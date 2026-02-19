Mamdani's New Budget Puts 'Equity' Over Law Enforcement

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is scrapping funds for law enforcement while boosting equity programs.

Mamdani revealed a new preliminary budget proposal that would get rid of former Mayor Eric Adams’ plan to add 5,000 NYPD officers. Instead,the funding would go to the city’s racial equity bureaucracy. He is also planning a major tax hike on wealthy residents to pay for these programs, according to Fox News Digital.

Adams’ plan would have grown the police force by 300 officers in July 2026 and 2,500 by July 2027. But Mamdani wants to slash the police budget by about $22 million, which would guarantee that the NYPD would not grow.

Meanwhile, Mamdani is increasing funding for the city’s equity infrastructure. The Office of Racial Equity would receive $5.6 million and the Commission on Racial Equity will get roughly $4.6 million. This represent a 42 percent jump from last year.

These offices are responsible for developing racial equity plans, auditing agencies for racial disparities, and coordinating “equity-driven” policy changes across city departments. It also provides a six-figure salary for chief diversity officer roles at agencies like the Department of Education and Fire Department.

DEI SPENDING SURGE: NYC Mayor Mamdani's $127B budget allocates $10.2M to racial equity offices while proposing 5,000 NYPD cuts and up to 9.5% property tax hikes. https://t.co/L4hFiYneIW — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) February 18, 2026

To pay for all of this nonsense, Mamdani is pushing state lawmakers to approve a significant tax hike on affluent New Yorkers and corporations. He warned that if this doesn’t happen, homeowners and businesses could face a 9.5 percent property tax increase, according to Politico.

And to pay for it all he's raising property taxes to 9.5%! pic.twitter.com/yrzRiGwT6i — David M. McIntosh (@DavidMMcintosh) February 19, 2026

Mamdani defended his budget proposal, saying the city is “firmly within a budget crisis” and that “for those who have watched budget after budget, it is tempting to assume that we are engaging int he same dance as our predecessors. Let me assure you, nothing about this is typical. That’s why our solutions won’t be either.”

Mamdani touted the plan as essential to developing citywide racial equity plans, conducting research on disparities, and making “equity-driven” changes among city agencies. In his view, prioritizing the leftist view on “equity” over curbing crime is the way to go.

