going to paper over his corruption; and I don’t feel like what he’s doing dignifies having Democrats there to cloak the speech in a veneer of respectability.”

“We cannot normalize this moment when Trump is marching our country toward fascism,” Sen. Van Hollen (D-MD) added. “I refuse to be a prop in the chamber as Donald Trump shreds our Constitution and attacks our democracy.”

It is unclear exactly how many Democrats plan to boycott the State of the Union. However, the list of speakers for the counter-programming includes: Sens. Ed Markey (D-MA.), Jeff Merkley (D-OR.), Chris Murphy (D-CT), Tina Smith (D-MN), and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD). As for House Democrats, speakers include: Reps. Yassamin Ansari (D-AZ), Becca Balint (D-VT), Greg Casar (D-TX), Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), Delia Ramirez (D-IL), and Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ).

Despite the planned boycott by some members, Democratic leadership is still expected to attend President Trump’s State of the Union address.

“My current plan is to attend,” Jeffries told reporters Wednesday. “We’re not going to Donald Trump’s house. He’s coming to our house. It’s my view that you don’t let anyone ever run you off of your block.”

Other Democrats are expected to stage a walkout during the president's speech.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.