A Judge Called This CA Serial Sex Abuser a 'Monster.' Thanks to Gavin Newsom, He's Out on Parole.

Gavin Newsom had a spectacularly bad day yesterday, which culminated in an expletive-filled meltdown after his racist comments to Black voters in Georgia went viral on social media. It's pretty clear that, despite gushing Vogue articles, things aren't going great for Newsom's 2028 presidential ambitions.

Advertisement

We're fine with that, of course. Newsom is a terrible governor who would turn the U.S. into a failed nation much in the same way he turned California into a failed state. It's not just his condescending personality and his admission he can't read speeches that are the problem, it's his radically Leftist policies, too.

For example, thanks to Newsom's "elderly parole program," a serial child rapist by the name of David Funston is being set free.

JUST IN: Sacramento Sheriff SLAMS Gavin Newscum’s “elderly parole program” which is allowing David Funston, a serial child r*pist to go free.



David used candy & toys to lure children as young as FOUR to moIest.



A judge called him “the monster parents fear the most.”



Thanks… pic.twitter.com/IKfRCq0ezL — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 24, 2026

"I had no idea about it, read the L.A. Times article, saw where they had spoken and got the wheels rolling," said Sheriff Jim Cooper.

Here's some of that L.A. Times article, where the victims express outrage and call Funston a "monster."

A Sacramento man once described by a judge as “the monster parents fear the most” seemed destined to spend the rest of his life in prison after he was convicted of 16 counts of kidnapping and child molestation in 1999. Instead, he is now set to go free after being granted elderly parole — much to the anger and horror of some of his victims, as well as the prosecutor who oversaw his case. “He shouldn’t be breathing the same air that we’re breathing at all,” one victim, who was kidnapped and assaulted when she was just 4 years old, told The Times in an interview. “I disagree with him getting paroled out because he’s a horrible person. That man is a monster.”

"He was out preying on children in the Sacramento area. We're talking children as young as three to the age of seven. Molesting them," Cooper said. "One young girl in North Highlands, kidnapped her, molested her very maliciously, drove her to NAME, and kicked her out of the car after punching her. Think about that."

"He was given three consecutive terms...he should've been in prison for the rest of his life," Cooper added. "Unfortunately, in 2020 a bill was passed that made folks eligible for parole as early as 50 years of age once they served 20 years. So he qualifies. He's 64 years old. I'm 62. That's dead wrong. These children — he ruined their lives...he stole their childhoods."

"I read the reports; they're horrific," Cooper said. "You can't explain it away. There are some folks that deserve a second chance in life, someone that does these type of things, they don't deserve a second chance at life."

"What are we coming to as a society here in California that's okay with this? To let him out?" Cooper asked.

Democrats who run California have decided Funston has more rights and freedoms than his victims. Make no mistake, more children will be hurt by this man, and that'll be on the hands of Newsom and every Democrat in Sacramento who authorized and voted for that early release bill.

Advertisement

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

Support Townhall’s coverage of the president's State of the Union Address and help us report the truth the radical Left doesn't want you to hear. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.