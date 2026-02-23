Trump Won’t Say It Out Loud but His Team Thinks They Know Who Should Succeed Him in 2028
Gavin Newsom Continues to Lie About His Privileged Childhood

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 23, 2026 2:00 PM
Gavin Newsom Continues to Lie About His Privileged Childhood
Office of California Governor via AP

Gavin Newsom wants to portray himself like an everyman, someone who is relatable to the common voter. That couldn't be further from the truth, of course. He grew up with a wealthy father and, while his parents divorced, Newsom never struggled with poverty or want. But he thinks this sells to certain segments of voters, just like saying he "can't read speeches" and only had a 690 SAT score while speaking to Black voters in Georgia

He played the "I grew up poor, too," card as well, saying his mom worked a lot so he grew up on frozen lasagna and macaroni and cheese."

"Walking home, got home early, my mom was always working," Newsom said, "so cooking literally lived on Stouffer's lasagna, macaroni and cheese."

Notice the cadence of his voice, too. Gone is the frenetic, fast-paced speech he normally has. Nicki Minaj noticed how his voice changed to address this audience.

That's his plan for the 2028 campaign, it seems.

That's what he wants us to believe.

He was literally featured in a San Francisco Chronicle article titled "Children of the Rich" in 1991.

He was pictured in his high school yearbook wearing a very expensive scarf.

Totally. That scarf costs several hundred dollars, by the way.

Yes. He's the guy who shut down California businesses but left the French Laundry open so he could dine in luxury.

But playing the "I'm wealthy and privileged" card doesn't go over well with voters. Neither does lying, of course.

