Check Out This Daily Mail Headline About Mexican Tourists Who Are Terrified of Cartel Violence

Several states in Mexico, including tourist locale Puerto Vallarta, burned over the weekend after the death of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as El Mencho, the head of the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG). CJNG set fire to a Costco, cars, and other things in retaliation for the death of El Mencho.

Tourists and residents were urged to shelter in place while CJNG threatened to go door-to-door to kill innocent civilians. Thankfully, that threat didn't come to fruition, but people are scared. Major airlines have canceled flights in and out of parts of the country (those may resume today or tomorrow), so the terror is real and understandable. But check out how The Daily Mail framed the concerns of these tourists:

Spoiled tourists complain about being stuck at luxury resorts amid cartel violence in Mexico https://t.co/sCVtPKRqCJ — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) February 23, 2026

Seriously? They're not "spoiled," and they're not complaining about being "stuck" at resorts — they're worried they might die in the cartel violence.

Here's more:

El Mencho was the head of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), one of Mexico's most powerful drug cartels that plays a key role in trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl to the US. But as violence gripped the region, influencers took to social media to bemoan how they were stuck in the tourist hotspot. 'We were supposed to leave this morning, and right as our shuttle came, our shuttle never showed up because they could not leave the airport due to a shutdown, due to cartel retaliation,' makeup artist and mom influencer Kaila R Gibson shared in a video on Instagram. 'So I really want to cry, I miss my baby,' she continued. 'It's really scary, honestly. I have no idea how long we're going to be here for. And it's just quite terrifying.' 'So if you could pray, I would super appreciate that - and pray for all the other girls that are also stuck here,' she told her 275,000 followers. In a follow-up post, she added that she is also 'so sad for the families here as well.' 'I've never felt unsafe here because the cartel stays out of the tourist areas,' she said. Still, Gibson said she was 'praying we make it home to our babies soon and the people here are safe.'

As a mom, this writer relates to missing her child, especially when there's a risk you might not make it home alive. But asking for prayers and pointing out that you're unable to leave because cartels set up roadblocks isn't "spoiled."

Spoiled tourists complain about being stuck on luxury cruise liner during sinking of Titanic — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) February 23, 2026

Same mentality.

Spoiled Alderaanians complain about being stuck on planet amid political demonstration. pic.twitter.com/irPwrPttM0 — Wisconsinite (@2_the_Republic) February 23, 2026

That, too.

The best time to delete this tweet was before you posted it, the second best time is right now. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 23, 2026

They will not delete this, of course.

They sure are.

Somebody wrote this.



Somebody edited it.



Somebody published it.



Somebody posted it to social media.



All four of those people should be fired. https://t.co/oGkgx3NCtQ — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) February 23, 2026

They will not be fired, sadly.

How dare they not want to be brutally murdered https://t.co/OP4Wi1j5zO — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) February 23, 2026

In fairness, the Daily Mail is based in the U.K., where being "racist" is a worse crime than being raped or murdered. So this tracks.

You’re spoiled and racist if you don’t accept Mexico’s narco terrorism when you go there on vacation.



You don’t hate the media enough. https://t.co/JFTfmNBCXQ — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 23, 2026

We do not hate the media enough.

