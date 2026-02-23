VIP
No, This Is Not the End of Tariffs
About Those Detroit Officers Facing Termination for Contacting Border Patrol...
A Record Number of Lawmakers Are Calling It Quits – What's Going to Happen Next?
JPMorgan Finally Admitted What It Did to Trump After 2020 Election
Report: Americans May Have Been Kidnapped in Puerto Vallarta
Check Out This Daily Mail Headline About Mexican Tourists Who Are Terrified of Cartel Violence
These Previous Remarks by Mexican President Sheinbaum Explain Why the Cartel Caused Chaos This Weekend
Your Kid Doesn’t Need Sushi. He Needs to Hear the Word ‘No.’
Leaked DNC Autopsy of 2024 Election Blames This for Kamala's Loss to President Trump
Tony Evers Just Guaranteed Wisconsin Energy Bills Will Skyrocket for the Next 20 Years
Mamdani Defends Shoveling ID Requirements As Few New Yorkers Sign Up to Dig NYC Out
They Mean Retribution
Even CNN Can’t Defend the Failures of Democrat-Run Metropolitan Cities
Bessent Details Plan to Restore Tariffs While Clashing With CNN's Dana Bash Over Potential Tariff Refunds
You'll Own Nothing: Latest Scottish Wealth Tax Plan Targets Property, Pensions and Jewelry

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 23, 2026 12:00 PM
You'll Own Nothing: Latest Scottish Wealth Tax Plan Targets Property, Pensions and Jewelry
Center for Environmental Health via AP

Europe seems determined to make sure citizens not only own nothing, but that the continent's economy is left in a shambles. The Netherlands announced it was introducing a 36 percent tax on unrealized capital gains, and now Scotland is going to impose a wealth tax that will steal from people based on the value of their property, their pensions, and even the jewelry they own.

Here's more:

The Scottish government plans to impose a wealth tax that could force people to pay an annual sum based on the value of assets such as homes, savings, pensions and even jewellery.

The SNP is exploring options linked to the move and has appointed a market research company to assess “opportunities, challenges and practical considerations associated with introducing wealth taxation in Scotland”. The private firm will examine academic research and expert evidence to provide “analysis of relevant international examples of wealth taxation”.

The details of the possible tax comes after the Scottish budget last month, which pushed thousands more people into paying higher rates of income tax, and proposed a tax on higher-value homes.

Wealth tax differs from other taxes linked to earnings or purchases because it levies a charge based on the value of assets owned by someone, even if the items are neither bought nor sold.

The Times pointed out that a one percent wealth tax in Norway, which was levied on assets valued at more than £132,000 ($178,443), drove hundreds to leave the country. France scrapped a similar idea in 2018 after wealthy residents left the country and revenue raised was "minimal."

They're special, of course.

Yes, they do.

That money belongs to the SNP, too.

That's the next step.

You have every right to be mad.

And of course, these plans don't stay in Europe. There are American politicians who would love to pass such wealth taxes. California is already doing that, and the Biden administration tried to levy a tax on unrealized capital gains. We have the benefit of watching Scotland and the Netherlands enact these disastrous policies first, so we can learn from their mistakes.

