Report: Americans May Have Been Kidnapped in Puerto Vallarta

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 23, 2026 12:45 PM
Report: Americans May Have Been Kidnapped in Puerto Vallarta
AP Photo/Marco Ugarte

For almost two days, the Mexican Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG) has been causing chaos and violence in six Mexican states, including Jalisco, home of tourist hot-spot Puerto Vallarta. Travelers and locals were advised yesterday to shelter in place at hotels and houses. The violence was sparked by Mexican forces killing Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as El Mencho, the head of CJNG.

Now we're getting reports that Americans may have been kidnapped from Puerto Vallarta.

The U.S. State Department website has the state of Jalisco under a Level 3 Advisory — Reconsider Travel. It reports that American citizens and lawful permanent residents have been kidnapped.

Reports are that Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has declined offers of military support from the Trump administration.

The State Department was one that issued a shelter-in-place order for parts of Mexico, including Puerto Vallarta.

There has been no official update from the Trump administration on this latest development out of Mexico, but we will keep updating the story as new reports become available.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

