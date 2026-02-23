These Previous Remarks by Mexican President Sheinbaum Explain Why the Cartel Caused Chaos This Weekend

VIP
No, This Is Not the End of Tariffs
No, This Is Not the End of Tariffs
About Those Detroit Officers Facing Termination for Contacting Border Patrol...
About Those Detroit Officers Facing Termination for Contacting Border Patrol...
A Record Number of Lawmakers Are Calling It Quits – What's Going to Happen Next?
A Record Number of Lawmakers Are Calling It Quits – What's Going to...
JPMorgan Finally Admitted What It Did to Trump After 2020 Election
JPMorgan Finally Admitted What It Did to Trump After 2020 Election
Report: Americans May Have Been Kidnapped in Puerto Vallarta
Report: Americans May Have Been Kidnapped in Puerto Vallarta
You'll Own Nothing: Latest Scottish Wealth Tax Plan Targets Property, Pensions and Jewelry
You'll Own Nothing: Latest Scottish Wealth Tax Plan Targets Property, Pensions and Jewelry
Check Out This Daily Mail Headline About Mexican Tourists Who Are Terrified of Cartel Violence
Check Out This Daily Mail Headline About Mexican Tourists Who Are Terrified of...
VIP
Your Kid Doesn’t Need Sushi. He Needs to Hear the Word ‘No.’
Your Kid Doesn’t Need Sushi. He Needs to Hear the Word ‘No.’
Leaked DNC Autopsy of 2024 Election Blames This for Kamala's Loss to President Trump
Leaked DNC Autopsy of 2024 Election Blames This for Kamala's Loss to President...
Tony Evers Just Guaranteed Wisconsin Energy Bills Will Skyrocket for the Next 20 Years
Tony Evers Just Guaranteed Wisconsin Energy Bills Will Skyrocket for the Next 20...
Mamdani Defends Shoveling ID Requirements As Few New Yorkers Sign Up to Dig NYC Out
Mamdani Defends Shoveling ID Requirements As Few New Yorkers Sign Up to Dig...
They Mean Retribution
They Mean Retribution
Even CNN Can’t Defend the Failures of Democrat-Run Metropolitan Cities
Even CNN Can’t Defend the Failures of Democrat-Run Metropolitan Cities
Bessent Details Plan to Restore Tariffs While Clashing With CNN's Dana Bash Over Potential Tariff Refunds
Bessent Details Plan to Restore Tariffs While Clashing With CNN's Dana Bash Over...
Tipsheet

These Previous Remarks by Mexican President Sheinbaum Explain Why the Cartel Caused Chaos This Weekend

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 23, 2026 11:00 AM
These Previous Remarks by Mexican President Sheinbaum Explain Why the Cartel Caused Chaos This Weekend
AP Photo/Fernando Llano

Over the weekend, six Mexican states descended into chaos after the Mexican military took out Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho," the head of the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG).

Advertisement

For the past 24 hours, we've seen harrowing video out of Mexico, including tourist resorts like Puerto Vallarta and the airport in Guadalajara as CJNG burns cars, stores, and anything else. 

American citizens and others were ordered to shelter in place, and CJNG threatened to enter homes and hotels to kill innocent civilians if the government didn't meet their demands.

Fortunately, that threat did not come to fruition last night, but the siege still continues and now is a good time to remember that Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has previously said she will not use force against the cartels.

"Then, returning to the war against the drug is not an option, not an option," she said in a 2025 press conference.

"First, because it is outside the framework of the law. All those on the right who fill their mouths with the word or words "Rule of Law" and defend the war against drugs, the war against drugs is outside the law, because - as I said or have said on several occasions - it is permission to kill without trial. And that in Mexico, nobody, or very few, are in agreement. It is outside the framework of the law. And second, it served no purpose other than to increase the murders in Mexico and the level of violence," she continued."

Recommended

The Reactions to Team USA's Win Over Canada Were Amazing, But This One Was Beyond Absurd Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

BORDER SECURITY CARTELS MEXICO MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY

The sentiment seems to be that Sheinbaum is beholden to the cartels.

Simply incredible.

Of course, she could change her tune now that she's got an international incident on her hands. Americans aren't the only ones trapped in Mexico and at the mercy of the cartel.

That's a very strong possibility.

So cooked.

This is the only way.

Advertisement

All of this.

Yesterday morning, Sheinbaum posted a call for calm on X.

"The Secretariat of National Defense reported on the operation carried out this morning by federal forces, which resulted in various blockades and other reactions," she wrote. "There is absolute coordination with the governments of all states; we must remain informed and calm. The social media accounts of the Security Cabinet provide permanent updates. In the vast majority of the national territory, activities are proceeding with complete normality. My recognition to the Mexican Army, National Guard, Armed Forces, and Security Cabinet. We work every day for peace, security, justice, and the well-being of Mexico."

Reports indicate that many of the roadblocks have been removed by the Mexican military, and Sheinbaum said flights are expected to resume later today or tomorrow. 

Remember — these cartel thugs are already in America, and the Democrats are fighting tooth and nail to keep them here. They managed to shut down six states in Mexico, including airports, leaving thousands terrified for their safety and lives. Watch the chaos unfolding in Mexico and be thankful the Trump administration is working to secure the border and deport the illegal immigrants who are here.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Reactions to Team USA's Win Over Canada Were Amazing, But This One Was Beyond Absurd Matt Vespa
You'll Own Nothing: Latest Scottish Wealth Tax Plan Targets Property, Pensions and Jewelry Amy Curtis
Gavin Newsom Just Had a Joe Biden Moment Amy Curtis
Check Out This Daily Mail Headline About Mexican Tourists Who Are Terrified of Cartel Violence Amy Curtis
When the Law Is Optional, You Have Tyranny Kurt Schlichter
Report: Americans May Have Been Kidnapped in Puerto Vallarta Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Reactions to Team USA's Win Over Canada Were Amazing, But This One Was Beyond Absurd Matt Vespa
Advertisement