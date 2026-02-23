These Previous Remarks by Mexican President Sheinbaum Explain Why the Cartel Caused Chaos This Weekend

Over the weekend, six Mexican states descended into chaos after the Mexican military took out Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho," the head of the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG).

Advertisement

For the past 24 hours, we've seen harrowing video out of Mexico, including tourist resorts like Puerto Vallarta and the airport in Guadalajara as CJNG burns cars, stores, and anything else.

American citizens and others were ordered to shelter in place, and CJNG threatened to enter homes and hotels to kill innocent civilians if the government didn't meet their demands.

Fortunately, that threat did not come to fruition last night, but the siege still continues and now is a good time to remember that Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has previously said she will not use force against the cartels.

Mexican President said using force against cartels would breach human rights:



“Returning to the war against the narco is not an option. First, because it is outside the framework of the law.” pic.twitter.com/nYtiZ8FEN5 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 23, 2026

"Then, returning to the war against the drug is not an option, not an option," she said in a 2025 press conference.

"First, because it is outside the framework of the law. All those on the right who fill their mouths with the word or words "Rule of Law" and defend the war against drugs, the war against drugs is outside the law, because - as I said or have said on several occasions - it is permission to kill without trial. And that in Mexico, nobody, or very few, are in agreement. It is outside the framework of the law. And second, it served no purpose other than to increase the murders in Mexico and the level of violence," she continued."

The sentiment seems to be that Sheinbaum is beholden to the cartels.

They own her. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 23, 2026

Cartels own her. — JWF (@JammieWF) February 23, 2026

Simply incredible.

Of course, she could change her tune now that she's got an international incident on her hands. Americans aren't the only ones trapped in Mexico and at the mercy of the cartel.

So. If Mexican special forces conducted the operation that took out el Mencho without her consent, and were supported by US intelligence, she's either lying, or some other person(s) in the Mexican government and military know she's owned and are weakening her patrons.… — MarthaStemberg1 (@MStemberg1) February 23, 2026

That's a very strong possibility.

Mexico is cooked, refried even https://t.co/o1i5klIiJK — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) February 23, 2026

So cooked.

S**t like this is why I keep saying we need to carve out a 50 mile neutral zone between our countries, where we can bomb the shit out of and open fire on anyone coming across that's not on a road. https://t.co/bl3ptSOicf — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) February 23, 2026

This is the only way.

Mexico is not governed by the rule of law. It is largely governed by the rule of the cartels. If Mexico would like to be a country governed by the rule of law, it must impose the rule of law on the cartels by force.



If the law is not backed by coercive power, it is not really… https://t.co/KbECZ9urm6 — Daniel Friedman (@DanFriedman81) February 23, 2026

Advertisement

All of this.

Yesterday morning, Sheinbaum posted a call for calm on X.

La Secretaría de la Defensa Nacional reportó el operativo llevado a cabo esta mañana por fuerzas federales, que derivó en diversos bloqueos y otras reacciones.



Existe absoluta coordinación con gobiernos de todos los estados; debemos mantenernos informados y en calma.



Las redes… — Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (@Claudiashein) February 22, 2026

"The Secretariat of National Defense reported on the operation carried out this morning by federal forces, which resulted in various blockades and other reactions," she wrote. "There is absolute coordination with the governments of all states; we must remain informed and calm. The social media accounts of the Security Cabinet provide permanent updates. In the vast majority of the national territory, activities are proceeding with complete normality. My recognition to the Mexican Army, National Guard, Armed Forces, and Security Cabinet. We work every day for peace, security, justice, and the well-being of Mexico."

Reports indicate that many of the roadblocks have been removed by the Mexican military, and Sheinbaum said flights are expected to resume later today or tomorrow.

Remember — these cartel thugs are already in America, and the Democrats are fighting tooth and nail to keep them here. They managed to shut down six states in Mexico, including airports, leaving thousands terrified for their safety and lives. Watch the chaos unfolding in Mexico and be thankful the Trump administration is working to secure the border and deport the illegal immigrants who are here.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.