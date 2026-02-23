Gavin Newsom Continues to Lie About His Privileged Childhood

Gavin Newsom wants to portray himself like an everyman, someone who is relatable to the common voter. That couldn't be further from the truth, of course. He grew up with a wealthy father and, while his parents divorced, Newsom never struggled with poverty or want. But he thinks this sells to certain segments of voters, just like saying he "can't read speeches" and only had a 690 SAT score while speaking to Black voters in Georgia.

Advertisement

He played the "I grew up poor, too," card as well, saying his mom worked a lot so he grew up on frozen lasagna and macaroni and cheese."

"My mom was always workin, so I lived off of frozen lasagna, mac n cheese" https://t.co/BnYtLgJhUa pic.twitter.com/qQ9H5xxOxC — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 23, 2026

"Walking home, got home early, my mom was always working," Newsom said, "so cooking literally lived on Stouffer's lasagna, macaroni and cheese."

Notice the cadence of his voice, too. Gone is the frenetic, fast-paced speech he normally has. Nicki Minaj noticed how his voice changed to address this audience.

That's his plan for the 2028 campaign, it seems.

So he grew up in circles with the Gettys etc., and he lives off mac & cheese? https://t.co/F2NCLsbOMl — Stephen W. McGregor (@highlander100) February 23, 2026

That's what he wants us to believe.

He was literally featured in a San Francisco Chronicle article titled "Children of the Rich" in 1991.

What he meant to say was that their servant at times failed to cook his meal of request. The Internet never forgets: In 1991, San Francisco Chronicle feature titled "Children of the Rich" featured a young Gavin Newsom with the Getty family who he knew because his dad was their… pic.twitter.com/h3MfrcqU2b — V T (@SlipvonFreud) February 23, 2026

He was pictured in his high school yearbook wearing a very expensive scarf.

Just your average kid from a blue collar family pic.twitter.com/0To55yoGue — Baron Von Grimm (@baronvongrimm) February 23, 2026

Totally. That scarf costs several hundred dollars, by the way.

This is how he sees people. He sees himself as superior to all others and races. https://t.co/jH0v7X5IYp — Patrick Lavin (@Plavinjr) February 23, 2026

Yes. He's the guy who shut down California businesses but left the French Laundry open so he could dine in luxury.

He leaves out that the Gettys were like family and helped him get to where he was



Pelosi was a relative



His family wasnt struggling they were prominent https://t.co/xgPVqdcO9h — unspinthespinagain (@unspinthespina1) February 23, 2026

But playing the "I'm wealthy and privileged" card doesn't go over well with voters. Neither does lying, of course.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Gavin Newsom.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.