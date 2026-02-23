Report: Americans May Have Been Kidnapped in Puerto Vallarta

For almost two days, the Mexican Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG) has been causing chaos and violence in six Mexican states, including Jalisco, home of tourist hot-spot Puerto Vallarta. Travelers and locals were advised yesterday to shelter in place at hotels and houses. The violence was sparked by Mexican forces killing Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as El Mencho, the head of CJNG.

Now we're getting reports that Americans may have been kidnapped from Puerto Vallarta.

#BREAKING: State Dept. says U.S. citizens may have been kidnapped in Puerto Vallarta. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) February 23, 2026

The U.S. State Department website has the state of Jalisco under a Level 3 Advisory — Reconsider Travel. It reports that American citizens and lawful permanent residents have been kidnapped.

From the state department website: pic.twitter.com/uhK3jo2LDx — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) February 23, 2026

Reports are that Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has declined offers of military support from the Trump administration.

The State Department has issued a warning about US Citizens being Kidnapped in the Puerto Vallarta area.



I’ve been in contact with President Trump’s Administration and said they’re monitoring the situation very closely



Bring them Home Safely @Potus 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Hbyw5vqP7G — Beard Vet (@Beardvet) February 23, 2026

The State Department was one that issued a shelter-in-place order for parts of Mexico, including Puerto Vallarta.

Mexico: Due to ongoing security operations and related road blockages and criminal activity, U.S. citizens in the following locations should shelter in place until further notice: Jalisco State (including Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara), Tamaulipas State (including… pic.twitter.com/mYXVfMSvmT — TravelGov (@TravelGov) February 22, 2026

There has been no official update from the Trump administration on this latest development out of Mexico, but we will keep updating the story as new reports become available.

